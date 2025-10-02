Click the picture below for the interview.

Melbourne’s COVID Catastrophe: A Legacy of Bureaucratic Failure, Deception and Treason.

Lockdowns: Coercion Masquerading as Science

When Melbourne was subjected to 262 days of lockdown—the harshest and longest in the world—the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Brett Sutton now admits “maybe we will agree as a society that we never want to do that again.” Such an admission is not courage; it is cowardly hindsight from a man who presided over the wholesale destruction of lives, livelihoods, and liberty. Families were torn apart, children were psychologically scarred, small businesses obliterated, and the elderly left to die in isolation.

To dismiss this as a “horror show” one would rather forget is an insult. The horror was not an accident; it was a direct result of calculated decisions made by an unaccountable bureaucracy. These measures were not about science but about power. The coercive lockdowns were authoritarian experiments that trampled civil liberties and breached the Australian Constitution’s implicit guarantees of freedom of movement, assembly, and livelihood.

Masks, Distancing, and the Cult of Compliance

The CHO’s words reveal the shallow thinking behind the mandates: “If we all wore masks and we all got vaccinated and we all kept distances without them being mandated, that’s a potential path we can take.” This statement betrays the fundamental flaw in Australia’s pandemic response—obedience was the metric of success, not health outcomes. The science on mask efficacy was at best equivocal, yet masks became symbols of submission. Vaccination, pushed under coercion, was hailed as the panacea while early treatment options were censored, ridiculed, and suppressed.

Informed consent vanished. Australians were told “no jab, no job,” forced into experimental injections under threat of exclusion from society. This was not medicine; it was medical tyranny. The right to make personal health decisions free from coercion was obliterated.

The Surface Transmission Farce

The bureaucrats’ obsession with surface cleaning and elbow bumps has since been acknowledged as a mistake: “Touching elbows was probably never necessary.” Yet this error had consequences—businesses wasted millions on sanitisation theatre, schools shut down unnecessarily, and people lived in fear of their groceries. The CHO admits “we overemphasised” surfaces, but this was not an innocent miscalculation—it was a refusal to engage with emerging scientific evidence that contradicted the bureaucratic narrative.

This blind adherence to outdated dogma is emblematic of a bureaucracy trained not in rigorous, independent scientific reasoning, but in the maintenance of power through fear.

Decision-Making: “Best Guess” Governance

Sutton’s admission that decisions were made as a “best guess” should terrify Victorians. A Chief Health Officer entrusted with extraordinary powers casually admits that judgment calls, driven by panic and politics, replaced evidence and reason. When asked to account for his actions, he hides behind “legal constraints,” while families grieve and businesses lie in ruins. To claim “full responsibility” while accepting no accountability is the height of bureaucratic duplicity.

The Great Betrayal: Suppression of Early Treatment and Prevention

While Victoria was locked down and masked, while children languished in isolation, early treatment options were available but deliberately ignored. Vitamins C and D, zinc, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other repurposed therapies were sidelined, censored, and smeared. Nutritional and preventive medicine—approaches I and others have repeatedly called for over the past 5 decades—were dismissed as quackery, despite the weight of evidence supporting their role in immune resilience and viral defence.

Had prevention and early treatment been embraced, the epidemic could have burnt out in six to eight weeks, without the devastation of lockdowns and coercion. Instead, lives were sacrificed on the altar of pharmaceutical orthodoxy and bureaucratic arrogance. The refusal to adopt prevention and early treatment was not mere negligence—it was wilful and criminal.

What is even worse, these people are continuing to push this deadly vaccines.

Opinion: The Morality and Criminality of Australia’s Pandemic Bureaucracy

What took place in Melbourne and across Australia was not simply a series of poor decisions—it was a moral collapse. The CHOs, health bureaucrats, and political enablers displayed a lack of humanity so profound it amounts to a betrayal of the people they swore to serve.

Children were denied schooling, development, and joy. Families were denied the right to mourn their dead. Workers were denied the dignity of employment. Citizens were denied freedom of movement and association. Informed consent—the bedrock of medical ethics—was annihilated through coercion and threats.

These actions represent not only ethical failure but criminality. They breached fundamental constitutional rights, international human rights law, and the Nuremberg principles which forbid medical coercion. Bureaucrats knew their measures were disproportionate, yet they pressed on with wilful disregard for the damage inflicted.

The CHO and his peers were poorly trained, lacking both scientific breadth and humility. Their decisions were driven by ideology and political expedience, not balanced, evidence-based medicine. This was governance by arrogance, not wisdom.

They must one day face courts of law. For crimes against liberty, against children, against the truth of science, and against the humanity of the people they were meant to protect, justice must be done.

Australia deserves accountability. Melbourne deserves the truth. And the architects of this catastrophe—Brett Sutton and his bureaucratic accomplices—must be remembered not as protectors of health, but as perpetrators of harm.

