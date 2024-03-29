Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Licorice, particularly its active component glycyrrhizin, has been shown to potentiate the effects of corticosteroids. This interaction is clinically significant and warrants caution when licorice and corticosteroids are used concurrently.

The potentiating effects of licorice on corticosteroids are primarily due to the inhibition of the enzyme 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 2 (11β-HSD2) by the metabolites of glycyrrhizin, such as glycyrrhetinic acid. This enzyme normally converts active cortisol into its inactive form, cortisone, in the kidneys. When 11β-HSD2 is inhibited, cortisol levels increase, leading to enhanced mineralocorticoid receptor activation. This results in effects similar to those of aldosterone, such as sodium retention, potassium excretion, and water retention, which can cause hypertension, hypokalemia, and edema (4)(7)(8).

The interaction between licorice and corticosteroids can increase the risk of developing pseudoaldosteronism, a condition characterized by symptoms such as peripheral edema, hypertension, and hypokalemia(4). The risk is particularly pronounced when high doses of licorice are consumed or when it is used over a long period(6).

Clinical studies and case reports have documented the potential risk of corticosteroid-licorice interactions. For example, a study in Taiwan using a national health insurance database found that the concurrent use of systemic corticosteroids with licorice-containing Traditional Chinese Medicine preparations was prevalent and posed a potential risk for interaction[5]. Another study found that oral administration of glycyrrhizin significantly increased the concentrations of prednisolone, a commonly used corticosteroid, suggesting that licorice could affect the pharmacokinetics of corticosteroids(10)(12).

I have found that licorice behaves clinically like a two edged sword. Licorice is a medicine that has both positive and negative aspects or consequences, especially when use in conjunction with cortisone. It is capable of cutting in either direction and one must carefully consider the implications of their therapeutic choices.

Given these interactions, it is advised that patients taking corticosteroids should avoid regular consumption of licorice. Healthcare providers should be aware of this interaction and monitor patients for signs of corticosteroid excess, such as elevated blood pressure and low potassium levels, especially if they are known to consume licorice(3)(6)(7)(8). Additionally, patients should be educated about the potential risks of combining licorice with corticosteroids to prevent adverse health outcomes(5).

The clinically potentiating effects licorice has on cortisone may be used by experienced clinicians to save a patients life. That is the other edge of the sword.

Ian Brighthope

References:

[1] https://www.stlukes-stl.com/health-content/medicine/33/000917.htm

[2] https://www.drugs.com/drug-interactions/licorice-with-prednisone-2383-0-1936-0.html

[3] https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-881/licorice

[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8484325/

[5] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20438302/

[6] https://www.publish.csiro.au/hc/Fulltext/hc15958

[7] https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/profs/PUArticles/December2019/Liquorice-side-effects-interactions.htm

[8] https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/herb/licorice

[9] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3509542/

[10] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1752235/

[11]https://www.researchgate.net/publication/44569278_Concurrent_Use_of_Corticosteroids_with_Licorice-

[12] https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/endocrj1954/38/2/38_2_167/_article

[13] https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/pdf/10.1089/acm.2009.0267

[14] https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/glycyrrhiza

[15] https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2042018812454322

[16] https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199110243251706

[17] https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/liquorice

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack