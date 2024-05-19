Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Slaughter by Experimental Vaccines.

A. The most painful of lies ever.

Lies have the power to shape societies, influence decisions, and alter the course of history. Among the myriad of falsehoods, those related to health and historical events stand out for their profound and devastating impacts.

Historically, the placebo effect and doctor's lies record the medical profession having grappled with the ethics of truth-telling. In the early 20th century, the placebo effect was a common tool in a doctor's arsenal. Physicians often prescribed treatments they knew to be ineffective, relying on the patient's belief in the treatment to produce a positive outcome. This practice was rooted in the limited availability of effective medical interventions and the high esteem in which doctors were held by their patients. However, this form of deception, while sometimes beneficial, also had its dark side. The withholding of critical information, particularly in cases of terminal illness, was justified by the belief that patients could not handle the truth. This approach often deprived patients of the opportunity to make informed decisions about their own health and end-of-life care.

One of the most egregious health-related lies in recent history is the misinformation propagated by pharmaceutical companies regarding the safety and efficacy of opioids. Despite clear evidence of the addictive nature of these drugs, companies like Purdue Pharma aggressively marketed opioids as safe for long-term use, leading to widespread addiction and overdose deaths. The USA Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has highlighted the lack of evidence for long-term benefits of opioids and the significant risks they pose.

The pro-vaccine movement, fuelled by scientific misinformation and a vaccine cult , has led to a resurgence of preventable diseases such as asthma, eczema, epilepsy, autism, leukaemia and type 1 childhood diabetes among others.. One of the most damaging lies was the fraudulent claim against Dr. Andrew Wakefield that the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine was safe and didn’t cause autism. This claim, despite being thoroughly debunked in many scientific studies, has had lasting effects leading to increased vaccination rates and a pandemic of childhood diseases. In fact studies have shown the greater the rate of vaccination the sicker the population of children and in those without any vaccination, the absence of these common childhood illnesses.

Holocaust denial is one of the most painful and insidious historical lies. Prominent figures like David Irving have attempted to distort the historical record, denying the systematic genocide of six million Jews during World War II. This denial not only disrespects the memory of the victims but also perpetuates anti-Semitic ideologies. The trial of David Irving, where historian Richard J. Evans provided critical evidence of Irving's distortions, highlighted the importance of defending historical truth. The medical profession in Nazi Germany and the experimentation conducted on individuals in concentration camps represent one of the darkest chapters in the history of medicine. These experiments, carried out under the guise of scientific advancement, were marked by a complete disregard for human life and ethics. A legitimate comparison can be made with modern-day instances where doctors continue to prescribe GMO-based Covid vaccines known to cause harm and death.

During the Nazi regime, the medical profession was co-opted into serving the state's racist and eugenic policies. Doctors and scientists, driven by a perverse interpretation of medical and scientific advancement, conducted a series of inhumane experiments on prisoners in concentration camps. These experiments were justified by the Nazi ideology that prioritised the health of the "Volk" (the Aryan race) over the rights and lives of individuals deemed inferior. Eugenics policies underly the motivations of the WEF and WHO in pushing modRNA GMO injections not the global population. Democidal ideation and depopulation by these organisations is clear to individuals who not only understand history but have living experiences.

The "Lost Cause" narrative in the United States is another example of a historical lie with far-reaching consequences. This myth romanticizes the Confederacy, portraying it as a noble endeavor rather than a rebellion to preserve slavery. This false narrative has been used to justify segregation and systemic racism long after the Civil War ended, impeding progress toward racial equality. Vaccination prevents disease is another false narrative that has been pushed by the vaccine cult for decades. This cult is responsible for the covid narrative, a story of deceit, disease and death in extremis.

The story of Edward Jenner and the milkmaid is a well-known but largely fabricated tale. Jenner's biographer, John Baron, created the myth to elevate Jenner's status and diminish the contributions of others like Fewster, who also played a significant role in the development of the smallpox vaccine. Furthermore, variolation was a method of inoculation to immunise against smallpox first used in China, India, parts of Africa, and the Middle East before being introduced into England and North America in the 1720s. Smallpox scabs or fluid were rubbed into superficial scratches made in the skin to induce mild, protective infection.

In the annals of medical history, the eradication of smallpox stands as a monumental achievement. The narrative often centers around the pioneering work of Edward Jenner, who in 1796 developed the first successful smallpox vaccine using cowpox material. This story, however, is layered with myths and oversimplifications that obscure the contributions of many cultures and individuals over centuries.

The popular tale credits Edward Jenner with the groundbreaking discovery that exposure to cowpox could immunize against smallpox. According to the story, Jenner observed that milkmaids who contracted cowpox did not get smallpox. He tested his hypothesis by inoculating an eight-year-old boy, James Phipps, with cowpox matter and later exposing him to smallpox, which Phipps did not contract. This experiment is often heralded as the birth of vaccination and the beginning of the end for smallpox. However, this narrative is not entirely accurate. The connection between cowpox and smallpox immunity was noted by others before Jenner. For instance, Dr. John Fewster had observed that individuals who had contracted cowpox did not react to smallpox inoculation, but he did not pursue this finding further. Moreover, the practice of using cowpox for immunization was documented in England over 20 years before Jenner's work.

Long before Jenner's time, various cultures had developed methods to protect against smallpox through a process known as variolation. This technique involved exposing a healthy person to material taken from a smallpox sore, either by scratching it into the skin or inhaling it. The goal was to induce a mild infection that would confer immunity against future outbreaks. The earliest documented use of variolation comes from China. As early as the 16th century, Chinese practitioners used a method called "nasal insufflation," where powdered smallpox scabs were blown up the nostrils of healthy individuals. This practice was believed to have been ritualised and was performed with specific techniques, such as using a silver blowpipe and selecting mild cases as donors to minimise the risk of severe infection.

The eradication of smallpox was not the result of a single discovery or individual. It was a global effort that spanned centuries and involved countless contributions from various cultures. The World Health Organization (WHO) launched an intensified eradication program in 1967, which combined mass vaccination with surveillance and containment strategies. This program ultimately led to the last naturally occurring case of smallpox in Somalia in 1977 and the official declaration of eradication in 1980.

The claim that the evidence points to a combination of mass vaccination with surveillance and containment strategies eradicated small pox should never remain unchallenged. In addition, the generalisation that vaccination can eradicate all infectious diseases has been and remains into the future a major risk to global public health.

The lies discussed here, whether in the realm of health or history, underscore the importance of truth and transparency. In medicine, the shift towards greater openness and patient autonomy reflects a recognition of the harm caused by deception. In history, the rigorous defense of factual accuracy is crucial to preserving the integrity of our collective memory.

These painful lies also highlight the need for critical thinking, skepticism and constant challenge. Whether evaluating medical advice or historical claims, individuals must seek out reliable sources and question narratives that seem too convenient or one-sided.

B. The Erosion of Trust in Science and Medicine: A Looming Threat to Humanity

In an era marked by unprecedented scientific advancements, the alarming decline of public trust in science poses a grave threat to humanity's progress and well-being. Science, the bedrock of our understanding of the natural world and the driving force behind countless life-changing innovations, is facing an existential crisis as a growing segment of the population embraces skepticism, misinformation, and outright denial.

The consequences of this erosion of trust are far-reaching and potentially catastrophic. When scientific consensus is disregarded, we risk undermining our ability to address pressing global challenges such as proving there is no climate crisis, managing real disease outbreaks, and the development of sustainable technologies. The rejection of scientific evidence can lead to disastrous policy decisions, jeopardising the health and safety of millions.

The roots of this distrust are multifaceted and complex. Misinformation campaigns fueled by vested interests, political polarization, and the rise of social media echo chambers have all contributed to the spread of pseudoscience and conspiracy theories. Additionally, a lack of scientific literacy and the inability to critically evaluate information have made segments of the population susceptible to misinformation. Compounding the issue is the perception that science is an elitist endeavour, disconnected from the lived experiences of ordinary people. This perception has been exacerbated by instances of scientific misconduct, conflicts of interest, and the misrepresentation of findings by some researchers and institutions, eroding public confidence in the scientific process.

Rebuilding trust in science is a collective responsibility that requires concerted efforts from scientists, policymakers, educators, and the public alike. Scientists must prioritise transparency, ethical conduct, and effective communication, bridging the gap between the scientific community and the general public. Policymakers must base their decisions on sound scientific evidence and support initiatives that promote scientific literacy and critical thinking.

Educational institutions play a crucial role in fostering a scientifically literate society, equipping students with the tools to navigate the complexities of scientific discourse and distinguish fact from fiction. Furthermore, the media has a responsibility to report on scientific developments accurately and responsibly, avoiding sensationalism and providing context and nuance.

Perhaps most importantly, the public must embrace a willingness to engage with science, to question respectfully, and to seek out reliable sources of information. A scientifically literate and engaged citizenry is the ultimate safeguard against the erosion of trust in science. The consequences of failing to address this crisis are dire. A world where scientific consensus is disregarded is a world vulnerable to preventable disasters, stagnant progress, and the perpetuation of harmful myths and misconceptions. It is a world where humanity's potential is shackled by ignorance and fear.

Restoring trust in science is not merely a matter of preserving the integrity of scientific institutions; it is a matter of safeguarding our collective future. By embracing scientific literacy, promoting transparency, and fostering a culture of critical thinking, we can ensure that science remains a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a better, more sustainable, and more equitable world for all.

The most painful lies ever told have had profound impacts on individuals and societies. By learning from these deceptions, we can strive to build a future grounded in truth and integrity.

But first we must acknowledge that good medical science has been almost fatally wounded.

Ian Brighthope

