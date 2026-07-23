Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
1d

Ramping up the death count to make the covid circus appear legitimate

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Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
1dEdited

My mother was given one dose of Remdesivir at St George Hospital in Sydney and this would have continued had I not told them to stop.

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