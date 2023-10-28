Longevity and healthy ageing...........
a presentation I made to the World Health Congress, 15-17 September 2023 PRAGUE on behalf of Professor Avni Sali.
The Major Topics Discussed in the Video:
Maintaining social connections / loneliness
Reduce Life Stresses
Unloading / Relaxation
Preventing Cognitive Decline
Adequate Sunlight
Sleep
Regular Exercise
Healthy Food, healthy eating
Healthy Environment
Nutritional Supplements, herbs and spices.
Click the Picture below for the video of the presentation:
