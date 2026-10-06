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Judy El's avatar
Judy El
Oct 6

Good nutrition, must begin before conception , During the 1950's new mothers attended local post natal groups ,where babies were measured , and weighed , where mums could , discuss, their health needs ,get breast feeding support, and access information, about developmental mile stones, plus nutritional support, and food preparation information with supportive understanding that encouraged the very best outcomes for the new mother and infant , most mothers at that time were home based, infant foods, were prepared at home , strained rice, fruit compotes, milk and egg custards, mashed and strained mixed green vegetables often home grown, in clean soils without pesticide sprays, young children were encouraged to play out doors, in fresh air and sunshine , they took packed lunches to school , they were energetic, adventurous, vibrant, and they walked to school and back home at the end of the school day, the Education dept school milk program supplied each child with 1/3 of a pint of fresh milk every recess, every school day of the year, children and adults were lean and fit , So Much has changed , and not for the better, this must change , the whole medical system must be based on HOLISTIC WELLBEING and PREVENTION, it is time for a complete rethink about optimal developmental protocols, for ALL age groups, Thank you Ian , for your amazing contribution to this essential cause, this is a Mission, and good health should be our highest priority, Very best regards , to all who are supporting this venture, and setting vibrant health goals for themselves and for others , Judy.

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
Oct 6Edited

Good luck with that. Your article presumes a deep spiritual respect for human life. ‘ First do no harm.”

How do we rise above the green religion that promotes depopulation for the ‘common good” , acts as if humans are parasitise on earth and uses division and unpredictability to destabilise communities?

Since the time of the Pharaohs and the burning of the library of Alexander there has been psychological warfare between the commercial interests of the cabals and warlords who wanted power, slaves, and servants. and the mystics who respected the spiritual order ‘As above. So below” and advocated self-responsibility. ‘Sin no more’ John 8:11. The crowd choose Barrabas and executed Jesus and the cabal eliminated Socrates.

The division between medicine and self-care were evident in the New Thought movement of the early 18th century when immigrants of many cultures, escaping tyranny , arrived in the USA. Hermetic philosophy resurfaced, Mesmer was promoting hypnosis and mind body medicine disputed Descartes theory.

About 1847 Josef Semmelweis showed the medical profession was already very sure of their authority . In 2009 Elizabeth Blackburn won the Nobel prize for revelations about telomeres which should have impacted the medical profession, but has it?

In the current political climate, AI, and mass communication many now recognise that cabals have attacked us at every level of what Maslow defines as our human needs. We are running around growling at everything.

Today Medicare does not fund many therapies fostered by Complementary Health and Integrative medicine yet Ian Gawler ‘ You can conquer Cancer “ is living proof that organic nutrition, meditation, energetic activities and social connections are life preserving.

As you strive to reverse that trend and focus on our highest spiritual, physical and cognitive need for meaning, the pursuit of knowledge, personal growth and spiritual insight , how do we preserve traditions and build comfort zones of self-respect, predictability, and trust when our leaders seem hell bent on a path of destruction.?

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