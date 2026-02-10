Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
16h

My wife works at a boutique part time. There are two other staff + the owners

The husband and wife owners have both had ear issues that have persisted for nearly a year...

The husband recently ended up in the hospital with pneumonia - 3 week battle befor it finally cleared.

The wife had a minor stroke last month. She now also has migraines.

There 30 something daughter ended up with myocarditis after shot 2.

The husband and wife took 2 shots - they believe all of their health problems are vax-related as they were healthy prior to the Death Shots. The daughter knows the cause of her heart damage.

One of the other 2 part timers divulged that she has various issues post vax - she is receiving treatment from a homeopath having given up on doctors

The owner's wife was prescribed anti-depressants to address her migraines... she refused them.

My wife is not vaxxed and perfectly healthy ... not sure about the other part timer.

This makes me wonder what % of Vaxxers are suffering from ill health due to the shots... I would guess that over 50% have some sort of injury -- perhaps not life-threatening ... but still...

And most are not blaming the Vax... how could it be the Vax?

I have a brother who almost lost a finger due to a small cut... sepsis was the concern ... he had to have IV antiobitic drip... he is Triple Vaxxed... he puts it down to bad luck... I put it down to damaged immunity from the vax... but I could never tell him that - he'd think I was crazy

Reply
Share
11 replies
Susie's avatar
Susie
15h

Dr. Brighthope, thank you so much for this excellent article.

Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture