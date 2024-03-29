LICORICE AND THE SKIN

Ian Brighthope MB BS., FACNEM., Dip Ag. Sci.

Licorice, derived from the root of the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for a variety of ailments. In recent years, scientific research has begun to support the use of licorice extract, particularly its active component glycyrrhizin, in skincare.

The skin conditions that benefit by using Licorice include the following:

Hyperpigmentation and Dark Spots

Licorice extract is known for its skin-brightening properties. It contains compounds that inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for the production of melanin, which can lead to hyperpigmentation and dark spots[1][2][4]. Licorice extract can help prevent new dark spots from forming and fade existing ones (2)[4]. Glabridin, a flavonoid found in licorice, also provides UV blocking enzymes that prevent new skin damage from occurring[2].

Inflammation and Eczema

Licorice has anti-inflammatory properties that make it beneficial for treating skin conditions like eczema and atopic dermatitis[3]found in licorice can reduce redness, irritation, and swelling[2][3]. Studies have shown that topical application of licorice extract can improve the symptoms of eczema[16].

Acne and Oil Control

Licorice can also be effective in treating acne due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties[3][17]. It helps control oil production and may reduce the redness experienced by those with acne[3].

Wound Healing and Skin Infections

Licorice has natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties, making it great for wound cleaning and helping to keep swelling and redness to a minimum[3]. It also accelerates wound epithelisation and ameliorates remodelling at the wound site[15].

Uses of Licorice in Skincare

Licorice extract is incorporated into various skincare products due to its multiple benefits. It is found in serums, gels, creams, and masks aimed at treating specific skin concerns[5][18].

Brightening Serums and Sheet Masks: These products often contain licorice extract to help lighten dark spots and even out skin tone. [2][18].

Anti-inflammatory Gels: For conditions like eczema, topical gels with licorice extract can soothe the skin and reduce inflammation[16].

Acne Treatments: Licorice extract is used in formulations designed to treat acne by controlling oil production and reducing inflammation [3] [17].

Sun Protection: Licorice extract can enhance the skin's defence against UV radiation and is sometimes included in sunscreens and after-sun products[19].

Scientific Evidence Supporting Licorice in Skincare

Clinical studies and research have provided evidence for the efficacy of licorice extract in skincare. For instance, a study showed that a gel containing licorice applied three times daily for two weeks significantly reduced redness, swelling, and itching from eczema[16]. Another study found that licorice extract could protect the skin from damage after UV irradiation[19].

Licorice extract's ability to treat hyperpigmentation is also well-documented, with studies showing its effectiveness in inhibiting tyrosinase and reducing melanin production[1][2][4]. Additionally, its antimicrobial properties have been shown to combat bacteria that cause skin infections[15].

In conclusion, licorice root extract offers a natural and effective solution for various skin concerns, including hyperpigmentation, inflammation, acne, and skin damage. Its use in skincare is supported by scientific research, and it is a valuable ingredient in many cosmetic formulations. However, it is important to note that while licorice is generally safe for topical use, it should be used with caution, especially by those who are pregnant or have certain medical conditions[16]. Always consult with a TRUSTED healthcare provider before starting any new treatment regimen.

Furthermore, dont use commercially available licorice and confectionary. Ensure that you see a TRUSTED properly qualified herbalist who has access to quality licorice root or extract containing the active glycyrrhyzin and a TRUSTED qualified medical practitioner who can monitor treatment.

See my Substack on ‘Licorice and Cortisone’. This is not intended as medical advice and is meant to be strictly educational.

Ian Brighthope

