The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM): A Pioneer in the Fight for Nutritional Medicine

For more than 42 years, the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) has stood as a pioneering force in international healthcare, advocating for a holistic, root-cause approach to treating and preventing disease. Against overwhelming opposition from the establishment—medical colleges, the Australian Medical Association (AMA), The Royal Australian College of General Practice, government bureaucracies such as the Health Insurance Commission (HIC), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the Medical Boards, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (Ahpra) and the drug industry—ACNEM has trained medical doctors and specialists in nutritional medicine to fellowship standards. This approach integrates nutrition and environmental factors into mainstream medical practices, going beyond symptom management to address the underlying root causes of illness.

Despite constant battles with the political establishment, ACNEM has managed to achieve substantial victories. Yet, for every success, the institution continues to encounter fierce resistance from those who should be leading the charge in health reform. Prime ministers, health ministers, and senior members of cabinets have repeatedly failed to address the growing health crises, while the medical establishment continues to cling to outdated paradigms. The result? An almost bankrupt healthcare system, an overloaded disease burden, burnt-out health care providers, and a failure to recognise or address the root causes of diseases. ACNEM’s long battle underscores a crucial question: could the principles of nutritional and environmental medicine offer a path to drastically reduced illness, perhaps even near-zero disease rates in a few generations?

A History of Resistance: ACNEM’s Fight Against the Establishment

Since its founding, ACNEM has been on the front lines of a medical revolution, one that emphasizes the role of nutrition, environmental exposures, and biochemical individuality in health. Nutritional and environmental medicine takes into account the toxins, deficiencies, and lifestyle factors that affect our physiology. However, despite the mounting evidence supporting this integrative approach, ACNEM has been met with resistance from traditional medical organizations and regulatory bodies.

Medical colleges and the AMA have historically dismissed nutritional medicine as "alternative" or unscientific, even though there is a massive body of evidence showing the critical role nutrients play in preventing and managing chronic diseases. Doctors trained by ACNEM often find themselves marginalised, with their knowledge dismissed as pseudoscientific despite the rigorous training they undergo. These doctors and specialists are not only trained in conventional medicine but also learn to understand the interaction between diet, toxins, and disease processes at a cellular level. Yet, the medical establishment, which tends to favor pharmacological solutions, continues to marginalise this approach.

Government agencies like the Ahpra, the Medical Boards, the TGA and the HIC which regulate healthcare and the approval of medicines, have often sided with pharmaceutical companies in discouraging alternative approaches. This bias reflects a broader systemic issue: a medical model driven by treating symptoms with drugs rather than focusing on prevention and long-term health through nutrition, environment-based interventions and lifestyle modification. The pharmaceutical industry's stronghold on medical education, research funding, and healthcare policy has perpetuated a system where addressing root causes—like poor nutrition or toxic exposures—is secondary to drug therapy.

Successes Despite the Odds: Political Battles and the Road to Reform

Despite being outnumbered and out-financed, ACNEM has achieved significant success. Doctors who have undergone ACNEM training are treating patients who conventional medicine has failed—people with chronic diseases, cancers, autoimmune conditions, diabetes and metabolic disorders. These practitioners often succeed where others have not by focusing on nutritional interventions, lifestyle changes, and environmental detoxification. These holistic treatments have led to remarkable improvements in patient outcomes, reducing dependence on pharmaceuticals and costly medical procedures.

However, the path to these victories has been littered with political battles. ACNEM has had to lobby governments, meet with senior ministers, and continually advocate for the inclusion of nutritional medicine in mainstream healthcare systems. Time and again, health ministers, prime ministers, and senior cabinet members have acknowledged the burgeoning health crisis—rising rates of chronic diseases, healthcare bankruptcies, and the unsustainable load on the system—yet have failed to implement meaningful changes. Why? The answers lie in a combination of entrenched interests, financial ties between policymakers and the pharmaceutical industry, and the sheer inertia of the existing medical model. The postgraduate colleges and the AMA have had very weak leadership and failed to make the changes needed.

In some instances, political figures have shown support for ACNEM’s principles. There have been campaigns that saw small but crucial changes, such as the recognition of integrative medicine practices and the inclusion of certain nutritional therapies in healthcare plans. However, these successes have been overshadowed by the broader failure of the political and medical establishment to recognize that the current model is leading to an unsustainable crisis.

The Root Cause of Health Crises: A Broken System

At the heart of the issue is a systemic failure to address the root causes of disease. Modern medicine excels at acute care—saving lives in emergency situations and managing immediate symptoms. But when it comes to chronic, lifestyle-driven illnesses, it falls short. Diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions are on the rise, and the healthcare system is struggling to manage the costs and demands of this growing disease burden.

Part of the problem lies in the way the medical establishment has traditionally approached illness. Instead of focusing on prevention, the system is reactive—waiting until a patient is sick before intervening, and then primarily using drugs and surgeries to manage symptoms. While these interventions are sometimes necessary, they are often not addressing the root causes of the disease, such as poor diet, exposure to toxins, chronic inflammation, or hormonal imbalances.

ACNEM’s approach, on the other hand, starts with the understanding that many chronic diseases are preventable and reversible if caught early and managed through proper nutrition, detoxification, and lifestyle interventions. Yet, despite this evidence, mainstream medicine has been slow to adopt these principles. The result is a healthcare system that is not only bankrupting itself but also burning out its healthcare providers, who are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of chronically ill patients and the inadequacy of the tools at their disposal.

Burnout and Suicide: The Human Cost of a Broken System

The burnout among healthcare providers is a clear indication that the system is failing, not only for patients but for doctors and nurses as well. Burnout rates among medical professionals have reached epidemic levels, with many doctors feeling helpless in the face of a system that emphasises volume over quality care and symptom management over true healing. As a result, many healthcare providers, especially nurses and middle aged doctors, are leaving the profession, and tragically, some are taking their own lives. The bullying and psychological abuses that the front-line health-care providers were treated by the establishment during Covid was an absolute disgrace.

The medical profession’s growing mental health crisis is a direct reflection of the systemic issues that ACNEM has been fighting against for decades. When doctors are unable to offer meaningful, long-term solutions to their patients' health problems, it leads to frustration, disillusionment, and burnout. These doctors are well aware that they are not addressing the root causes of illness, and many of them feel trapped in a system that prioritises short-term symptom management with synthetic drugs over long-term health.

The Path to Zero Illness: The Promise of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine

One of the most compelling arguments ACNEM puts forward is that we could drastically reduce illness in future generations if the principles of nutritional and environmental medicine were widely adopted. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, which place a massive burden on the healthcare system, are largely preventable through proper nutrition, physical activity, and the avoidance of environmental toxins.

If ACNEM’s approach were implemented on a broader scale, we could potentially see a world where chronic diseases are the exception rather than the rule. Nutritional medicine not only has the power to prevent illness but also to reverse many chronic conditions that are currently deemed "incurable" by conventional medicine. This would lead to a healthcare system that is less reliant on expensive drugs and surgeries, and more focused on maintaining wellness.

Overcoming the Resistance: A Glimmer of Hope

ACNEM has demonstrated that despite resistance, change is possible. The growing number of doctors trained in nutritional and environmental medicine to Fellowship level is evidence that there is a hunger for a new approach to healthcare. Patients, too, are becoming better informed and educated and demanding more scientifically based holistic care that addresses the root causes of their ailments.

Politically, there is still much work to be done. As more people recognize the failures of the current system, there is hope that governments will begin to take notice. With public demand for a healthier, more sustainable approach to medicine growing, there is a glimmer of hope that ACNEM’s principles could one day be integrated into mainstream healthcare.

A Healthcare Revolution Waiting to Happen

The health crisis we are facing today—from soaring disease rates to an overwhelmed healthcare system—is largely the result of a medical establishment that has failed to adapt. ACNEM has been fighting for over four decades to bring about change, advocating for a healthcare model that addresses the root causes of illness through nutritional and environmental medicine. The principles of this approach offer the potential to not just manage disease, but to prevent and reverse it.

By focusing on the root causes of illness, we could see a dramatic reduction in chronic diseases over the coming generations, relieving the strain on healthcare systems and improving quality of life for millions. However, for this vision to be realized, the medical and political establishments must overcome their resistance and embrace a model of healthcare that puts prevention and wellness at its core.

The Hubris of Ignorance and Greed: How Leadership Failures in Medicine Perpetuate a Broken System

At the heart of the healthcare crisis lies not only structural and systemic issues but also a pervasive culture of arrogance and greed among many of the leaders and decision-makers in the medical and healthcare industries. These leaders—whether they be executives of pharmaceutical companies, heads of medical colleges, or influential figures in government health agencies—often operate under the dangerous belief that they know best, dismissing alternative approaches like integrative, nutritional and environmental medicine as inferior or pseudoscientific. This hubris, combined with an insatiable drive for profit, has contributed to the suffering of millions of patients while stifling innovation and exacerbating the health crises we see today. Example, the mis-management of the pseudo-pandemic Covid.

Here, we explore how this toxic combination of ignorance and greed has perpetuated harmful practices in medicine, citing further real-world examples that illustrate the dire consequences of their leadership failures.

The Arrogance of Dismissing Alternative Approaches

One of the most glaring examples of hubris in modern medicine is the outright dismissal of alternative approaches that challenge the pharmaceutical-dominated model. Nutritional and environmental medicine, as championed by organizations like ACNEM, offers scientifically sound, evidence-based solutions that can prevent and even reverse chronic diseases. Yet, these methods are routinely ignored or ridiculed by many leaders in the medical establishment.

Example: Dr. Albert Schweitzer and Dr. Weston A. Price

Dr. Albert Schweitzer, a renowned physician, acknowledged the profound impact of lifestyle and diet on health. Similarly, Dr. Weston A. Price, a pioneering dentist and researcher, demonstrated how indigenous diets, rich in unprocessed foods and absent of refined sugars, preserved dental health and overall well-being. His studies revealed that once people adopted modern Western diets, chronic disease and dental decay skyrocketed. Despite this groundbreaking work, Price’s findings were largely ignored by the mainstream medical community, which preferred the simplicity of pharmaceutical solutions over nuanced dietary recommendations.

This pattern of disregarding insights from nutritional and environmental medicine persists to this day. The refusal to engage with evidence from alternative disciplines is not simply an oversight—it's a product of entrenched arrogance and resistance to change within medical leadership. Leaders are often too comfortable with their current systems, unwilling to accept that they might not have all the answers or that their methods might be contributing to the problem. Still today sugar is recognised as an important component of the western diet. Conferences on obesity have been sponsored by the sugar industry and ice cream manufacturers. Dental conferences have been sponsored by major confectionary companies. At these conferences papers are presented that carefully exclude any mention of sugar as a cause of obesity, diabetes and dental caries.

Greed in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Profits Over Patients

The pharmaceutical industry plays a critical and over-emphasised role in healthcare, but its influence has grown to the point where profit often takes precedence over patient outcomes. Drug companies wield enormous power over medical research, education, and practice, pushing treatments that ensure continual revenue rather than those that cure or prevent illness. Many of these companies engage in practices that can only be described as exploitative, including price gouging, withholding information about side effects, and aggressively marketing drugs for conditions that don’t require pharmaceutical intervention.

Example: Martin Shkreli and the Price of Daraprim

One of the most notorious examples of greed in the pharmaceutical industry came from Martin Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who in 2015 raised the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim from $13.50 per pill to $750 overnight. Daraprim is used to treat toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that can be deadly for individuals with weakened immune systems. Shkreli’s unapologetic decision to raise the price to maximize profits outraged the public, but it also exposed a broader problem: the unchecked ability of pharmaceutical companies to exploit patients for financial gain. While Shkreli became the poster child for pharmaceutical greed, the practice of price gouging is widespread in the industry, with similar cases involving essential drugs like insulin and EpiPens.

Example: Purdue Pharma and the Opioid Crisis

The opioid crisis is perhaps the most devastating example of how greed in the pharmaceutical industry can wreak havoc on public health. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, aggressively marketed the drug to doctors while downplaying its addictive potential. The company funded educational materials and seminars to encourage widespread opioid prescribing, convincing many doctors that these drugs were safe for long-term use. The result? A massive surge in opioid addiction, leading to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone.

