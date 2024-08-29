Malnutrition in chronic fatigue syndrome

Lucy’s story

Running her own health store and working as a therapeutic masseuse at night became too much for Lucy, a 26 year old vegetarian. She had seen a number of doctors, psychologists and even a psychiatrist to try to sort out why she was so irritable, tired and depressed and unable to function the way she had in the past.

She had no obvious signs of any serious medical illness and no relevant past history except that her mother suffered from pernicious anaemia in her early 40s. Pernicious anaemia is a killer disease which occurs as a consequence of the body’s inability to absorb adequate amounts of vitamin B12 from the diet. It is treated by the monthly injection of lOOOmg of vitamin B12. Many medical scientists now believe that pernicious anaemia is an expression of a malfunctioning immune and gastrointestinal system with a tendency for these malfunctions to run in families. Lucy’s blood tests showed a vitamin B12 level at the lower level of normal. She was not actually deficient in vitamin 812, but the low level was probably responsible for her fatigue, anxiety and depression. Shortly after Lucy’s first injection of vitamin B12 her energy levels zapped up dramatically to what they had been. She required an injection of B12 weekly to maintain her energy levels.

It was also discovered that dried apricots were another cause of Lucy’s fatigue. Experimentation and elimination of apricot products revealed that Lucy was not allergic to apricots but to the sulphite preservatives used in the drying process. It is interesting to note here that the enzymes required to detoxify the body of sulphites are vitamin B12 dependent. Lucy’s fatigue improved even further when sulphites were eliminated, as much as possible, from her environment and diet.

Lucy continued to require vitamin B12 injections every month to six weeks to maintain a level of wellness conducive to her active lifestyle.

How many times have you heard it said that if you eat a well- balanced standard diet you will obtain all of the nutrients necessary for good health? Until recently, most doctors and dieticians sincerely believed that this was the truth.

However, hard scientific evidence has recently shown that over 150 different medical conditions are associated with multiple nutritional deficiency states. Many of these conditions are directly or indirectly the result of poor diet and have been shown to be responsive to a change in diet and nutritional supplementation. The following list clearly illustrates those who are at risk of m alnutrition.

Population sub-groups at risk of malnutrition

1. Adolescents

2. Alcoholics

3.People who consume more than two alcoholic drinks per day



4. Smokers and drug users

Vegetarians (some) Low socio-economic groups The obese People on weight reducing programs The aged and infirm People on medication People on fad diets People on high fibre diets Aborigines Pregnant women The busy professional or executive eating on the run Patients receiving intravenous nutrition

From this list it can be seen that probably only a very small percentage of Australians do not fit into any of the categories and that many Australians would satisfy two or even three.

What relevance does this have to the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome? It has been documented that single or multiple nutritional deficiencies of such nutrients as vitamins, trace elements, minerals, essential fatty acids, amino acids, protein, or carbohydrates can cause a wide range of symptoms including fatigue. In fact, an interesting study on thiamine (vitamin Bl) has shown that the concentration of thiamine in the blood of patients with fatigue and tiredness may be normal yet the use of lOOmg to 200mg (megadose) of thiamine daily in these patients will eliminate the fatigue and associated symptoms in the majority of this group. This point illustrates the necessity to de-emphasise the value of blood tests in the clinical situation.

Another example is vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) in asthmatic patients. It appears that there is an abnormality in the way that asthmatic patients handle vitamin B6. A number of studies have shown that asthmatic patients can benefit dramatically from the use of high dose B6. In fact it requires high maintenance doses of B6 to achieve a satisfactory blood level of this particular vitamin in asthmatics. As a consequence of this and other nutritional manoeuvres, asthmatics can reduce their requirements for cortisone and broncodilator drugs and even dramatically cut their hospital admission rate.

This brings us again to the point of biochemical individuality. We all have different requirements for various nutrients and in some disease states, to achieve the optimum state of nutrition and therefore health, supplementary doses are necessary. The following table illustrates those nutrients which, if low in the diet or interfered with by drugs, chemicals, heavy metals or medication may result in easy fatiguing.

Nutrient inadequacies associated with fatigue

The nutrients below, if not provided in optimum concentrations in the diet, or if needed in greater quantities than are obtainable in the diet at times of increased stress, have all been shown scientifically to result in fatigue (and many other symptoms).

Biotin

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)

Calcium

Para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA)

Chromium Phosphorus

Copper

Essential fatty acids, e.g. from fish oil and evening primrose oil

Folic acid

Inadequate carbohydrate intake

Protein malnutrition

Iodine

Iron

Magnesium

Manganese malnourishment)

Niacin (vitamin B3)

Zinc

Potassium

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) Riboflavin

Sodium

Thiamine (vitamin Bl)

Vitamin A

Vitamin B12 (best administeredby intramuscular injection)

Vitamin C (fatigue is an early sign of vitamin C malnourishment)

It is not necessary to have an absolute deficiency of any single nutrient before the early signs and symptoms of a deficiency appear. For example, low levels of folic acid can result in poor memory, apathy, irritability and fatigue — all of which can be corrected by supplementing the diet.

Blood tests on patients with these symptoms usually show a blood level of folic acid in the low-normal range of values. Many doctors therefore conclude that the test result is within the normal range and can be ignored. However, this is not necessarily the case and low-normal blood tests may actually reflect a deficiency state in the deeper tissues, for example, the muscle cells, red blood cells, brain cells etc.

Another factor affecting the efficiency of vitamins and nutrients is the presence of an inhibiting substance, for example a xenobiotic chemical or heavy metal. An example of this is the effect of lead on the antioxidant capabilities of the red blood cells and its effect in increasing the requirements for vitamin Bl. Sulphites present in preserved meats, dried fruits, polluted air and wine can interfere with the metabolic activity of vitamin B12 thus increasing the requirements for vitamin B12 in sulphite sensitive individuals.

In patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome it has been found that over 80% of patients have increased requirements for low levels of vitamin C, over 70% of patients have increased requirements for, or low levels of, at least one of the B-complex vitamins and that chromium, zinc and selenium are the minerals most often found to be deficient in the low normal range. The following tables illustrate the signs and symptoms of nutritional inadequacies in the CFS patient. An examination of these deficiency signs and symptoms is highly recommended for the sufferer of the chronic fatigue syndrome.

Remember, blood tests are notoriously inaccurate in the assessment of the tissue status of these nutrients, especially if the level is borderline or low-normal on the blood test.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin C deficiency (before scurvy occurs)

Lassitude and fatigue

Listlessness

Confusion

Depression

Breathlessness

Sallow complexion

Disinterest in exercise or activity

Loss of appetite

A mild anaemia

Desire for increased sleep

Fleeting pains in the joints

Easy bruising

Scurvy then develops in which gums bleed, teeth fall out,

severe weakness, pneumonia or death occurs.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin B1 deficiency (thiamine)

Fatigue and tiredness

Apathy

Emotional instability

Depression

Confusion of thought

Feeling of impending doom

Abdominal symptoms and indigestion

Anaemia

Shortness of breath Numbness in the hands or feet

A burning sensation in the hands or feet

Increased sensitivity to noise

Palpitations of the heart

A slowing of metabolicrate (feeling cold)

In severe cases, heart failure occurs

Diarrhoea and constipation

Anorexia and weight loss

Low pain tolerance

Signs and symptoms of vitamin B2 deficiency (riboflavin)

Cracks in the corners of the mouth

Cracks in the lips

Insomnia

Slowing of mental processes

Oily scaly skin

Hair loss

Dizziness and trembling

A red, sometimes painful tongue

Cataract formation in the eyes

Signs and symptoms of a vitamin B3 deficiency (niacin)

Depression fatigue and a sense of gloom and doom

Fears, phobias and suspicion

Worry and apprehension

Changes in behaviour including antisocial behaviour

Muscle weakness

Insomnia

Burning sensations

Disturbances in perception (schizophrenia type symptoms)

A red tipped tongue

Dental indentations at the margins of the tongue

Swollen, painful and sometimes bleeding gums

Sore mouth

Halitosis (bad breath)

Irritable bowel symptoms and indigestion

Excessive flatulence

Poorly formed, offensive stools

Undiagnosable abdominal pain

Dermatitis

Allergies and chemical sensitivities

Dementia and death occur from pellagra if severe.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin B5 deficiency (pantothenic acid)

Fatigue

Depression

Insomnia

Pains in the middle of the back (over the adrenal glands)

Frequent infections

Anorexia

Constipation

Burning feet syndrome

Signs and symptoms of vitamin B6 deficiency (pyridoxine)

Many nervous symptoms including tension and anxiety

Depression

Iron resistant anaemia

Epileptic type fits

Fluid retention and swelling

Oily scales on the scalp, nose and eyebrows

Dandruff

Numbness in the hands

Cramping in the arms andlegs

Cracking on the mouth and hands

Nausea

Morning sickness (in pregnancy)

Some forms of arthritis or arthralgia

Some symptoms of the premenstrual syndrome

Pallor of the skin without anaemia

Signs and symptoms of folic acid deficiency

Apathy and lethargy

Irritability

Slowing of intellectual functions

Total withdrawaland isolation

Poor short-term memory

Cracks in the corners of the mouth

Malabsorption of nutrients

Megaloblastic Anaemia

Muscle weakness

Paranoid ideation

Signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Apathy

Fatigue

Poor short-term memory

Deficiency in concentration

Mood swings

Learning disorders

Confusion

Hallucinations in some

Paranoia and irrational fears

A red shiny smooth tongue

Severe tiredness and nervousness

If severe, pernicious anaemia and degeneration of the spinal cord

Senility

Signs and Symptoms of a biotin deficiency.

Fatigue .

Depression

Anorexia

Nausea

Hair Loss

High cholesterol levels

High blood sugar levels (like diabetes)

Muscle weakness, muscle pains

Signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency (common in the chronic fatigue syndrome)

Fatigue

Loss of taste sensation

Irritability

Lethargy

Depression 12.

Apathy

maturity and

impotence in males

Gross impairment

Anorexia and loss of appetite

Deterioration of short­ term memory

Eczema

Hair loss

Acne

Impaired wound healing

Impairment of short­-term memory

Insomnia

Dry skin

Greyish pallor

Increased sensitivity to touch

Drowsiness

Dermatitis without itch

Abnormal electrocardiogram

Brittle nails

Delayed sexual maturity

Irrational fears

White spots on the fingernails

Sterility

Abnormal blood sugar control (hypoglycaemia and diabetes)

Stretch marks on the skin

Irregular menstrual periods

Painful joints and arthritis

Frequent upper respiratory tract infections

Enlargement of the prostrate

Severe emotional and behaviourial disorders

Susceptibility to chemical sensitivity

Signs and symptoms of chromium deficiency

Fatigue and tiredness Anxiety Impairment of growth Glucose intolerance (swinging blood sugar eventually resulting in diabetes) High blood cholesterol Possible joint pains Sugar and refined carbohydrate cravings (including alcohol and white flour products)

Signs and symptoms of selenium deficiency

Frequent infections (including viral infections) Sterility in males Impairment of liver function High blood cholesterol Inflammation in the skin or gastrointestinal tract Heightened sensitivity to chemicals (chemical hyper­ sensitivity/allergy)

Signs and symptoms of essential fatty acid deficiency

Dry skin

Impairment of wound

Dry brittle hair healing

Eczema

Diarrhoea

Hair loss

Impairment of growth

Disturbances in

hormone functioning

Acne

Disturbances in liver function

Gallstone formation

Impairment of growth

Disturbances in function of the immune system

Kidney disorders Infertility

Mental symptoms of anxiety, depression and irritability

Poor nail growth

Arthralgia and joint pains

Muscle weakness

The importance of antioxidants

In Chapter 5 — Chemicals, Drugs and Free Radical Disease the role of antioxidants was discussed and their ability to mop up damaging free radicals was emphasised. The increasing hard scientific evidence supports the unifying hypothesis that the chronic fatigue syndrome is a dysfunction of multi-systems precipitated by a combination of factors conferring an excessive and inappropriate oxidative damage by free radicals.

Of all of the antioxidants discussed in Chapter 5 the easiest to measure and evaluate are the non-enzymatic antioxidants. The non-enzymatic antioxidants are ascorbic acid (vitamin C), reduced glutathione, vitamin E, beta-carotene, uric acid and the copper containing protein caeruloplasmin. Zinc, manganese and selenium levels are also useful. Of these antioxidants, ascorbic acid is uniformly low in the majority of patients. Zinc and selenium are also generally low and in approximately 25% of patients selenium may be regarded as being deficient.

The prime free radical scavenger in the water soluble compartments of the body is vitamin C. Vitamin C and its deficiency state — scurvy — have influenced the course of history. Scurvy was known to the ancient Egyptians and to the great explorers of the world — Jacques Cartier, Sir Richard Hawkins and Captain James Cook, who was the first to successfully use fresh fruit to prevent this disease taking its toll on sailors during prolonged sea voyages.

Even after the discovery by James Lind in 1747 on the H.M.S. Salisbury that fresh lemons and limes reverse the symptoms of scurvy, it took the British Admiralty a number of decades before this practice was adopted in the Royal Navy. It was estimated that after fresh fruit was supplied to sailors the effective fighting force of the British Fleet was increased by a factor of 300%. However, it appears that we must repeat our mistakes to continue learning. For example, Scott’s death in Antarctica in 1912 was due to scurvy and rampant scurvy persisted throughout the American Civil War.

In modern societies we don’t see overt scurvy, but in clinical practice we constantly see patients with the early signs of vitamin C inadequacy. In real life the development of the full blown deficiency disease scurvy occurs over a number of weeks and results in severe bleeding, possibly pneumonia and death from shock. However, before that develops the early symptoms and signs of low vitamin C activity include lethargy, fatigue, muscle weakness, aches and pains in the joints, tender muscles, sallow skin colour, listlessness, lassitude, confusion and depression.

We don’t expect to see deficiency states in our society but they do still occur. The big problem people in most western industrialised nations face is the development of low grade inadequacy states which, over a period of time, result in increased requirements for nutrients above that which is supplied in the daily diet. Many of the symptoms alluded to earlier will respond after simple supplementation with vitamin C. However, if the symptoms are allowed to persist and the vitamin C levels are not increased then stress occurs on other biochemical systems resulting in an increased utilisation of other B-complex vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Vitamin C should be regarded as the key and principal nutrient in the management of the patient with the chronic fatigue syndrome. To explain this we must first understand what the actions of vitamin C are in the body. Firstly, it is a very powerful reducing agent (antioxidant) and free radical scavenger. It stimulates the immune system by increasing the white cell’s ability to engulf bacteria and viruses and kill them, it improves the functions of the helper cells and natural killer cells, and it improves the production of interferon and other immune chemicals.

Vitamin C has been shown to inhibit the replication of viruses and the reproduction of bacteria. It modifies the pro­ duction of prostaglandins, and it has a natural antihistaminic, anti-allergy action. Some studies have even shown vitamin C to inhibit the formation of cancer cells and it has been shown to suppress leukaemic cells and melanoma. Vitamin C may prevent dysplasia of the female cervix, and it is also anti-carcinogenic with respect to cancer of the bladder. The formation of nitro- samines and other carcinogens in the gut is also prevented by the action of vitamin C. Cyclic AMP, an important compound involved in the metabolic processes of most body cells, is also stimulated by ascorbic acid. Vitamin C improves the function, and stimulates the activity, of liver enzymes, especially those involved in the processes of chemical detoxification.

Finally, some studies have shown that vitamin C actually improves the effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in cancer.

Eric's cancer

‘It’s a miracle,’ said 70 year old Eric as he climbed off the couch. ‘I didn’t realise that I could feel so well again. I had resolved that my numbered days would be miserable.’ Eric had been diagnosed with inoperable cancer of the large bowel. He had secondary cancer in the liver and glands of the abdomen and the cancer had spread locally to attach itself to other organs in the pelvis.

He had been told by his cancer specialist that he would live for between two weeks and two months and that an impending bowel obstruction from the cancerous mass would necessitate hospitalisation and palliative surgery. Eric’s bowel actions were loose, fluid and associated with much gas, pain and abdominal bloating. He was understandably frightened. Back pain, possibly from invasion of nerves in the back by cancer cells, was being controlled with massage and gentle manipulation by his chiropractor. The chiro­ practor, having been trained in nutrition and continuing with an interest in the field of therapeutic nutrition, had heard of the work of Linus Pauling and Lady Phyllis Cilento using vitamin C for patients with cancer. Eric was advised to start taking vitamin C in megadoses by mouth and to find a doctor who would administer intravenous megavitamin C regularly.

Eric commenced intravenous vitamin C at very low doses to start with — 7.5-15g — and decided to have the injections daily. After the first day he did not notice any change in his condition and continued on to the second, third, fourth and fifth days without any noticeable change. However, at the end of a week he noticed that his bowels were not as loose and that some formed motion was being passed. He also noticed that there was less pain and bloating in the abdomen and that it continued to improve over the next four weeks.

At the end of six weeks of treatment Eric made the wonderful discovery that during his intravenous ascorbate programme his activity levels had gradually but significantly increased. In fact, the severe fatigue he had learned to live with over the past two years prior to diagnosis of cancer had miraculously disappeared. He still suffered from intermittent bouts of fatigue but the debilitating, depressing and demoralizing tiredness — his cancer syndrome — had gone. In fact, Eric improved his diet, took appropriate nutrient supplements and continued intravenous vitamin C for over two years after his initial prognosis of two months had lapsed.

This particular case history illustrates how sometimes the use of one single nutrient and virtually little else can help a patient with chronic fatigue. However, it is not usually as simple as this case illustrates and many factors must be taken into consideration when determining the treatment of any individual patient. Most importantly, in all the investigation of a patient with chronic and severe fatigue, all other possible treatable organic causes of fatigue must be eliminated. These include diseases of the heart and lungs, underlying lymphoma, leukaemia, cancer, diabetes, auto-immune diseases, anaemia, depression, functional reactive hypoglycaemia, the organic brain syndrome (drug and chemical toxicity), chronic dental infection and low thyroid function. Only then can one start to evaluate the nutritional and environmental factors that play a role in most of the fatigue syndromes encountered in the community.

Much more research needs to be done in these areas but this very brief discussion of its actions has top scientists around the world excited about the potential for vitamin C and its co­ antioxidants in both the prevention and treatment of disease into the 21st century.

We have investigated the role of infectious micro-organisms in the possible causation of the chronic fatigue syndrome. A thorough search of the scientific and medical literature reveals that vitamin C has been investigated in thousands of studies of infectious disease and it has been shown to have an adverse effect on a wide range of micro-organisms. The diseases studied include herpes simplex (cold sores and genital herpes), infectious hepatitis, glandular fever, german measles, the common cold, influenza and bacterial infections including pseudomonas, urinary tract infec­ tions and rabies (in guinea pigs). The outcome of an infectious disease is determined by the state of health of the individual at the time of the infection. In particular, the nutritional health of the patient at the time of initial infection determines to a large degree the course of that infection. With acute viral infections such as glandular fever, hepatitis, influenza and the common cold, the use of vitamin C as an antioxidant and antimicrobial agent by intravenous infusion has gained worldwide favour. Its most effective use is at the first sign or symptom of an infection occurring. Doses of between 15gm and 60gm may be necessary. Dramatic clinical responses can be obtained with these and other infections including viral meningitis and chicken pox in adults.

Nicki’s chicken pox and glandular fever

Nicki, aged 18, suffered from adult chicken pox that severely affected her mouth, gullet and airways. Chicken pox in an adult can be so severe that it may result in fatal pneumonia. Nicki was seen by her doctor late in the night at her home after having seen a GP earlier in the day who prescribed antibiotics. She was extremely ill and the pain in her throat was so severe that she couldn’t even swallow her own saliva.

