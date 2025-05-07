A Night of Nitrous

It was the dead of night on the obstetrics ward, that strange liminal time between midnight and dawn when the rest of the hospital felt like a graveyard—but we were still awake, jittery, and riding the high-stakes wave of births and bleeps.

The mothers were mostly resting, the monitors were quietly ticking, and the air had that odd mixture of sterilised floors and lavender oil from the birthing suites. We, the medical students and nurses, were doing our best to stay sane during the long shift. Coffee had worn off hours ago. Conversation had dried up. One of the students—Clive, always the instigator—rolled up beside the nurses’ station with a mischievous grin.

"You know what time it is," he whispered.

Ros, the most no-nonsense of the night nurses, gave him a flat look. "If you say nitrous hour again, I swear—"

But he already had the Entonox canister. "For educational purposes," he said, mock-seriously. “We must understand the tools our patients use. Empathy training.”

And so, behind a curtain in a spare delivery suite, with the door slightly ajar in case a real patient needed us, a few of us took turns inhaling a breath or two of the 50/50 nitrous oxide and oxygen mix. Not enough to do harm, just enough to feel it.

Sarah went first—she claimed it was to supervise us. Five seconds in, she was giggling like a teenager. “This is... so unprofessional,” she gasped, eyes watering. “But my God, I get why the mums love it.”

Then came Jim, who just stared at the ceiling tiles in awe. “They’re moving. The tiles are moving,” he said, profoundly. Typical Jim.

When John’s turn came, he inhaled and waited. The world softened, like someone had turned the volume down and the lights up. He felt warm, floaty, utterly removed from the bleakness of 4:00 a.m. hospital life. Then he burst into laughter over nothing at all, the kind of laughter that comes from the soul and surprises even oneself.

We kept it short. We always did. Just a few minutes of ridiculous joy before returning to duty, a ritual among the overworked and under-slept. We knew it wasn’t exactly sanctioned. But it was harmless, a whispered tradition passed between rotations—one moment of release in a ward full of pain and miracles.

Then the buzzer rang. A woman in labour needed Entonox—for real this time.

We straightened up, faces flushed, giggles stifled, and rushed to the room, ready to help, the tank now doing what it was actually meant for.

It was irresponsible. It was human. It was the kind of thing you’d never admit in a job interview—but late at night, when the babies are still inside, and the stars are out, it helped us hold on.

On a more serious note

Nitrous oxide (N₂O), commonly known as "laughing gas," is emerging as a rapid-acting antidepressant, particularly for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Key Points on Nitrous Oxide for Depression:

1. Mechanism of Action:

Nitrous oxide is a noncompetitive NMDA receptor antagonist, similar to ketamine, another fast-acting antidepressant. By modulating glutamate signalling, it may help rebalance brain circuits involved in mood regulation.

2. Clinical Evidence:

A 2015 study in Biological Psychiatry showed that a single inhaled dose (50% N₂O/50% oxygen for 1 hour) significantly reduced depressive symptoms in patients with TRD, with effects lasting up to a week in some.

A 2021 follow-up study (Science Translational Medicine) confirmed benefits even at 25% concentration, with fewer side effects such as nausea or sedation.

3. Advantages:

Rapid onset: effects may begin within hours, compared to weeks for SSRIs. Noninvasive and generally safe when used under medical supervision. Lower risk of dissociation and addiction compared to ketamine.

4. Limitations and Risks:

Short duration: not a long-term fix; repeated treatments or adjunct therapies are likely needed. Vitamin B12 inactivation. Nitrous oxide oxidises Vitamin B12, potentially leading to neuropathy or megaloblastic anaemia with frequent use. Screening or supplementation is advisable. Not yet widely approved or available for depression outside research or specialised clinics.

5. Current Status:

Still experimental; not FDA and TGA approved for depression. Research is ongoing into optimal dosing, long-term safety, and combination therapies.

Natural and or combination therapies

Several naturally occurring substances have been found to modulate glutamate signalling, either directly or indirectly. This is important because glutamate is the main excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain, and its dysregulation is implicated in depression, anxiety, neurodegeneration, and cognitive dysfunction.

Here are some notable natural compounds that we use in Nutritional Medicine and Nutritional Psychiatry:

1. Magnesium acts as a natural NMDA receptor blocker, dampening excessive glutamate activity. Low magnesium is linked to depression; supplementation can improve mood. Sources include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, whole grains. Supplementation is often necessary as citrates, aspartates, gluconates and orotates.

2. Zinc modulates NMDA and AMPA receptors, and promotes BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) expression. Low zinc levels are associated with depression. Supplementation can enhance antidepressant and antipsychotic effects. Sources of zinc include meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds. Supplementation may be necessary.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA) reduce glutamate-induced excito-toxicity and inflammation. They also enhance synaptic plasticity. EPA shows consistent benefit in depression, especially when inflammation is present. The sources of EPA and DHA are the fatty fish (sardines, salmon), flaxseed (ALA converts to EPA/DHA) but is weak.

4. L-Theanine increases GABA, dopamine, and serotonin in the Central Nervous System, while reducing glutamate activity. It is calming and improves focus and mood without sedation. The best source is high quality green tea.

5. Curcumin modulates NMDA and AMPA receptors, reduces glutamate excitotoxicity via its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Curcumin shows antidepressant-like effects in human and animal studies. It is found in turmeric (especially with piperine from black pepper for bioavailability).

6. N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) modulates glutamate by restoring glutathione and affecting the cystine-glutamate antiporter. Cysteine-glurtamate antiporter is a cell membrane transport system that plays a key role in redox balance and neurotransmitter regulation, particularly in the brain and in cancer biology. NAC has shown benefit in depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and addiction. Its only available in therapeutic doses in supplement form and naturally found in small amounts in protein-rich foods.

7. Taurine is a sulphur containing amino acid which inhibits NMDA receptor activity and has neuroprotective and calming effects. It has been found to reduce anxiety and may support glutamate balance. It is found in meat, fish and eggs and is available in supplementary form.

8. Resveratrol modulates glutamate receptors and reduces neuroinflammation. It has shown antidepressant-like and neuroprotective effects in animal studies and is found in red wine, berries and peanuts.

9. Finally, one must remember the most effective natural safe psychoactive substances discovered by man: medicinal cannabis and the psychedelic mushrooms. Laughing gas may play a role in the treatment of some patients, but only for a short period because of potential toxicity. Much lower concentrations may be effective. More research is necessary.

For more information on the management of depression, see the chapter in my book “Fighting Fatigue”

Ian Brighthope

