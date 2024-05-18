Click the picture below:

Is history repeating itself in a different form?

Medical experimentation using Covid GMO vaccines is causing infertility and abortions.

You must watch the horror of Josef Mengele. It will happen again if we don’t act.

Corruption is now at the highest global levels: A Multifaceted Crisis.

The medical profession in Nazi Germany and the experimentation conducted on individuals in concentration camps represent one of the darkest chapters in the history of medicine. These experiments, carried out under the guise of scientific advancement, were marked by a complete disregard for human life and ethics. Something that I thought was a thing of the past when I graduated in medicine in 1974. The nature of these experiments, the ethical violations involved, and their outcomes were abhorrent to me. In now feel compelled to draw a comparison with modern-day instances where doctors continue to prescribe experimental Covid GMO vaccines known to cause the most extreme and severe diseases including turbo cancers and sudden unexpected death. Examining the ethical considerations and implications of such practices is daunting, painful and depressing. And we must have hope for a much brighter future if humanity as we knew it will be the best it can be.

The Medical Profession in Nazi Germany

During the Nazi regime, the medical profession was co-opted into serving the state's racist and eugenic policies. Doctors and scientists, driven by a perverse interpretation of medical and scientific advancement, conducted a series of inhumane experiments on prisoners in concentration camps. These experiments were justified by the Nazi ideology that prioritised the health of the "Volk" (the Aryan race) over the rights and lives of individuals deemed inferior.

The experiments conducted in Nazi concentration camps varied widely in their nature and purpose. They were horrific in nature, something you would not commit an animal to. In the high-altitude experiments to simulate conditions of air force personnel, prisoners were subjected to low-pressure chambers, often resulting in death or severe injuries- in other words, the suffocation of the living. Imagine a plastic bag placed over your head. A little better these days post vaccine when you stay alive but in severe cardiac failure and breathlessness from the ‘rare’ and ‘mild’ myocarditis.

Hypothermia experiments were aimed at finding effective treatments for hypothermia, these experiments involved immersing prisoners in ice water or leaving them in the cold, leading to numerous deaths at best and alive with painful gangrenous fingers and toes. Small fibre neuropathy from the covid vaxx only produces severe burning sensations in the fingers and toes and may respond to ivermectin, a medicine that would have prevented the requirement of the government’s covid GMO mandate.

Prisoners were intentionally infected with malaria, typhus, tuberculosis, and other diseases to test potential treatments. Mmmm, wasn’t the ‘virus’ the brainchild of some doctors in the US and China

Sterilisation and fertility experiments were fashionable at the time because it meant the evolution of a master race. These experiments sought to develop efficient mass sterilisation techniques and to investigate the fertility of individuals of different races. Fast forward to 2030, the Great Reset, and the master race will have evolved into the Race of Masters, currently the members of the globalist organisations including most of our politicians and bureaucrats. Eugenics will always be with us unless we fight for our rights and freedoms. A study of Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates and their families is enlightening. Population control with vaccines.

The experiments conducted by Nazi doctors represented egregious violations of human rights and medical ethics. Prisoners were used as mere tools for research, without consent, and subjected to unimaginable suffering and death. The outcomes of these experiments were largely inconclusive or scientifically invalid, tainted by the cruelty and bias with which they were conducted. Moreover, they left a legacy of trauma and suffering among survivors.

The legacy of covid GMO injections on the cruelty to individuals and the uncertain future of humanity can be legitimately compared to the Nazi doctor’s experiments.

Ian Brighthope