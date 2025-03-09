Click the picture below for the link to the Court Ruling.

Dr Paramjit Kaur

President, the President of the Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine (MAAFIM).



*Press Conference on Federal Court Ruling – Doctors’ Prescribing Rights*

*Friday, 14th March 2025 | 11:00 AM | Hall of Fame, Mines Resort & Golf Club*



Good morning



Dear all,



Members of MAAFIM. Members of the Media, Presidents of all Medical Associations, and Distinguished Guests



It is an honor to invite you all as the President of the Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine (MAAFIM) to address a landmark decision that upholds the fundamental rights of all medical practitioners in Malaysia.



On March 3, 2025, the Federal Court of Malaysia upheld a Court of Appeal decision, affirming that registered medical practitioners have the legal right to dispense Ivermectin and other Group B poisons under the Poisons Act 1952.



This landmark case was filed by two dedicated doctors, Dr. S. Vijaendreh and Dr. Che Amir Farid Che Isahak, both executive members of MAAFIM, following a raid on Dr. Che Amir’s clinic in 2021, during which health officials seized Ivermectin, claiming it was unregistered and illegally dispensed.



A three-member panel led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed the government’s appeal, reaffirming that the Poisons Act is a comprehensive legal framework governing medication distribution and that no subsidiary legislation can override the rights granted under it.



This ruling validates what we have always advocated: doctors must have the freedom to exercise their clinical judgment and provide the best possible care to their patients without bureaucratic interference.



*A Victory for Medical Independence*

However, this ruling is about far more than a single medication — it represents the broader principle of medical independence.



Doctors undergo years of rigorous training to provide ethical, safe, and evidence-based treatment. Restricting their ability to prescribe and dispense appropriate medications undermines the very foundation of patient care.



At MAAFIM, we remain steadfast in our commitment to:

✅ Safeguarding the rights of doctors

✅ Prioritizing patient well-being

✅ Ensuring medical decisions remain in the hands of trained professionals—not bureaucratic restrictions



This verdict serves as a crucial reminder that doctors, as primary caregivers, bear the responsibility of ensuring the best possible health outcomes for their patients.



*A Collective Effort & The Road Ahead*

I extend my deepest gratitude to the legal team, medical associations, and practitioners who have worked tirelessly for this cause. I especially want to acknowledge Dr. S. Vijaendreh and Dr. Che Amir Farid Che Isahak, whose courage and perseverance in fighting this legal battle have paved the way for this monumental achievement.



However, our work does not stop here. We must ensure that this ruling is upheld and implemented effectively. I urge all medical associations to stand united in defending this right so that no doctor ever has to question their ability to provide the best treatment for their patients.



This is a defining moment in Malaysia’s medical history. Let this ruling set a precedent for future policies and legal frameworks that uphold the integrity and autonomy of the medical profession.



Join us in celebrating this landmark and fair judgement



On behalf of MAAFIM, I warmly invite you to join us for the official press conference on Friday, 14th March 2025, at 11 AM at the Hall of Fame, Mines Resort Hotel and Golf Club.



Kindly complete the Google Form for RSVP confirmation. Please take a moment to confirm your attendance. https://forms.gle/5PNS7VvN2BugwQWe9



Let us continue to working together to uphold the principles of:

✅ Ethical, patient-centered care

✅ Informed consent

✅ Independent medical practice



Thank you.



Warm regards,

Dr. Paramjit Kaur

President, MAAFIM



Dr Paramjit Kaur +60127231953 drparamjitkaur@hotmail.com

Dr Benjamin George +60108319181 benjamin@george.com.my

Best wishes,

Ian.

Professor Ian Brighthope

ian.brighthope@gmail.com

Ian Brighthope

