Long Covid: lack of protection by vaccination
Natural immunity is powerful, long-lasting, and invariably 'permanent'. "The protective effects of previous infections can reduce the burden of PCC"
Heroes, just like the intelligentsia and elites, can also perform acts of gross stupidity.
Covid Vaccination not protective
ABSTRACT:
Objectives: The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant has spread rapidly and has been the dominant variant since 2022. The course of acute infection, in a vaccinated population, with Omicron is milder…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.