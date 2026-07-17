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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

After studying health and nutrition for 65 years, I have no desire to depend on medical doctors who use archaic drugs and vaccines...and have not studied any information that produces cures. I have Medicare, but have no desire to go to a doctor or non-health clinic which offers toxic vaccines or prescribes health-lowering drugs. These are two main tools being used in Medicare, which set people up for disease.

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Jude williams's avatar
Jude williams
1d

I fully agree. From personal experience attending an orthomolecture trained GP for 28 years then changing to a 'regulsr' GP (because of distance) I'm appalled at their recipe.book.medicine. I'm the one driving my investigations and treatment and I'm the one educating the GP. I feel very unsafe and unheard when it comes to offers of vaccinations and cholesterol testing etc. I'm almost 80 and had a consult with a very switched on GP who finally alerted me to a lifetime condition that is treatable. What a bonus! We need all GPs to have this included in their training as part of the curriculum.

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