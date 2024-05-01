Medications that cause aggressive behaviour.

Medications can influence aggressive behaviour through complex and often poorly understood mechanisms, impacting neurotransmitters and brain function. This effect is observed across various classes of drugs, including psychotropic and non-psychotropic medications.

The mechanisms influencing aggression include neurotransmitter effects, paradoxical reactions, inflammatory and hormonal effects. Many medications affect neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and GABA. For instance, drugs that increase levels of dopamine or noradrenaline or decrease serotonin or GABA can promote aggressive behaviours. This is particularly noted with antidepressants like SSRIs and SNRIs, which alter serotonin and noradrenaline levels 1 2 4 5.

Drugs like benzodiazepines, intended to have calming effects, can sometimes cause paradoxical reactions such as increased irritability, aggression, and impulsivity, particularly in children, the elderly, and individuals with intellectual disabilities 5

Some medications can induce inflammation or affect hormonal balance, contributing to changes in behaviour and aggression. This includes corticosteroids and some anti-epileptic drugs 4 5.

The drugs most linked to aggression are the anti-epileptic medications, psychiatric medications and others that dont have a direct effect on the nervous system.

Medications such as levetiracetam, perampanel, and topiramate are frequently associated with aggression, especially in paediatric populations 5 7.

Antidepressants (SSRIs, SNRIs), antipsychotics, and stimulants are known to have a higher risk of inducing aggressive behaviour 1 4 5. Non-psychiatric drugs like corticosteroids, certain antihistamines, and cholesterol-lowering drugs (e.g., statins) have also been implicated in increasing aggression 3 4.

There are mitigation strategies such as monitoring, education and medication management. I will be covering the superior and natural methods of patient care and management in other Substacks.

It is crucial to monitor patients for behavioural changes, particularly those known to be at higher risk (e.g., children, the elderly). Educating patients and caregivers about the potential for aggression as a side effect is essential45. If aggressive behaviour emerges, consider adjusting the dosage or discontinuing the offending medication. Alternative medications with a lower risk of inducing aggression may be considered 4 5.

Understanding the complex relationship between medications and aggressive behaviour is vital for clinicians to manage and mitigate risks effectively. Ongoing research and clinical vigilance are required to further elucidate these mechanisms and improve patient outcomes. Most medications can be replaced with nutritional therapies that also improve the patient’s general health and prevent other diseases.

THE NEXT SUBSTACK WILL BE CONSIDERING THE COVID GMO INJECTIONS

Ian Brighthope