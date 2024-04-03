I was going through

my old protocols created in the early 1980’s for the support of HIV-AIDS patients and the numerous therapeutics used to help keep them healthy and fight the opportunistic infections.

Some of the invaluable herbal medicines that I used were Echinacea angustifolia and purpurea, Andrographis and a favourite, licorice. It has always been a constant in TCM and Ayurvedic medicine for its flavour, sweetness and therapeutic activity.

Below are copies of the lists of therapeutics that I was using in the late 1970s and then extensively following the advent of AIDS. Licorice is mentioned on the second page. These pages are extracted from my book ‘The AIDS Fighters’, free and downloadable from the World of Wellness website.

Licorice for the prevention and treatment of SARS-Cov-2

Licorice root, specifically its active component glycyrrhizin, has been explored for its potential in the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Glycyrrhizin exhibits antiviral properties by inhibiting virus replication and reducing the viral load, which could be beneficial against SARS-CoV-2. Studies suggest that glycyrrhizin can interfere with virus attachment to host cells and modulate the immune response, potentially reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties may help in mitigating the cytokine storm associated with severe cases of COVID-19, thereby providing a dual approach in managing the disease. These findings are extremely promising and further clinical trials and research are necessary to fully understand the efficacy of licorice in the context of COVID-19 treatment and prevention. However, there is enough evidence to support the use of licorice in SARS-Cov-2 patient management. The use of herbal medicines with a long-standing history of efficacy and safety, supported by good scientific evidence, aligns with the ethical responsibility to alleviate suffering and promote the well-being of patients.

Can Antiviral Activity of Licorice Help Fight COVID-19 Infection? Yes, there are many studies that support the use of licorice, particularly its active component glycyrrhizin, in the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The studies highlight the antiviral properties of glycyrrhizin, which may inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and offer therapeutic benefits.

The study above discusses the antiviral properties of glycyrrhizin (GR) and glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), noting their potential role against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the features of COVID-19 disease. The review critically assesses the multiple activities of GR and licorice extract, including the inhibition of viral internalization and downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Suvankar Banerjee et al provide clinical, experimental, and theoretical evidence of glycyrrhizin's role against SARS-CoV-2. It mentions a randomized clinical trial on a group of 80 COVID-19 patients where treatment with a licorice-containing preparation showed beneficial effects.

Lukas van de Sand et al investigated the antiviral efficacy of licorice root against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, showing that glycyrrhizin could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by targeting the viral main protease.

Felix Buder et al discusses a pilot study in healthy individuals that suggests glycyrrhizin through licorice intake modulates ACE2 and HMGB1 levels, which have implications for COVID-19 and ARDS. It also references initial results of a phase 3 study that provided clinical data on glycyrrhizin use in ICU patients with COVID-19, indicating a significantly lower risk of mortality in the treatment group that received a herbal-based combination including glycyrrhizin.

The discussion on the use of licorice in the management of SARS-CoV-2 in the paper by Buder et al focuses on the effects of glycyrrhizin, a key component of licorice, on ACE2 expression and HMGB1 levels in both healthy individuals and patients with severe lung injury, including those with COVID-19 associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The study highlights the potential of glycyrrhizin in modulating the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into host cells through its interaction with ACE2, a critical receptor for the virus, and its anti-inflammatory properties through the inhibition of HMGB1, a molecule involved in the inflammatory response.

Glycyrrhizin intake leads to a significant reduction in ACE2 expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and decreased plasma levels of HMGB1 in healthy individuals, suggesting a potential mechanism by which licorice intake could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and mitigate inflammation. In patients with severe lung injury, HMGB1 levels were elevated compared to healthy individuals, indicating its role in the inflammatory response associated with lung injury. However, there was no significant difference in HMGB1 levels between COVID-19 ARDS and non-COVID-19 ARDS patients, suggesting that HMGB1 may be a general marker of lung injury rather than specific to COVID-19.

The study also references previous research demonstrating glycyrrhizin's antiviral activity against various viruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, and its effectiveness in inhibiting viral replication. This antiviral activity, combined with glycyrrhizin's ability to modulate ACE2 expression and inhibit HMGB1, supports the potential use of licorice in the management of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated conditions, and probably also SARS-CoV-3 if it occurs.

As mentioned earlier, initial clinical data from a phase 3 study indicated that a herbal-based combination treatment including glycyrrhizin significantly reduced the risk of mortality in ICU patients with COVID-19, further supporting the therapeutic potential of glycyrrhizin in COVID-19 management. Other herbs I would find useful would include Echinacea spp., Andrographis and Turmeric.

The study concludes that glycyrrhizin from licorice intake has promising effects on modulating key factors involved in SARS-CoV-2 infection and the inflammatory response, suggesting its potential as a therapeutic agent in the management of COVID-19 and prevention of ARDS. However, further research is needed to fully understand the role of HMGB1 in viral infections and to explore the therapeutic potential of glycyrrhizin in diseased patients.

OPINION

Given the known benefits and the ethical principle of beneficence, there is a moral obligation to consider the use of herbal medicines for patients who are suffering, especially when conventional treatments are unavailable, ineffective, or associated with significant adverse effects. Medical ethics dictate that healthcare providers should act in the best interest of their patients, which includes considering all viable treatment options. The use of herbal medicines with a long-standing history of efficacy and safety, supported by scientific evidence, aligns with the ethical responsibility to alleviate suffering and promote the well-being of patients and the community.

Ian Brighthope