Despite their role in sparking the opioid epidemic, Purdue Pharma and its executives made billions in profit. The Sackler family, who owned the company, used their wealth to influence political leaders, media, and even medical organizations, all while denying responsibility for the crisis they created. This tragic episode illustrates how greed-driven decision-making in healthcare can lead to catastrophe on a national scale.

Hubris in Government Health Policy: Ignoring the True Causes of Disease

Government health agencies play a critical role in shaping public health policy, but their leadership often falls prey to the same arrogance and ignorance that afflicts the broader medical community. Instead of recognising the role of nutrition, lifestyle, and environmental factors in disease prevention, government health bodies typically promote drug-based solutions and symptom management as the cornerstone of healthcare.

Example: Dietary Guidelines and the Influence of Food Industry Lobbyists

The dietary guidelines have long been criticised for being shaped more by food industry lobbyists than by science. For decades, these guidelines recommended a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet, which many now recognize contributed to the obesity and diabetes epidemics. Researchers have demonstrated the harmful effects of sugar and refined carbohydrates on metabolic health, yet these insights have been downplayed in favour of recommendations that aligned with the interests of the food and beverage industries.

Lobbyists representing sugar, processed food, and agricultural interests especially those of the anti metabolic seed oils have played an outsized role in shaping these guidelines, leading to recommendations that don’t align with the best interests of public health. The result has been widespread confusion about what constitutes a healthy diet, and now generations of individuals struggling with preventable, diet-related chronic diseases.

Example: COVID-19 Response and Failure to Address Nutritional Factors

The COVID-19 pseudo-pandemic further highlighted the hubris of government health agencies. While the focus remained on lockdowns, faulty mask wearing orders, vaccine development and pharmaceutical treatments, relatively little attention was given to the role that nutrition, vitamin D levels, and metabolic health played in determining outcomes for individuals infected with the virus. Numerous studies have since shown that patients with obesity, diabetes, and vitamin D deficiency had worse outcomes with COVID-19. Yet, public health messaging rarely focused on these modifiable risk factors, which would have significantly reduced the severity of the pandemic’s impact.

The Human Toll: Healthcare Burnout and Patient Suffering

The hubris and greed of leaders in the healthcare system do not just manifest in policy decisions or drug prices—they have real, devastating impacts on healthcare workers and patients alike. As the system becomes more profit-driven and less focused on the patient’s well-being, those who work within it are suffering from overwhelming burnout, while patients face inadequate care and preventable illnesses.

Healthcare providers, especially physicians and nurses, are leaving the profession at alarming rates due to burnout, disillusionment, and the mental toll of working in a system that bullies them and prioritises cost savings over patient care. Many doctors feel as though they are simply cogs in a machine, forced to see an increasing number of patients per day while being constrained by regulators and hospital systems that limit their ability to provide meaningful care. The emotional toll of constantly being unable to address the root causes of their patients’ suffering has led to an epidemic of burnout, with many physicians experiencing depression and anxiety at rates much higher than the general population. Ahpra and the medical boards of Australia are guilty of this bullying and targeting of doctors. Replacement and reform is essential for future wellbeing of the Australian medical and health system.

Tragically, some healthcare professionals see no way out and take their own lives. The suicide rate among doctors is nearly double that of the general population. This mental health crisis within the medical community is often swept under the rug, but it is a direct consequence of a system that prioritises control over the well-being of both patients and providers.

Patients Paying the Price with Their Lives

Patients are the ultimate victims of this broken system. Whether it’s the family that can’t afford insulin for their diabetic child due to price hikes, or the cancer patient who undergoes unnecessary chemotherapy because it’s more profitable, the cost of the medical establishment’s hubris and greed is human life. As healthcare costs skyrocket, more and more people are forced to choose between financial ruin or life-saving treatments. Meanwhile, many of the chronic diseases driving these crises could have been prevented through earlier interventions based on nutrition and lifestyle changes—interventions that the medical establishment largely ignores.

A Healthcare System in Need of Humility, Honesty and Change

The arrogance and greed of many leaders in the medical and healthcare industries have created a system that is failing both patients and healthcare providers. Instead of embracing evidence-based approaches like integrative, nutritional and environmental medicine, these leaders cling to outdated, profit-driven models that prioritise pharmaceuticals over prevention, symptom management over root-cause treatment. The result is a healthcare system that is on the brink of collapse, burdened by skyrocketing disease rates, bankrupting the country and burning out doctors.

The solution lies not in more drugs or expensive procedures but in a fundamental shift in how we approach health. By adopting the principles of nutritional and environmental medicine, we could drastically reduce the burden of chronic disease, improve patient outcomes, and restore the integrity of the healthcare profession. However, this shift will require the medical establishment to set aside its hubris and recognize that true health is not something that can be achieved through greed and ignorance—it must be earned through humility, open-mindedness, and a commitment to the well-being of all.

In March 2020, as the world reeled from the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2, I made impassioned pleas to key figures in Australia's government: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt, and Chief Medical Officer Brendon Murphy. The message was clear and scientifically grounded: a national program of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc supplementation would abort the infection. This approach, based on a solid understanding of immune function and the role of nutrients in bolstering the body's defenses, had the potential to drastically reduce the severity of COVID-19 outcomes. Yet, despite the urgency and evidence behind my recommendation, those in power chose to ignore these fundamental solutions.

It was a missed opportunity in 2020. The recommendations were simple: provide widespread access to key nutrients—Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc—known to support immune health. Vitamin D, in particular, had already been extensively studied in relation to respiratory infections, with compelling evidence indicating that populations with optimal Vitamin D levels fared much better against influenza, coronaviruses and other viral illnesses. Zinc, a well-established element in viral replication inhibition, was another potent line of defense, particularly in its ability to reduce the duration and severity of symptoms. Vitamin C, long known for its role in supporting immune function and reducing oxidative stress, was an obvious companion to this strategy, especially to keep people out of hospitals and in particular, intensive care..

Had Australia, in fact the world, embraced this supplementation program, the outcome of the pandemic would have been radically different. My modelling of infectious diseases has always advocated for this principle: if we enter an epidemic with a population that possesses ideal levels of appropriate nutrients, the virus will struggle to gain traction. The infection would burn itself out within six to eight weeks, aided by the natural resilience of a well-nourished population. There would be no need for the draconian measures that followed—lockdowns, masks, social distancing and experimental genetic engineeringing (vaccines). Common sense, bolstered by appropriate quarantine protocols for those infected, could have managed the situation effectively.

Yet, the establishment’s refusal to acknowledge the basic role of nutrients in preventing disease led to a cascade of unnecessary suffering including excessive deaths in young people. Instead of embracing a preventative strategy, the response became reactive, reliant on costly and socially disruptive measures that have had long-term consequences.

A Pattern of neglect in public health has existed for decades. This oversight was not just a failure of the Australian government but indicative of a broader issue within global public health. Despite the overwhelming evidence linking nutritional deficiencies to compromised immune systems, cancer, heart disease and diabetes etc., public health policies continue to neglect this foundational aspect of disease prevention. Governments and health authorities have long been fixated on pharmaceuticals as the primary line of defense against infectious diseases, while ignoring the role that optimal nutriture plays in creating a population resilient to viral threats.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has highlighted this disconnect. Countries with populations that are chronically deficient in essential nutrients, particularly Vitamin D and Zinc, saw worse outcomes in terms of COVID-19 severity and mortality. Research emerging throughout 2020 demonstrated that individuals with adequate levels of these nutrients were less likely to experience severe symptoms, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19. Still, this evidence was largely ignored by policymakers, who remained fixated on pharmaceutical interventions and reactive containment measures.

As the virus spread, the response from governments worldwide, including Australia’s, became increasingly focused on containment through lockdowns, mandatory mask-wearing, and social distancing. While these measures were implemented under the guise of public health, they failed to address the root cause of why populations were so vulnerable to the virus in the first place. A nutrient-depleted population, devoid of the essential elements needed to fight infections, was bound to struggle, no matter how many lockdowns or mask mandates were imposed.

Lockdowns and social distancing came at an enormous societal and economic cost. The mental health crisis, economic downturn, and loss of social cohesion resulting from these measures will outlast the pandemic itself. The cost of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc supplementation is minimal compared to the economic damage inflicted by prolonged lockdowns and business closures.

The establishment's refusal to engage with nutritional strategies for disease prevention is not just a failure of the past—it sets the stage for future catastrophes. As we face the likelihood of new infections and emerging viral threats in the coming years, the same patterns are likely to repeat themselves unless a radical shift in thinking occurs. The next pandemic will again break the bank, as governments scramble to impose costly measures, develop vaccines, and stockpile drugs, all while continuing to overlook the basic building blocks of immune function. Another giant ripoff and transfer of wealth to the ultra wealthy will occur.

Moving forward, the solution is clear. Governments and health authorities must begin to prioritise nutritional interventions as part of a comprehensive public health strategy. Supplementation programs should be introduced, particularly during the onset of viral outbreaks, to ensure that populations are nutritionally equipped to combat infections. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc should be staples of these programs, given their proven roles in supporting immune function.

Furthermore, common-sense quarantine measures should be implemented for those infected, rather than imposing widespread lockdowns that harm the entire population. By focusing on isolating the sick while promoting good nutrition for all, we could prevent the kind of societal and economic damage that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health messaging should shift from fear-based narratives around lockdowns and restrictions to empowering individuals to take control of their health through proper nutrition and lifestyle practices.

Why, then, has this common-sense approach been so persistently ignored? The answer lies in the entrenched interests of the medical and pharmaceutical industries, which have long been resistant to any solutions that fall outside their profit-driven models. The idea that a simple, affordable solution like Vitamin D supplementation could save lives and reduce hospitalizations is anathema to a system that thrives on expensive treatments, surgeries, and medications.

Public health officials, too, have been reluctant to embrace nutritional solutions, partly because of the inertia of bureaucracy and partly because of a misguided belief that pharmaceutical interventions are the only "scientifically legitimate" form of healthcare. This mindset has been reinforced by decades of medical education that downplays the role of nutrition in health and emphasizes pharmaceutical treatment as the gold standard of care.

The establishment’s unwillingness to embrace preventative, nutrition-based strategies also stems from the political ramifications of admitting that such simple solutions were overlooked. To acknowledge that widespread Vitamin D deficiency contributed to the severity of COVID-19 outcomes, for example, would be to admit a failure in public health policy that stretches back decades. Instead, it is easier for governments and health authorities to double down on the strategies they initially adopted—no matter how flawed—rather than admit their mistakes.

The time has come to break this cycle of ignorance, arrogance, and greed. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the devastating cost of failing to prioritise preventative health measures. As new threats emerge, it is critical that governments and health authorities learn from these mistakes and adopt a more holistic, nutrition-centered approach to public health.

This will require a cultural shift within the medical establishment, one that values preventative care and recognizes the role of nutrition in supporting the immune system. Medical schools must begin to incorporate nutrition education into their curricula, ensuring that future doctors are equipped with the knowledge to promote health through diet and lifestyle, not just pharmaceuticals. Public health policies must also be reformed to prioritise nutrient supplementation and lifestyle interventions, particularly in vulnerable populations.

In short, we must recognize that the most basic form of disease prevention—ensuring that people are well-nourished—is also the most effective. This was true for SARS-CoV-2, and it will be true for the next virus that comes along. If we fail to learn these lessons, we will find ourselves once again relying on costly, reactive measures that only serve to deepen the suffering of individuals and society as a whole.

The refusal of leaders like Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt, and Chief Medical Officer Brendon Murphy to heed these warnings in 2020 have cost the country dearly. However, the lessons of the pandemic remain: a population fortified with proper nutrients is a population that can withstand viral threats with minimal disruption. If we can finally shift the focus of public health from reactionary measures to preventative nutrition, the next pandemic need not break the bank or devastate society. Instead, it can be met with resilience, health, and common sense.

Ian Brighthope

