Medical care, ignorance or hubris.
The RACGP has never learned. Thank god for the doctors and nurses who have educated themselves about the life-saving properties of vitamin C.
“A reckless, dangerous and extreme reliance on Big Pharma and Big Vaxx for research and the development of highly toxic drugs and vaccines remains the domain of an unthinking culture. Safer and viable alternatives are common in less developed countries. A civil community will determine the proper balance of modalities given all the facts, data and trut…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.