The ideal treatment in a case like this is hospitalisation and intravenous fluids. Intravenous megadose vitamin C usually aborts the infection very quickly without the necessity for hospitalisation but unfortunately her doctor didn’t have the necessary supply in his emergency bag. However, he did give her an injection of megadose vitamins Bl, B6, B12 and folic acid and to their amazement her pain disappeared in minutes and she was able to take fluids orally. Nicki’s throat, which had been inflamed and full of chicken pox blisters, was looking much healthier two hours after the injection.

This rapid response to a megadose vitamin B intra­ muscular injection should have alerted the doctor to the possibility that Nicki may have suffered from a vitamin deficiency or dependency state which predisposed her to such a severe attack. Unfortunately, it didn’t and although Nicki rapidly recovered from this infection she developed glandular fever four months later while overseas and was given no active treatment at all. She arrived back home totally exhausted and couldn’t work for months. It wasn’t until she saw her ‘vitamin doctor’that she realised how effective the vitamin treatment had been for her chicken pox. After four injections of the high potency B-complex (as described in Chapter 10 on the treatment of CFS), Nicki regained her usual strength and energy with the enthusiasm for her film- making that had originally taken her overseas.

In considering other major factors contributing to the chronic fatigue syndrome —that is, the heavy metals, mercury and lead and the possible contributing role that synthetic chemicals play— the other major activity of vitamin C as a potent detoxifying agent cannot be over-emphasised. Vitamin C detoxifies against the harmful effects of such chemicals as strychnine, digitalis poisoning (a heart drug), sulphur drugs, vitamin A toxicity, alcohol, barbiturates, morphine, anaesthetics, many medical drugs, benzene and other synthetics and it has an antagonistic effect on lead, mercury, arsenic, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide * and cancer drugs. It has detoxifying effects on diphtheria toxin, tetanus toxin, botulism and even snake and spider bites. This marvellous molecule has the potential for playing a major role in most human diseases and treatments.

In patients with the chronic fatigue syndrome, courses of intravenous vitamin C are invaluable. Daily injections between 15gm and 60gm intravenously are recommended. The form of vitamin C is sodium ascorbate. It is extremely safe given intra­ venously over a period of 15 to 20 minutes. The only major side effect is a sclerosing of the vein and pain over the injection site if the ascorbate happens to leak out of the vein.

One of the greatest medical myths ever created is that of the damaging effect of vitamin C on the kidneys. There is no good evidence to support the theory that vitamin C causes kidney damage and, in fact, vitamin C is used in the treatment and prevention of some kidney disorders. If megadoses of vitamin C were so harmful to the kidney by producing kidney stones we would be witnessing an epidemic throughout the western world, because of the massive doses that large sections of the population have been taking over the last fifteen to twenty years. This is not the case. Also, rebound scurvy, that is vitamin C deficiency on sudden withdrawal of large doses, does not occur.



The destruction of vitamin B12 by vitamin C is another fallacy based on faulty laboratory techniques. Vitamin C is safe to use provided it is used in the manner outlined in Chapter 10. For the chronic fatigue syndrome patient, daily injections may need to be continued for two to three weeks combined with a general nutrition and supplementation programme which may need to be extended for six to twelve months.

Chronic fatigue syndrome patients who have responded to treatment in the past and who develop more viral infections after regaining their health should immediately recommence the intravenous vitamin C. In this way the viral infection can be aborted and the risk of the re-development of fatigue is minimised.

In severe cases, the use of vitamin C alone is futile. In nutrition, teamwork is essential. Every nutrient is like a different instrument in an orchestra and each nutrient plays a part in the nutritional symphony. Just as the antioxidants interact with one another, so do most of the other nutrients. For example, if vitamin C is going to stimulate immune function, it cannot do so if the patient is deficient in zinc or the B-complex vitamins and/or protein. These other nutrients must be supplied in optimum quantities for the ascorbate to work. It is pointless putting brand new spark plugs into a coked-up old motor car engine that needs new bearings and is running on low grade fuel. It simply will not deliver the performance. As an agent to stimulate the detoxi­ fication mechanisms vitamin C requires the help of certain amino acids, for example, the sulphur containing amino acids, methionine and cysteine. These sulphur containing amino acids have groups called sulphydryl groups which combine with the activity of ascorbate and help to detoxify mercury. Taurine is formed from the sulphur containing amino acid cysteine and it is important in the inactivation of the hypochlorite radical, formed from the chlorinated hydrocarbons in chemical pesticides. Cysteine is also important for the production of glutathione, and gluta­ thione is necessary for the activity of glutathione peroxidase antioxidant enzyme.

