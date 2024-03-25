For the complete article, click below

Children ages 2-5 who received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine faced an increased risk of febrile seizures immediately following vaccination, according to a new study led by researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The study conducted by researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and reported by The Defender focused on the risk of febrile seizures among children aged 2-5 years following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. The study, which utilized a self-controlled design, analyzed medical claims data to compare the likelihood of febrile seizures on the day of or the day following vaccination against a later period (8-63 days post-vaccination). The analysis included data from several medical claims databases, covering periods after the vaccines were authorized for children in June 2022.

There are two key findings from the study. Firstly the children who received the Moderna vaccine were found to be 2.5 times more likely to experience a febrile seizure within a day of vaccination compared to the period between 8 and 63 days post-vaccination. This incidence rate ratio was described as "significantly elevated," although the absolute risk of having a seizure following vaccination was considered low. Secondly, for the Pfizer vaccine, there was a higher risk of febrile seizures among children ages 2-4 on the first day following vaccination compared to the 8-63 days following vaccination. However, this increased risk was not statistically significant.

The study concluded that, based on the current body of scientific evidence, the safety profile of the monovalent mRNA vaccines remains favourable for use in young children.

However there are serious criticisms of the study. Dr. Michelle Perro, a pediatrician, criticized the study for its "statistical gymnastics," suggesting that it made it difficult to assess the true findings. She expressed concern over the risk of non-febrile seizures in a small population of vaccinated children and the unknown future effects. Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, also criticized the study's methods, particularly the use of a self-controlled study design without an unvaccinated control group. He found the statistically significant result for the Moderna vaccine alarming and suggested that the study's inconclusive results for the Pfizer vaccine might be due to limited statistical power rather than an actual lack of risk.

The study's approach of monitoring seizures/convulsions for seven days following vaccination and focusing on febrile seizures as the primary object of analysis was part of the FDA's mandatory near-real-time safety monitoring after the vaccines were authorized for emergency use in children. The research team, led by the FDA's Richard A. Forshee, Ph.D., aimed to further evaluate the safety signal detected for seizures/convulsions among vaccinated children.

Despite the concerns raised by critics, the study's authors maintain that the safety profile of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for young children is favorable. However, the critiques highlight the need for clear communication of study findings and consideration of potential long-term effects and the importance of comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated groups in vaccine safety research.

There is no moral or ethical justification for inducing seizures in any child.

These seizures cause sub-clinical brain damage.

The long term effects on the entire biochemistry of the child are unknown.

Vaccinated children are more unhealthy than the unvaccinated and suffer more serious illnesses in later life.

Experimentation on children using mRNA with or without informed consent is abhorrent, dangerous, unnecessary and should be condemned.

