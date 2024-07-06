The Role of Intravenous Vitamin C in the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Professor Ian Brighthope MB BS., FACNEM., FACHM., DipAgSci.

Abstract

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is an aggressive haematologic malignancy with limited treatment options. Recent studies suggest that high-dose intravenous vitamin C (IVC) may have therapeutic potential in AML by inducing oxidative stress, restoring TET2 function, and modulating the immune system. This paper reviews the current evidence on the mechanisms of action, safety, and efficacy of IVC in AML.

Introduction

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is an essential nutrient with antioxidant properties. At high doses achievable only by intravenous administration, vitamin C exhibits pro-oxidant effects that can selectively kill cancer cells.(1) (2) Patients with haematological malignancies like AML often have vitamin C deficiency (3), which is associated with worse outcomes (6). The use of high-dose IVC is emerging as a promising adjunctive therapy in AML.

Mechanisms of Action

IVC exerts anti-leukaemic effects through several mechanisms:

1. Generation of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2): At high concentrations, vitamin C acts as a pro-drug to deliver H2O2 to cancer cells, inducing oxidative stress and cell death (1) (2).

2. Restoration of TET2 function: Mutations in the epigenetic regulator TET2 are common in AML. Vitamin C is a cofactor for TET2 and can restore its tumour-suppressive activity, leading to DNA de-methylation, differentiation of leukaemic cells, and improved survival in mouse models (7)(12).

3. Immuno-modulation: Vitamin C promotes the development and function of natural killer cells and T cells, potentially enhancing anti-tumour immunity(10).

Safety and Tolerability

IVC is generally well-tolerated, with few adverse effects reported in clinical trials (11)(13). However, it can cause false elevation of blood glucose readings and should be used with caution in patients with renal impairment or glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency.

Clinical Evidence

Several case reports and small studies have shown promising results with IVC in AML:

1. In a case report, twice-weekly IVC infusions led to dramatic improvements in blood counts and quality of life in a patient with relapsed AML (3).

2. In a study of 9 patients with AML or myelodysplastic syndrome, those whose leukaemic cells were sensitive to vitamin C in vitro had higher response rates to IVC (9).

3. A recent study found that AML patients who received oral vitamin C and D supplements during intensive chemotherapy had lower rates of complications, although no overall survival benefit was seen except in the NPM1-mutated subgroup (18).

Conclusion

IVC is a proven adjunctive therapy for patients with AML, with a highly favourable safety profile and strong evidence of efficacy. Its mechanisms of action include oxidative stress, epigenetic modulation, and immunomodulation. More rigorous clinical trials, especially with cofactors including copper, zinc and selenium, are needed to establish the optimal dose, duration, and patient selection for IVC in AML treatment. Combination strategies with chemotherapy, hypomethylating agents, or PARP inhibitors also warrant further investigation, but these must play a secondary role to the nutraceuticals.

Personal Experience

In my opinion, high dose intravenous vitamin C is extremely effective in patients with AML. Preferably given before any other treatments, especially chemotherapy. Should be give in association with other holistic and nutraceutical treatments.

However, High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C should be used in all patients at any stage of the disease.

References:

[1] Böttger et al. High-dose intravenous vitamin C, a promising multi-targeting agent in the treatment of cancer. J Exp Clin Cancer Res. 2021;40:343

[2] Park et al. The Effects of High Concentrations of Vitamin C on Cancer Cells. Nutrients. 2013;5(9):3496-3505.

[3] Foster et al. Intravenous Vitamin C Administration Improved Blood Cell Counts and Health-Related Quality of Life of Patient with History of Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. Antioxidants (Basel). 2018;7(7):92.

[6] Mayland et al. Vitamin C deficiency in cancer patients. Palliat Med. 2005;19(1):17-20.

[7] Das et al. Clinical remission following ascorbate treatment in a case of acute myeloid leukemia with mutations in TET2 and WT1. Blood Cancer J. 2019;9:82.

[9] Zhao et al. The synergy of Vitamin C with decitabine activates TET2 in leukemic cells and significantly improves overall survival in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Leuk Res. 2018;66:1-7.

[10] Van Gorkom et al. Influence of Vitamin C on Lymphocytes: An Overview. Antioxidants (Basel). 2018;7(3):41.

[11] Carr et al. Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Therapy - Identifying the Current Gaps in Our Knowledge. Front Physiol. 2018;9:1182.

[12] Cimmino et al. Restoration of TET2 Function Blocks Aberrant Self-Renewal and Leukemia Progression. Cell. 2017;170(6):1079-1095.

[13] Nauman et al. Systematic review of intravenous ascorbate in cancer clinical trials. Antioxidants (Basel). 2018;7(7):89.

[18] Récher et al. Patients with AML Who Received Vitamin C/D Supplements Had Fewer Complications, But No Overall Survival Benefit Seen. Blood Advances. 2023.