Vitamin C has been shown to have many other actions as well as those mentioned above. Amongst these is an increased pain threshold and an increase in well-being by having an anti­ depressant effect on the central nervous system. Although in severe depression ascorbate alone will have only an insignificant effect, in most of the mild to moderate depressions seen in the chronic fatigue syndrome, the constant use of ascorbate orally and by injection is recommended.

Given that vitamin C in the doses recommended here are safe, one must ask the question, ‘What are the safety levels of the other nutrients recommended’. Cases of alleged, harmful side effects and adverse reactions to vitamins are occasionally reported in the medical literature and the general press. The support of these allegations is usually anecdotal. Unfortunately, testimonials to the adverse reactions nutritional substances are reiterated by well intentioned or biased writers without any adequate scientific supporting evidence, thus increasing the implied credibility.

In general, it can be said that the levels of vitamins normally ingested by the majority of the population in their diet and in multi-vitamin preparations are very safe. A growing and substantial portion of the nation consume vitamins and minerals at levels in excess of the advised dosages. This practice has been increasing over the past ten years without any evidence of toxicity or harmful side effects. In fact, some research shows that individuals supplementing their diet are in better health than prior to supplementation and are probably at much less risk of developing certain degenerative diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and perhaps even cancer.

There is a very considerable margin of safety with most nutrients including vitamins, minerals and herbs. Compared with drugs, there are very few side effects that can be attributed to vitamins, even at dose levels substantially greater than the recommended daily allowances. In fact, it has been estimated that nutritional supplements are between 1,000 and 10,000 safer than medically prescribed drugs and over-the-counter medications.

Over 20% of some hospital beds are occupied by patients suffering from iatrogenic disease (physician induced drug side effects). The admission to hospital of patients suffering from an overdose of a nutritional supplement is almost unheard of and would consist of only a handful of patients in this country. In fact, there is no documented case of a patient being rushed to hospital in an ambulance from a life-threatening overdose of a vitamin.

The water soluble vitamins, that is the B-complex and C, have an extremely wide margin of safety. Doses in excess of 100 times the recommended daily allowance for the B-complex and 1,000 times the recommended daily allowance for vitamin C have been tolerated well in special groups of patients. However, the recommended maximum doses for all nutrients are given in Chapter 10 and they should not be exceeded. With the exception of the adverse reactions that occur after long-term ingestion of vitamins A, D and B6, vitamin side effects that occur are rapidly reversible on withdrawal of the supplementation. They generally leave minimal and usually no long lasting effects. The message is that nutritional therapy including vitamin supplementation is extremely safe and very effective.

A few words here about the possible side effects of vitamins A, D and B6. An overdose of vitamin A can cause irritability, depression, aches and pains, dry skin, cracking of the lips, hair loss, a yellowing of the skin, headaches, painful eyes and, if severe, enlargement of the liver and raised pressure inside the skull. This only occurs if the overdose of vitamin A is severe. Recommended levels of intakes of vitamin A are approximately 5,000i.u. per day. A safe supplementary dose is 9,000i.u. per day but in some therapeutic situations it may increase to 100,000i.u. per day for short periods under medical supervision. Studies have shown that a safe therapeutic dose of vitamin A is 30,000i.u. per day to 50.0001.u. per day. However, in the chronic fatigue syndrome it is not necessary to dose at this high level. A maximum of 20.0001.u. to 25,000i.u. of vitamin A per day is adequate to maintain a blood level in the upper range.

Excessive vitamin D causes nausea, vomiting , diarrhoea, muscle weakness, fatigue, dizziness and frequency of urination but most importantly it causes deposits of calcium to occur in the soft tissues of the body including the kidneys, heart, blood vessels and around various joints. The recommended intake of vitamin D varies from country to country from 200i.u. to 400i.u. per day. The maximum safe dose has not been determined. This of course is the vitamin that is synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight. Reports of toxicity occurring at 25,000i.u. per day have occurred. However, to be safe with this hormone­ like vitamin, no more than 4,000 i.u. per day can ever be recommended.

The last and probably the most controversial of the toxic vitamins is pyridoxine (vitamin B6). For many years women were using vitamin B6 safely in high doses to treat the symptoms of the premenstrual syndrome. Doses of lOOmgs per day, (that is over 50 times the RDA) for periods of up to four years revealed no adverse effects from this nutrient. In fact, some studies indicated that 200mgs per day were safe. Human nature being what it is, some patients decided to medicate in excessive doses of between 4,000 and 6,000mgs per day which resulted in the production of a condition called sensory neuropathy. It was then discovered that intakes of approximately 500mgs of pyridoxine per day may provoke a similar neuropathy after several years of use. This neuropathy basically is a change in sensation in the fingers and toes with feelings of numbness or pins and needles and other unusual sensations. The chronic use of vitamin B6 at doses of less than 500mgs per day for up to six years have not resulted in neuropathy. Interestingly, compared with medically prescribed drugs this side effect of neuropathy is usually reversible on the discontinuation of the pyridoxine. In some practices it has been found that the supplemental use of niacin and vitamin C with vitamin B12 injections had accelerated this reversibility of the vitamin B6 neuropathy.

Another anecdotal and poorly substantiated side effect is that of a dependency state. This consists of extremely transient nervousness and tremor on sudden withdrawal of vitamin B6 supplements. Anecdotes of withdrawal depression occurring should be disregarded.

Very minor side effects which can be a nuisance should not be cause to cease treatment —mild allergy reactions to thiamine (vitamin Bl), a flushing in the skin or tingling sensation from nicotinic acid (vitamin B3) and wind or loose bowels with intestinal cramps from too much vitamin C. Vitamin E may increase the anti-clotting effects of drugs such as warfarin and so should not be used when oral anticoagulants are being administered.

The doses of nutrients in Chapter 10 are generally regarded as extremely safe by most medical scientists and clinicians working in this field. Any side effects are unusual, minimal, reversible and usually disappear on reduction of the dose. Do seek the advice of a doctor or therapist trained in nutritional and environmental medicine.

The final paragraph of this chapter reads:

“Tacit medical approval of megavitamin therapy

An article published in the Australian Doctor Journal in 1989 revealed that approximately 40% of doctors now accept chronic fatigue syndrome as an organic illness and 77% believe that there is an organic cause for it. It was revealed in this study that methods of treatment were varied and in many cases innovative, but with several outstanding similarities. Of 122 respondents to a survey (chosen at random), 56% of doctors stated that they offered supportive counselling. 44% said that they gave vitamin therapy usually in intravenous form. The vitamins most often used were vitamin C , B12, B-complex, minerals and calcium. Other forms of diet therapy including elimination diets were used by up to 25% of doctors surveyed. The next most frequent recommendation was rest of various degrees and this was advised by 25% of respondents. Drug therapy was used by only 20% of the doctors.

The salient feature about this survey conducted by Dr Andrew Lloyd at the University of New South Wales is that nearly one half of the doctors randomly selected for the study were administering a form of nutritional medicine known as orthomolecular therapy. It is indeed fortunate for the general public and patients who are suffering from the chronic fatigue syndrome that so many doctors now have, through practical experience, confirmed the usefulness of these methods in clinical practice.

The powerful prejudices held by medical academics in this country against vitamin and megavitamin therapy certainly don’t appear to have filtered through and influenced the practitioner treating sick patients. The acceptance of megavitamin therapy by the community and nearly 50% of medical practitioners bears a strong resemblance to the acceptance of penicillin and aspirin into medicine without the usual double blind trials.

Much more research work needs to be done in the area of nutrients and the chronic fatigue syndrome. It should be funded by government research in a university with the foresight to create a faculty of natural medicine.’”

