Dear friends, colleagues and fellow advocates for health sovereignty, and all who care about the future of healthcare,

I’m sharing with you today a letter that I believe is crucial for all of us who are deeply concerned about our health, our right to informed consent, and the quality of medical education in Australia. I wrote this letter on behalf of the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA). It was sent to Monash University on April 10, 2025. As someone who has long been passionate about these issues, I feel compelled to bring this important message to your attention.

I am a Monash University graduate and the founding president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM), bringing decades of expertise in integrative medicine to the fore. In this letter, I raise serious issues that I know many of you will find resonate deeply with your own worries about our healthcare system. I question Monash University’s partnership with Moderna—a company at the forefront of mRNA vaccine technology—arguing that such collaborations compromise scientific independence and potentially bias the training of future doctors toward pharmaceutical mRNA solutions. This raises significant concerns about whether our medical professionals are being adequately prepared to consider diverse, evidence-based approaches like nutritional and environmental medicine.

I also highlight a critical gap in Monash’s medical curriculum: the absence of integrative, nutritional and environmental medicine. These fields have been proven effective in better managing chronic diseases through holistic and preventative strategies—approaches that are increasingly vital in today’s healthcare landscape. Yet, they are not part of Monash’s standard medical education, leaving graduates potentially ill-equipped to address complex health challenges comprehensively.

Additionally, I call for a Royal Commission into Australia’s COVID-19 response. As you may know, despite recommendations from a Senate committee in April 2024 (A Senate committee has called for a royal commission), no such commission has been established as of early 2025 (Australian Government response). This call for transparency and accountability is something I know many of you have been advocating for, as it directly impacts our trust in public health institutions, including Monash University. The University should also be calling for the Royal Commission.

My letter is not just a critique; it’s a call to action. I urge Monash University—as one of Australia’s leading academic institutions—to reassess its partnerships with commercial entities like Moderna, integrate diverse medical perspectives into its curriculum, and champion open scientific debate. I believe that by doing so, Monash can help restore public trust in academia and ensure that our future doctors are trained to provide comprehensive, unbiased care.

I’m sharing this letter with you because I believe it encapsulates many of the issues we’ve been discussing: the importance of health sovereignty, the need for transparency in health policy, and the necessity for medical education to embrace a broader, more inclusive approach. These are not just abstract concerns—they directly affect how we are cared for and how much control we have over our own health decisions. I also argue that full, free informed consent or refusal be a constant ethic in all health care.

But this is not just about reading and understanding; it’s about action. I urge you to read the attached letter carefully and to share this introduction as widely as possible. The more people who are aware of these issues—whether they’re Substack readers or simply concerned citizens—the stronger our collective voice will be in advocating for change. Together, we can push for a healthcare system that truly serves the public good, free from undue influence and committed to the highest standards of care and education.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement. Let’s keep working together towards a healthier, more sovereign future.

Best wishes and the best of health,

Ian.

The attached letters can be found in the relevant Substacks.

