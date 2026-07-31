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Anthony Fauci and the Architecture of the COVID Era

My Demand for Truth, Evidence and Accountability

I have spent more than four decades challenging a medical system that too often confuses authority with truth, pharmaceutical profitability with progress, and professional conformity with scientific integrity. I confronted this culture during the AIDS era, when I argued that immune function, nutrition and individualised care could not simply be dismissed because they sat outside the prevailing pharmaceutical paradigm. I saw patients, doctors and independent researchers marginalised because their observations did not fit the approved narrative.

When COVID-19 appeared, I recognised the pattern almost immediately.

I saw a novel infectious disease rapidly transformed into something larger than a medical emergency. It became a political emergency, a commercial opportunity, a mechanism for social control and a test of whether populations would surrender bodily autonomy in the name of collective safety. Governments imposed lockdowns, businesses were destroyed, children were removed from classrooms, families were separated, doctors were instructed what they could say, and millions of people were pressured to accept a new medical technology as a condition of employment, travel and participation in society.

I wrote to Australian political and health leaders advocating nutritional and immunological support, including vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc. I believed—and still believe—that governments should have explored every plausible means of reducing vulnerability, supporting immune competence and treating patients early. Instead, the prevailing message was effectively to remain at home, wait until illness became serious, and then await the pharmaceutical solution.

My broader work has described the resulting crisis as a betrayal of informed consent, medical independence and open scientific inquiry. It has called for an Australian Royal Commission with powers to compel testimony, obtain unredacted contracts, protect whistleblowers and investigate the origin of the virus, vaccine approvals, injuries, mandates, censorship and the influence of international bodies such as WHO, Gavi, CEPI and the Gates Foundation.

But I must now make an equally important commitment: I will not replace one form of dogma with another.

I will not accept the establishment’s claim that everything was done correctly, that serious vaccine injuries were negligible, that every critic was irresponsible, or that no conflicts of interest existed. Nor will I declare, without adequate evidence, that every participant knowingly joined a premeditated extermination programme.

The truth may ultimately be extremely damaging to the people and institutions involved. But if I am to demand honesty from them, I must apply the same standard to my own conclusions.

Anthony Fauci was not the entire system—but he was central to it

Anthony Fauci should not be treated as a solitary mastermind who personally designed every pandemic policy, funded every experiment, authorised every vaccine and ordered every mandate. That is not how the system operated.

He was, however, one of its most influential figures.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci occupied a powerful position at the intersection of government funding, infectious-disease research, vaccine development, scientific publishing and public communication. During COVID-19, he became something more: the symbolic embodiment of officially approved science.

Political leaders invoked his authority. Media organisations elevated him. Pharmaceutical programmes benefited from his advocacy. Critics were frequently portrayed not merely as disagreeing with one official, but as opposing science itself.

That concentration of authority deserves serious scrutiny.

It is established that NIH funding passed through EcoHealth Alliance to coronavirus research involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology. An audit by the US Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General examined approximately US$8 million in NIH awards to EcoHealth, including about US$1.8 million in subawards to eight institutions, one of which was the Wuhan laboratory. The Inspector General found that NIH failed to monitor the grants effectively, failed to respond promptly to compliance problems and missed opportunities to address risks associated with the research.

That finding does not prove that Fauci ordered the creation of SARS-CoV-2. It does not prove that the EcoHealth-funded experiments produced the pandemic virus. It does, however, demolish the simplistic impression that American public money had no meaningful connection with coronavirus experimentation at Wuhan.

The controversy over “gain-of-function” research arose partly because Fauci relied on a narrow regulatory definition. In ordinary scientific language, an experiment that increases viral replication, infectivity, host range or pathogenicity may reasonably be described as producing a gain of function. Under the narrower federal regulatory framework, only certain enhanced potential pandemic pathogens were placed within the most restricted category.

Fauci therefore defended his testimony by arguing that the NIH-supported research did not meet the formal regulatory definition he was using.

My conclusion is that his categorical denial was misleading in ordinary language. A more candid answer would have been:

NIH money supported genetically altered coronavirus research in Wuhan, although NIH did not classify that work as federally regulated enhanced-potential-pandemic -pathogen research.

That answer would have acknowledged the experiments while explaining the regulatory distinction.

Instead, the public heard an absolute denial. Whether that amounted to criminal perjury is a different question. Perjury or a knowingly false statement requires proof that Fauci understood his testimony to be false and deliberately gave it anyway. A semantic dispute, evasive wording or an unduly narrow definition may be politically damaging and ethically unacceptable without necessarily satisfying the elements of a criminal offence.

I will not confuse “misleading” with “criminally proved.” But nor will I pretend that the wording was transparent. It is up to the US inquiries to determine the truth from the evidence.

Ian Brighthope

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