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From the Soil to the Soul: Reclaiming Our Health, Our Freedom and Our Future

Inspired by the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health

What if the future of medicine begins with the questions we have too often forgotten to ask?

What are we eating? What are we breathing? What is in our water? What does our daily environment demand of our bodies? And who gets to decide what happens to us when we become patients?

These questions have shaped my professional life for more than five decades. They also run through the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health, in which I am pleased to be the featured physician and author.

This issue offers readers a wide-ranging journey through nutritional and environmental medicine, food and farming, the pressures of modern technology, and the defence of informed consent. It brings together practical concerns and provocative ideas around one compelling theme: we have a greater role in shaping our health than many of us have been encouraged to believe.

First, do no harm—and protect the right to choose

My principal contribution, “First, Do No Harm—Resisting the New ‘Pandemics’ of Control,” begins with the ethical foundation of medicine.

A patient is a person with a history, a family, a conscience, and the right to make decisions about his or her own body. Informed consent requires understanding, honest discussion, and the freedom to refuse.

The article extends that principle into public life. It examines the potential consequences of connecting digital identity, health information, financial systems, and access to essential services. It asks what safeguards are needed when increasingly powerful systems can influence a citizen’s ability to participate in society.

These are questions about the future we wish to leave our children.

My argument is that public health must strengthen the conditions that allow people to flourish: good nutrition, metabolic health, restorative sleep, movement, social connection, resilient communities, and a trusting relationship between doctor and patient.

Care, consent, privacy, and accountability belong at the centre of that future.

The kidney mystery that takes us beyond a single cause

One of the issue’s most absorbing features is the contribution by Dr Stephanie Seneff and Victor Cozzetto on chronic kidney disease of unknown aetiology.

Why have devastating patterns of kidney disease emerged in particular agricultural communities? Could the answer involve an interaction between demanding physical work, extreme heat, dehydration, water composition, pesticides, and other environmental exposures?

Their discussion explores glyphosate-related hypotheses, metal interactions, and experimental findings involving mitochondrial stress. Importantly, it acknowledges that the research reviewed does not establish glyphosate as the single cause of these epidemics.

That makes the wider question especially interesting.

The body encounters combinations of influences. Nutritional status, working conditions, chemical mixtures, and physiological stress may all matter. Understanding illness may require us to investigate how these influences interact.

For readers familiar with my writings on environmental medicine and toxic synergisms, this is a subject with considerable depth—and one we will examine carefully.

What should we be feeding our children?

Paediatrician Dr Michelle Perro contributes one of the edition’s most provocative articles: “Should Children Eat GMO Plastic Cookies?”

It challenges experimental work involving the conversion of plastic-derived material through genetically engineered yeast into ingredients for a proposed food product.

Her article raises questions about safety assessment, transparency, commercial incentives, and the wisdom of increasingly elaborate industrial approaches to food.

The subject is experimental, and questions about the finished product require evidence specific to that product. Nevertheless, the underlying debate deserves attention: what standards should apply before a novel food reaches a child’s plate?

This opens a much larger conversation about the food environment we are creating-and the value we place on recognisable ingredients, nourishing meals, and healthy childhood development.

Good medicine begins with good food—and good soil

The magazine also turns its attention to organic food and agricultural renewal.

John Klar’s “All Things Organic” reports on an Organic Trade Association gathering and describes the food-policy ambitions associated with the Make America Healthy Again movement. Its themes include the quality of meals served in schools, hospitals, and other institutions.

Elsewhere, the issue highlights Dr André Leu’s work in agroecological, regenerative, and organic agriculture, alongside an educational course on these approaches.

These contributions connect directly with my early training in agricultural science.

The health of the soil, the quality of the food supply, and the nourishment of human beings belong in the same conversation. A health system serious about prevention must take an interest in how food is grown, prepared, purchased, and served.

The issue also introduces Healing Kitchen, a nine-part documentary series promoted as an exploration of food and health. Together, these features invite us to bring nourishment back into everyday life—and into medical education.

Magnesium, movement, and the clues hidden in daily life

Lady Carla Davis’s “Magnesium Extraordinaire—Part 2” offers an extensive discussion of magnesium, including deficiency, mineral balance, medications, and different preparations.

It gives us an opportunity to revisit a vital nutritional subject and examine which applications have strong clinical support and which claims need better evidence.

Dr Eric Plasker’s “Tech Neck Turmoil” brings the discussion into our homes and workplaces. It examines prolonged screen use, sustained postures, neck discomfort, and the importance of movement.

Then Sharry Edwards’s personal account of cortisol-related symptoms describes the frustration of having sleep disruption, blood-pressure changes, glucose variability, and other complaints considered separately. Its most valuable message is the importance of recording patterns and asking better questions. The article explicitly distinguishes her exploratory voice-analysis approach from validated hormonal testing.

Together, these pieces remind us how much can be learned by listening closely to a person’s daily experience.

Curiosity, sound, and the boundaries of evidence

The edition also includes BioAcoustic commentary, music, and Jill Mattson’s sound-based wellness approaches, alongside books, interviews, educational resources, advertisements, and selected headlines from The Defender.

Some of these contributions are speculative or express claims that should not be confused with established clinical evidence. They can still provide a starting point for thoughtful discussion.

My approach is to remain curious, ask what can be tested, and distinguish personal experience, plausible mechanisms, and demonstrated outcomes.

An invitation to my readers

There is much here to investigate, much to question, and much to make practical.

I hope you will read the October edition of Masters of Health, follow this series, and share it with people who want a broader understanding of health.

After more than fifty years in medicine, I remain inspired by the possibility of helping people live with greater vitality, understanding, and independence.

That is the future I want us to build—and the conversation I invite you to join.

Ian Ernest Brighthope, MB BS., FACNEM, Dip Ag Sci.

Founder, Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine