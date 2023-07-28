Long Covid: An Orthomolecular Protocol
An orthomolecular protocol is virtually identical to a Nutritional Medicine protocol from my friends and colleagues in Puerto Rico
International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine
An Orthomolecular Protocol for Long COVID
Author(s): Michael J Gonzalez1‚2‚3; Jorge R. Miranda- Massari3‚4; Charles Simone5; Jose Olalde6; Miguel J Berdiel7; Jorge Duconge4; Lourdes Amadeo8; and Jaime Claudio9.
1. University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus, School of Public Health, San Juan, PR; 2. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.