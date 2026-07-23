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Australian COVID-19 patients were given morphine and midazolam together in palliative and end-of-life care.

Australian and New Zealand Society of Palliative Medicine guidance recommended, for a dying patient with severe dyspnoea or agitation:

morphine 10 mg plus midazolam 10 mg by subcutaneous syringe driver over 24 hours when regular medication was required; and

in severe distress, morphine 5 mg plus midazolam 5 mg subcutaneously, repeated every 15 minutes until comfort was achieved.

A South Eastern Sydney Local Health District guideline similarly specified a continuous subcutaneous infusion of morphine 10 mg plus midazolam 10 mg over 24 hours for COVID-19 patients approaching the end of life whose symptoms remained uncontrolled. The document expressly described its purpose as the management of end-of-life symptoms—including hypoxia, dyspnoea, tachypnoea, delirium and agitation—and its approval history dates the original guideline to 2021.

This was not merely theoretical guidance. A published review of 55 COVID-19 patients referred to a Melbourne tertiary hospital’s palliative-care service found that most were referred for end-of-life care; 71% received continuous subcutaneous infusions, most commonly opioids and benzodiazepines. Eighty-one per cent required no more than 20 mg of subcutaneous morphine-equivalent per day, while 64% required no more than 10 mg of midazolam per day.

Why were they combined?

Morphine was principally used to relieve pain, severe breathlessness and the sensation of air hunger. Midazolam was used for anxiety, panic, agitation, delirium or refractory respiratory distress. The combination was therefore intended to relieve different components of severe terminal distress.

The combination is nevertheless clinically potent. Australian product information warns that midazolam used with an opioid can intensify sedation and increase the risk of hypoventilation, apnoea, cardiorespiratory depression, coma or death; doses must be individualised and generally reduced when the drugs are combined.

Consequently, the important conclusion is:

Morphine and midazolam were deliberately prescribed and administered together in Australian hospitals to some COVID-19 patients, particularly those placed on an end-of-life pathway. That fact alone does not establish euthanasia or improper care. Assessing an individual death would require the complete medication chart, doses and timing, syringe-driver records, observations, stated goals of care, consent or substitute-decision-making records, palliative-care assessment, and evidence that potentially reversible causes of respiratory deterioration were considered.

However, I am aware that Australian nurses, relatives and other observers have alleged that some COVID-19 patients received morphine and midazolam despite appearing calm, conscious or not visibly distressed. Those accounts should not be dismissed merely because they have not yet been assembled into a formal national investigation. I have not located a comprehensive Australian audit, coronial finding or judicial determination establishing how frequently this occurred or whether it represented a coordinated practice.

The critical distinction is between prescribing and administering these drugs. The ANZSPM COVID guidance explicitly promoted “anticipatory prescribing”: clinicians could place morphine and midazolam on the medication chart before symptoms developed, once end-of-life goals had been agreed. But it directed clinicians to start with medication as required, and contemplated regular morphine–midazolam infusion when regular dosing became necessary because of severe dyspnoea or agitation.

The NSW hospital guideline is even clearer. It says opioid and benzodiazepine doses should be “proportional to symptom requirements.” The combined continuous infusion of morphine 10 mg and midazolam 10 mg was to be considered when the patient remained symptomatic despite earlier measures. It identifies dyspnoea, tachypnoea, hypoxia with agitation or delirium, and emotional anguish as relevant symptoms, and requires medical and nursing staff to document their actions and conversations.

Therefore:

A patient having these drugs charted but not administered while comfortable may reflect anticipatory prescribing.

A patient receiving them for ventilation, a procedure, seizure control, pain or documented agitation may have another legitimate indication.

But administering morphine and midazolam to a spontaneously breathing patient who had no pain, dyspnoea, tachypnoea, agitation, anxiety, seizure, procedural requirement or other documented indication would not be explained by the cited COVID palliative-care guidance. It would warrant serious clinical and potentially medico-legal scrutiny.

This matters because midazolam and opioids have additive-synergistic respiratory-depressant effects. Australian prescribing information warns that their combination can cause profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death, and says that the lowest effective doses should be used with close observation. That warning does not prove that any particular death was caused or hastened by the medicines, but it makes undocumented or unjustified administration a grave matter.

We need to establish what happened!

Nurses’ contemporaneous evidence would be important, particularly when supported by:

medication administration records—not merely prescription charts;

doses, routes, frequency and commencement times;

respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and oxygen requirement immediately before each dose;

pain, agitation, sedation and consciousness assessments;

syringe-driver records and subsequent dose escalations;

progress notes documenting the claimed refractory symptom;

palliative-care referrals and goals-of-care decisions;

communications with the patient or family;

whether active treatment was withdrawn before medication commenced;

the interval between commencement and loss of consciousness or death.

A repeated pattern—comfortable patients placed on an end-of-life pathway, commencement of both medicines without documented refractory symptoms, rapid loss of consciousness, and inadequate consultation-would be profoundly concerning. It would justify an independent, clinician-led forensic audit of medication charts and deaths, with legal protection for nurses who give evidence.

I recognise that these allegations exist and that nurses may have witnessed matters not captured in published studies. What I cannot responsibly do without the individual records is declare every such administration unlawful or causative of death. But neither should the testimony be waved away under the general label of “palliative care.” The records should be examined.

And the above would have not been necessary had vitamin D, vitamin C & Zinc been used as prevention and early intervention of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin been used.

I rest my case.

Ian Brighthope