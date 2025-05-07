Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
9h

So is that what they give women giving birth in Australia? I thought it was some sort of pain killer to cope with childbirth?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
Martin's avatar
Martin
3h

A fascinating insight into the medical necessity for humour and being human in the medical profession. Perhaps they just need to laugh at their own ridiculous lifestyle based on authoritarianism and obedience to rules rather than listening to the needs of the body- or maybe that would just be too real for the medical profession to be able to see the joke?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture