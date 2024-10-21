Aligned Council of Australia

Your webinar recording

PLUS New Webinar with Dr Julie Sladden

Date: 22 October 2024 at 8:58 AM

Your Recording is Here!

If you missed our webinar with Jody Clune, founder of NERA (National Electoral Representatives Alignment), Katie Ashby-Koppens, and the Hon Russell Broadbent MP last week, don't miss the opportunity to watch the recording!

You can rewatch, share, or watch the webinar for the fist time using the link below;

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/yVTdx7w4zb1buHAcdx7reNYgshIJjpF0XzP16Nhtxta7Xc_SpBEhNBr7yff5ZNWg.YxlgdFDk55HvJAWG



Passcode: Yt0+JHar

NEW WEBINAR - MAD Must Go with Dr Julie Sladden

Join us Thursday 24 October at 7.30PM AEDT for our 3rd webinar in our MAD Must Go series. Our very special guest for this session is Dr Julie Sladden, and she will be in conversation with Jody Clune and Katie Ashby- Koppens.

We understand that key to the success of the MAD Bill being quashed is bringing our six crossbencher Senators on side. Two of those Senators are Tasmanians, Senator Jacqui Lambie, and Senator Tammy Terrell. Julie resides in Tasmania and has insight into the dynamics of her local community, so we look forward to unpacking a little bit more about these two key Senators with Julie on Thursday evening.

Click HERE to learn more, and to register!

MAD Must Go Petition

Our petition is gaining traction which is great to see!

Please read through the information in the link below, you can find details of the MAD Bill, plus read through the wording of our petition.

In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (MAD Bill) risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe.

We already have the commitment form a Senator and an MP form the House of Representatives to table our petition in Parliament - let give them as many signatures as possible! MAD Must Go.

https://madmustgo.com.au/

connect@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au

Aligned Council of Australia | PO Box 350, Seymour, 3660 Australia

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack