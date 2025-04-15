Medical Neglect has persisted my entire career.
I admire the wonderful things my profession has achieved. But I detest the arrogance of the leaders that resist the promotion of nutritional and environmental medicine that can save people's lives.
This was recorded and went to air about 40 years ago.
Not much has changed except for a greater number of good doctors practicing nutritional and integrative medicine.
It makes me sick when l go a Dr and rather than offer alternative options , its always a Test Medication or Injection .l do not like this Rosthchilds Allopathic Medical Model and People need to take back their Power and stop eating Junk Food, drinking Sugar laden Soft Drinks , Boozing , being Sedentary and Obese . Drs need to learn about Nutrition, and Natural Remedies
Not only yours.. Neglect, abuse and incompetence.
