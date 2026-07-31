Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
2h

The whole Fauci focus reifies the existence of the virus.

Reply
Share
Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
2h

Fraudci now invoking 5th Amendment 111 times denying the very ‘science’ he shafted when selling the biggest toxic mRNA lemon to the world.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture