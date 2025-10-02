Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope
9h

We must change the politicians, replace the judges and sack the bureaucrats. Time and energy my friend.

Barbara Charis
9h

Americans went through much of the same with the Biden Administration and his Unknown handlers and Autopen users. It is a miracle that we are now able to write what we want; although we are not out of the mess, yet. President Trump made a Big mistake with his $70 Billion dollar Pfizer Deal. I hope it can be cancelled. Americans have had enough of the health destroying Covid 19 mRNA injections. Americans don't want Pfizer experimenting and making more. The entire Industry is bogus...and is ignorant about the way the human body works. The only thing that belongs in the human bloodstream are nutrients from wholesome unprocessed foods. The Creator did not design the bloodstream for the financial benefit of the Medical Industry.

