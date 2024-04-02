Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Therapeutic Benefits and Uses of Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra).

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) is a perennial herb that has been utilized for centuries across various cultures for its medicinal properties. The primary active compound in licorice, glycyrrhizin, has been the focus of numerous studies due to its potent pharmacological effects. The findings for this Substack are based on a thorough examination of current literature, including clinical trials, pharmacological studies, traditional uses and some of my clinical experiences.

Licorice root, derived from the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra, has a long history of use in traditional medicine across the world, from ancient Egypt to traditional Chinese medicine. The root's sweet flavor, attributed to the compound glycyrrhizin, has made it a popular ingredient in food, confectionary and beverages. Beyond its culinary uses, licorice has been revered for its therapeutic properties, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiviral effects. There is powerful scientific and historical evidence supporting the medicinal uses of licorice, focusing on the actions of glycyrrhizin and other bioactive compounds present in the root.

Licorice has been widely studied for its beneficial effects on gastrointestinal health. Glycyrrhizin and other compounds in licorice have been shown to promote ulcer healing by increasing mucus production and enhancing the blood supply to the stomach lining. Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is specifically used to treat peptic ulcers without the adverse effects associated with glycyrrhizin.

The antiviral and antimicrobial properties of licorice have been documented in several studies. Glycyrrhizin has demonstrated activity against viruses such as herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Additionally, licorice extracts have shown antibacterial effects against pathogens like Staphylococcus and Streptococcus.

Licorice exhibits significant anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects, making it a potential treatment for conditions like eczema and asthma. Glycyrrhizin and flavonoids in licorice root can inhibit the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and modulate immune responses.

Glycyrrhizin has been reported to have hepatoprotective properties, offering potential benefits in the treatment of liver disorders such as hepatitis C and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease[14]. The compound's anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects contribute to its protective action on the liver.

Yes, and there are also studies that support the use of licorice, particularly its active component glycyrrhizin, in the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The studies highlight the antiviral properties of glycyrrhizin, which may inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and offer therapeutic benefits, in my opinion, superior to pharmaceutical drugs.

This study discusses the antiviral properties of glycyrrhizin (GR) and glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), noting their potential role against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the features of COVID-19 disease. The review critically assesses the multiple activities of GR and licorice extract, including the inhibition of viral internalization and downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

There is also good clinical, experimental, and theoretical evidence of glycyrrhizin's role against SARS-CoV-2. It mentions a randomised clinical trial on a group of 80 COVID-19 patients where treatment with a licorice-containing preparation showed beneficial effects.

Other studies have shown the antiviral efficacy of licorice root against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, showing that glycyrrhizin could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by targeting the main viral protease.

A pilot study in healthy individuals that suggests glycyrrhizin through licorice intake modulates ACE2 and HMGB1 levels, which have implications for COVID-19 and ARDS. It also references initial results of a phase 3 study that provided clinical data on glycyrrhizin use in ICU patients with COVID-19, indicating a significantly lower risk of mortality in the treatment group that received a herbal-based combination including glycyrrhizin.

These studies indicate that licorice and its derivatives, particularly glycyrrhizin, have potential antiviral effects against SARS-CoV-2 and could be considered for further clinical trials and research to confirm their efficacy and safety in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The therapeutic effects of licorice are primarily attributed to glycyrrhizin, which exerts its action through various mechanisms. Glycyrrhizin has been shown to inhibit viral replication, reduce inflammation by inhibiting cyclooxygenase and lipoxygenase pathways, and modulate immune responses. Additionally, licorice contains flavonoids and other phytochemicals that contribute to its antioxidant and antimicrobial activities.

Licorice is approved by the German commission. Licorice is used for gastritis, cough, bronchitis, ulcers, inflammation, and epilepsy. The association between the use of licorice and hypertension is well established. It is attributed to sodium retention, oedema, and hypokalaemia. Licorice ingestion/toxicity causes tachy-brady arrhythmias, fatal arrhythmias (possibly due to hypokalaemia), and cardiomyopathy. The hypertensive effect of licorice antagonises the beneficial effects of angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and beta blockers used to treat heart failure. It is suggested that patients with heart failure avoid licorice preparations due to its potential harmful effects. Treatment is supportive including correction of electrolytes.

Dosage and Administration

The appropriate dosage of licorice depends on the form of the herb and the condition being treated. For DGL, the standard dosage is two to four 380-mg chewable tablets taken 20 minutes before meals for peptic ulcers and moderate- severe gastric symptoms. For general health benefits, a lower dose of licorice extract, typically ranging from 250 to 500 mg daily, is often recommended. However, long-term use or high doses of licorice containing glycyrrhizin can lead to adverse effects as mentioned above, including hypertension and hypokalaemia.

Here are some more specific recommendations:

For Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD): The recommended dose of deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is 380 mg three times per day for 12 weeks.

For H. pylori eradication: A dose of 150 mg (root extract) daily for 60 days is recommended.

For Asthma: Licorice 1.0 to 5.0 g of dried root powder is recommended three times a day. If using a licorice tincture, the dose is 2 to 5 mL three times a day (1:5 strength is usual). Additionally, a standardised licorice extract dose of 250 to 300 mg three times a day (containing 20% glycyrrhizic acid) is recommended.

For Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Two 380-mg tablets of DGL should be taken before meals.

General Dosage Recommendations: For most applications, a high level of glycyrrhizin (GL) in the blood with fewer side effects is recommended. A dosage of 200 mg powder of DGL dissolved in 200 mL of warm water used as mouthwash four times is suggested for oral health applications. Generally, the following doses taken three times a day are considered to be safe and can effectively raise GL levels: 1–2 g of powdered root, 2–4 mL of fluid extract (1:1), and 250–500 mg of solid dry powder extract (4:1).

Licorice Supplements and Dosage: In general, the following doses three times daily are considered to be safe and effective: Powdered root: 1-2 grams, Fluid extract (1:1): 2-4 mL, Powdered extract (4:1): 250-500 mg.

Licorice root, particularly its active compound glycyrrhizin, offers a wide range of therapeutic benefits, including gastrointestinal protection, antiviral and antimicrobial activities, anti-inflammatory effects, and hepatoprotection. While licorice is a promising natural remedy for various conditions, it is essential to use it judiciously to avoid potential adverse effects. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms of action of licorice compounds and to establish standardized dosages for different therapeutic applications.

It's important to note that while licorice has therapeutic benefits, it also has potential side effects and interactions with medications. Therefore, individuals should consult a qualified and experienced healthcare provider before using licorice, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, such as hypertension, kidney disorders, or heart conditions. Additionally, pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid licorice due to potential risks.

Given the known benefits and the ethical principle of beneficence, there is a moral obligation to consider the use of herbal medicines such as licorice for patients who are suffering, especially when pharmaceutical treatments are unavailable, ineffective, or associated with significant adverse effects. Medical ethics dictate that healthcare providers should act in the best interest of their patients, which includes considering all viable treatment options.

The use of herbal medicines with a long-standing history of efficacy and safety, supported by scientific evidence, aligns with the ethical responsibility to alleviate suffering and promote the well-being of patients.

DO NOT USE CONFECTIONARY LICORICE AS IT IS MOSTLY MOLASSES AND OIL OF ANISE FOR FLAVOURING AND CONTAINS A VERY SMALL PERCENTAGE OF LICORICE.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack