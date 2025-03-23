From the Aligned Council of Australia

On Saturday the 23rd. March, 2025, around the time this letter was emailed to the Australian mainstream media, I went for a coffee at my local cafe. The owner of the cafe informed me that a friend had lost her healthy 25 year old daughter. The circumstances were that she went to bed and died in her sleep. She had been asymptomatic. I asked her what the family was told. They were told she died from natural causes. There is only one natural cause of death and that is old age. She had also been jabbed.

In Victoria, Australia, the legal requirements for performing an autopsy on a deceased person are governed by the Coroners Act 2008 and the Human Tissue Act 1982. An autopsy, or post-mortem examination, can only be conducted under specific circumstances. Typically, a coroner must order an autopsy if the death is reportable—such as in cases of unexpected, unnatural, or violent deaths, deaths during medical procedures, or when the cause is unknown. The coroner has the authority to direct a medical practitioner, usually a forensic pathologist, to perform the examination to determine the cause of death. Consent from the deceased’s family is not required for a coronial autopsy, though they can raise objections, which the coroner may consider. For non-coronial autopsies, such as those for medical research or education, written consent from the deceased (prior to death) or their next of kin is required under the Human Tissue Act. All procedures must adhere to strict ethical and legal standards, ensuring respect for the deceased and compliance with Victorian law.

There has been no autopsy performed. This is only one unexpected and unnatural death of thousands.

These people deserve justice, albeit posthumously, and their families deserve answers, accountability, and the truth.

Hey Mainstream Media. You preached to us during covid “to do the right thing”.

Now its my turn to tell you “to do the right thing” and start reporting the truth—fully, fearlessly, and without corporate or government interference. The people deserve honesty, not propaganda.

Ian Brighthope

Letter to MainStreamMedia: From the Aligned Council of Australia

22 March 2025



Attention: The Editors, Producers, and Journalists of Australian Mainstream Media (Electronic, Print, Television, and Radio Outlets)



Your Duty of Care and Responsibility to Report Accurately on Public Health and Government Accountability During the COVID-19 Pandemic



1. Introduction

As representatives of the fourth estate, you hold a profound responsibility to inform the public with accuracy, integrity, and impartiality. This duty becomes even more critical when significant issues of public health, government overreach, and potential corruption are at stake. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a troubling failure by most of the Australian mainstream media to uphold these principles. Instead of rigorous investigation and balanced reporting, we have witnessed a near-uniform narrative that has suppressed vital truths, ignored credible evidence, and dismissed the voices of millions of Australians and thousands of medical experts worldwide.



This letter calls upon you to reflect on your obligations and take immediate action to address this ongoing crisis of trust and accountability.



2. The Aligned Council of Australia

The Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) represents over 1.8 million citizens. The ACA is concerned with the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic by both Australia and the World Health Organisation (WHO), particularly the WHO’s:



1. Investigations into the virus's questionable origin, which led to incorrect findings;

2. Shifting recommendations from broad, evidence-based public health guidelines that initially avoided disruptive policies to later endorsing quarantine measures, mask mandates (previously considered extreme), and travel or trade restrictions—policies that Australia followed unquestioningly, exacerbating poverty and inequality; and

3. New pandemic regulations (amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations) which introduce requirements for surveillance, censorship, tracking, testing, and tracing of all member countries of its citizens - these Regulations must be expressly rejected by Australia by 19 July 2025, otherwise they will be required to be implemented by 19 September 2025!



The ACA has recently outlined grave concerns in two recent letters - one addressed to Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on 6 February 2025, and another to the Prime Minister on 14 February 2025 (copies also attached).



These letters highlight systemic failures in governance, public health policy, and media coverage during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. They serve as a clarion call for transparency and accountability - values that the media should champion, yet have too often neglected.



3. The Media’s Role in Misinformation and Silence

From the outset of the pandemic, the Australian public relied on you to provide clear, evidence-based reporting on the virus’s origins, transmission, virulence, and the safety of proposed interventions.



Instead, much of the mainstream media appeared to parrot government and pharmaceutical talking points without sufficient and balanced scrutiny. The mRNA and lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines were heralded as safe and effective, despite the lack of compelling evidence, no long-term data and immediate and continually emerging evidence of serious adverse reactions.



Reports of myocarditis, pericarditis, neurological disorders, immune dysfunction, sudden spike in cancers, and unexpected excess deaths were downplayed or dismissed as "misinformation," even as international studies and whistleblower testimonies began to mount.



The letter to the Prime Minister notes, “Despite mounting international evidence linking mRNA vaccines to serious conditions… the Australian government, the ABC, and mainstream media have failed to investigate or report on these devastating consequences.” This includes a complete lack of reporting on the Australian Bureau of Statistics inability to provide the standard 6 week reporting of (at that time) increasing excess death data to Federal Parliament in 2021. This data set has been maintained throughout our history without interruption, even in wartime.



This failure represents a lack of the due diligence that we had come to expect from Australian journalists. Where was the objective enquiry that should define journalism? Why did so few outlets question the efficacy of lockdowns, the unethical coercion inherent in the vaccine mandates, which contradicted the long term clinical guidelines espoused in the Australian Immunisation Handbook. The handbook, states that for consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present:



1. It must be given to a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine.

2. It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.

3. It must cover the specific procedure that is to be performed.

4. It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.



And why did the media not question the suppression of alternative treatments which included the off label use of approved repurposed medicines, which is standard clinical practice in medicine. The arrogance of the bureaucracy, as detailed in both letters, was mirrored by a media that appeared content to act as its mouthpiece and lapdog rather than its watchdog.



4. Corruption and Coercion: A media complicit or silenced themselves?

The ACA’s correspondence raises the spectre of corruption within government and media alike.



Were financial incentives from Big Pharma or government contracts a factor in the media’s reluctance to challenge the official narrative? The greed of pharmaceutical giants pushing an unproven and, in many cases, dangerous therapy went largely unreported, despite the indisputable fact that numerous pharmaceutical companies have a well established public record of recalcitrant breaches of safety, false claims, price fixing, unapproved promotion of products and corrupt practices. Pfizer, for example, has paid over $11 Billion in fines and settlements since 2000, for 106 such offences, yet few media sought to question their safe and effective claims when it came to the COVID-19 vaccines.



The coercion of Australians into compliance— through mandates, censorship, and fear—was met with little resistance from a press that should have defended individual rights and bodily autonomy. Particularly in light of the above.



The letter to Peter Dutton emphasises the need for “media diversity” and the dangers of a “heavily centralised media landscape that promotes a singular narrative.”



This centralisation has stifled debate and marginalised credible voices, including medical professionals targeted by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) for questioning the orthodoxy. The ongoing media blackout of the full spectrum of medical and scientific opinion and evidence—whether concerning excess mortality, vaccine injuries, or the economic devastation of lockdowns—has left the public insufficiently informed and vulnerable.



5. A Call to Action

Your duty of care to hold powerful interests to account, is a moral obligation to the Australian people which we acknowledge, some journalists have tried to uphold. However, the failures outlined in the attached letters - the suppression of scientific debate, the abandonment of the vaccine-injured, the narrow scope of the COVID-19 inquiry, and the refusal to acknowledge that excess deaths may have been a result of Australia’s public health response—demand your attention. You have the power to break this silence and restore trust in both journalism and democracy and in doing so, reverse the irrefutable migration from legacy media outlets, by more and more of a discerning public, toward more independent and courageous outlets.



We urge you to please:

1. Investigate and Report more comprehensively: The evidence of vaccine-related harms, excess deaths, and the rapid increase in cancers with the rigour these issues deserve. Amplify the voices of the affected, as well as the medical professionals silenced by regulatory overreach.

2. Consider the motivations of ‘Big Pharma’: Big pharma unfortunately has a well documented history of breaches in the areas of safety, fraud, corruption, false claims and more. We urge you to demand accountability for the profiteering that occurs in the pharmaceutical industry and which has harmed millions of Australians and may include your own families.

3. Challenge and investigate the relationship between pharmaceutical companies and Government: Ensure that all vested interests are disclosed and that the efficacy and justification for public health measures, from lockdowns to mandates, have a sound evidence base. For example, Dr Anthony Fauci in January 2024 during a United States Government closed door COVID-19 sub-committee hearing acknowledged that “the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation forced on Americans by federal health officials was arbitrary and not based on science. Dr Fauci testified that this guidance — which shut down schools and small businesses nationwide — “sort of just appeared” and was not based on any scientific studies. This same policy was imposed on all Australians, with little investigation by the media, and had significant personal, financial and health implications.

4. Reject Censorship: Challenge any legislation which seeks to suppress open and robust debate and the ability of all Australians to raise their concerns on any issue. Democracy thrives on open dialogue, not enforced consensus.

5. Consider: what may have contributed to the media’s inability to provide objective and balanced reporting.

6. Commit: to transparent, evidence-driven (drawn from a wide breadth of expert studies), reporting moving forward.



The letter to the Prime Minister warns, “Australians are furious, and they no longer trust their government.” Many no longer trust their media. This erosion of confidence is not irreversible, but it requires bold action.



The Aligned Council’s call for a “full, frank, and fearless Royal Commission” into the COVID-19 response (as outlined already by the terms outlined by the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee in its report dated 19 April 2024) should be echoed by every outlet committed to the public good.



The media must lead, not follow, in uncovering the full spectrum of truth: even if it is uncomfortable and confronting.



Conclusion

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic was not just a public health crisis—it was a test of our institutions, including the press. Many in the media failed that test. But it is not too late to reclaim your role as guardians of truth and accountability. The Australian people deserve a media that investigates, not indoctrinates; that questions, not conforms; that serves them, not the powerful. We implore you to heed the warnings in the attached letters and act with the urgency this moment demands.



Yours sincerely,

lan Brighthope

Professor Ian Brighthope



With and on behalf of the:

Aligned Council of Australia



More information on Professor Ian Brighthope:

Director: Nutritional and Environmental Medicine.

National Institute of Integrative Medicine www.niim.com.au

Founding president (1982): The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine www.acnem.org

Co-Founder: The Australasian Integrative Medicine Association.

Founder: The World Of Wellness International Limited www.wowintl.org



Attachments:

1. Letter to Mr. Peter Dutton, February 6, 2025

2. Letter to the Prime Minister, February 21, 2025

_____________________________________________________________

Media Contact – press@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au

Katie Ashby-Koppens – 0435 791 200

Aligned Council of Australia | PO Box 350, Seymour, 3660 Australia

