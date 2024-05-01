Medications that cause aggressive behaviour.
Medications can influence aggressive behaviour through complex and often poorly understood mechanisms, impacting neurotransmitters and brain function. This effect is observed across various classes of drugs, including psychotropic and non-psychotropic medications.
The mechanisms influencing aggression include neurotransmitter effects, paradoxical reactions, inflammatory and hormonal effects. Many medications affect neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and GABA. For instance, drugs that increase levels of dopamine or noradrenaline or decrease serotonin or GABA can promote aggressive behaviours. This is particularly noted with antidepressants like SSRIs and SNRIs, which alter serotonin and noradrenaline levels 1 2 4 5.
Drugs like benzodiazepines, intended to have calming effects, can sometimes cause paradoxical reactions such as increased irritability, aggression, and impulsivity, particularly in children, the elderly, and individuals with intellectual disabilities 5
Some medications can induce inflammation or affect hormonal balance, contributing to changes in behaviour and aggression. This includes corticosteroids and some anti-epileptic drugs 4 5.
The drugs most linked to aggression are the anti-epileptic medications, psychiatric medications and others that dont have a direct effect on the nervous system.
Medications such as levetiracetam, perampanel, and topiramate are frequently associated with aggression, especially in paediatric populations 5 7.
Antidepressants (SSRIs, SNRIs), antipsychotics, and stimulants are known to have a higher risk of inducing aggressive behaviour 1 4 5. Non-psychiatric drugs like corticosteroids, certain antihistamines, and cholesterol-lowering drugs (e.g., statins) have also been implicated in increasing aggression 3 4.
There are mitigation strategies such as monitoring, education and medication management. I will be covering the superior and natural methods of patient care and management in other Substacks.
It is crucial to monitor patients for behavioural changes, particularly those known to be at higher risk (e.g., children, the elderly). Educating patients and caregivers about the potential for aggression as a side effect is essential45. If aggressive behaviour emerges, consider adjusting the dosage or discontinuing the offending medication. Alternative medications with a lower risk of inducing aggression may be considered 4 5.
Understanding the complex relationship between medications and aggressive behaviour is vital for clinicians to manage and mitigate risks effectively. Ongoing research and clinical vigilance are required to further elucidate these mechanisms and improve patient outcomes. Most medications can be replaced with nutritional therapies that also improve the patient’s general health and prevent other diseases.
Indeed. Thanks for all that information/reminder. There's another chemical that has been linked to young persons' brain impairment and specifically to violence, and that is fluoride. The fluoride routinely added to drinking water in a small number of countries like Australia and USA. I remember some quite rigourous study 15 or 20 years ago that compared violent crime in US states with widespread water fluoridation and those with little or no fluoridation. There was a strong correlation with violent crime. And there is an absolute 'avalanche' of studies over the last 15 years showing a strong link between fluoride exposure in-utero and in the first couple of years of life, with lowered IQ and other cognitive impairments. A great deal of that research has been presented as evidence in the long-running, now-closing law suit against water fluoridation in the Federal US court in San Francisco.
I have been thinking also of the impacts of brain irritation from the covid jabs. Peoples personality changed in some cases and with all the information about the spike protein crossing the blood/brain barrier, it would stand to reason that increased irritability could lead to violence.
Over a longer period, there is also brain irritation and damage of varying levels from all the childhood schedule of jabs too that could be affecting behavior and reducing individuals’ capacity to manage their actions.
These are things I ponder but am not in a position to do research on them.