The mainstream legacy media—those self-appointed gatekeepers of truth—have utterly failed in their responsibility to report on the dark underbelly of the measles vaccine, a failure so egregious it borders on complicity. For decades, they’ve peddled a sanitised narrative, parroting pharmaceutical press releases and government talking points while turning a blind eye to the documented adverse events that have shattered countless lives. This isn’t mere oversight; it’s a betrayal of duty of care, a flagrant abandonment of journalistic ethics, and a moral collapse that leaves millions of harmed children in its wake—collateral damage in a war for public compliance.

Take the case of that little girl—her name lost to the headlines that never ran—who suffered catastrophic brain damage from measles vaccine complications, losing half her brain to a medical intervention touted as "safe and effective." Her story isn’t an anomaly; it’s a screaming indictment of a system that uses fear and prioritises profit and propaganda over human lives. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) overflows with reports—encephalopathy, seizures, neurological devastation—yet the legacy media, those sanctimonious talking heads and clickbait scribes, refuse to dig into the data. They’d rather clutch their pearls over "vaccine hesitancy" than confront the reality: children are being sacrificed on the altar of an unquestioned narrative.

Responsibility? They’ve shirked it. Duty of care? Tossed aside like yesterday’s news cycle. Ethics? A quaint relic in newsrooms where ad revenue and political agendas dictate the script. The moral rot is palpable—millions of children worldwide have suffered adverse events, from fevers and rashes to life-altering conditions like encephalitis, yet the media’s silence is deafening. They’ll splash sensational measles outbreak stories across front pages, but the girl who lost half her brain? She’s a footnote they won’t touch, a truth too inconvenient for their cozy relationship with Big Pharma and its billions.

This isn’t just negligence—it’s a calculated choice to bury the lede. The adverse events are documented, the science isn’t settled, and the human cost is staggering. But the legacy media, with their dwindling relevance and crumbling credibility, would rather play lapdog to the establishment than watchdog for the public. They’ve failed that little girl, her family, and every parent blindsided by complications the talking heads won’t name. History will judge them not as journalists, but as propagandists who traded truth for access, leaving a trail of broken lives in their wake. Shame on them. Shame.

Ian Brighthope

