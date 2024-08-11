Click the picture below to hear more of the truth.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition characterised by difficulties in social interaction, communication, and restricted or repetitive behaviours. The exact causes of autism remain unclear, but extensive research points to a combination of genetic and environmental risk factors that influence early brain development. In addition, known triggers of autism are communicated by the mother’s of autistic children, the most common being vaccines.

Genetic Factors in Autism

Whilst twin and family studies have consistently shown that autism has a strong genetic component, it is clearly influenced by environmental factors. A meta-analysis of twin studies estimated the heritability of ASD to be between 64% and 91%, indicating that genetic differences account for a substantial proportion of the likelihood of developing autism. Siblings of individuals with ASD have a 10-20 times higher risk of also being diagnosed compared to the general population .

While ASD is highly heritable, its genetic architecture is complex, involving a combination of rare and common genetic variants [2,3]. Rare mutations, including copy number variants (CNVs) and single nucleotide variants (SNVs), are found in 10-30% of individuals with ASD and often have a large effect size . Common variants, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), individually have small effects but cumulatively can contribute to a significant proportion of ASD risk [2,3]. Genetic studies have implicated hundreds of genes in ASD, many of which are involved in key processes like synaptic function, transcriptional regulation, and chromatin remodelling [2,3]. However, translating these genetic findings into clinical practice remains challenging due to the heterogeneity of ASD genetics and the variable expressivity and penetrance of identified variants .

Environmental Factors

While genes play a major role, environmental factors also contribute to the development of ASD, likely through complex interactions with genetic susceptibility. Several prenatal and perinatal exposures have been associated with increased autism risk, including parental age, air pollution, maternal infections and immune activation, maternal metabolic conditions, pregnancy and birth complications, drugs and medications

Both older maternal and paternal age at conception are linked to higher rates of ASD. A meta-analysis found that mothers over 35 had a 1.5 times higher odds of having a child with ASD compared to mothers aged 25-29 . Advancing paternal age over 40 also confers increased risk, possibly due to the accumulation of de novo mutations in sperm .

Exposure to traffic-related air pollution, particularly particulate matter, during pregnancy and early life has been associated with ASD . A study in California found that children living in areas with the highest levels of traffic-related air pollution were 3 times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD .

Maternal influenza infection, prolonged fever, and autoimmune conditions during pregnancy may increase the likelihood of ASD in offspring, potentially by altering foetal brain development . In the CHARGE study, mothers who reported influenza or fever lasting over one week had a 2-fold increased risk of having a child with ASD. Diabetes, hypertension, and obesity during pregnancy have been linked to elevated autism risk. A study found that mothers with gestational diabetes had a 1.4 times higher chance of having a child with ASD, while pre-pregnancy obesity conferred a 1.6 times greater risk . Preterm birth, low birth weight, and neonatal hypoxia have shown associations with ASD [8,9]. In a study of ex-preterm infants, those who screened positive for ASD had higher rates of low birth weight, neonatal seizures, and brain abnormalities on MRI .

The use of valproic acid, an anticonvulsant and mood stabiliser, during pregnancy has been associated with a 3-5 fold increased risk of ASD in offspring . Prenatal exposure to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) has also been suggested to influence ASD risk, although evidence is mixed . It's important to note that these exposures show an association, not necessarily a causal link, with ASD. Most children exposed to these risk factors do not develop autism, and conversely, many children with ASD have no known environmental exposures. The timing, duration, and intensity of exposures likely interact with genetic predisposition in complex ways .

Rather than acting in isolation, genetic and environmental factors probably combine to influence ASD risk through gene-environment interactions. Certain environmental exposures may have different effects depending on an individual's genetic background. For example, some studies suggest that prenatal vitamin supplementation or higher folate intake may reduce ASD risk, but this protective effect may depend on the mother's and child's genotype related to folate metabolism . Variants in genes involved in detoxification and immune function could also modify the effects of toxicant and infection exposures .

Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation and histone modifications, may mediate the effects of environmental factors on gene expression and neurodevelopment. Epigenetic changes in placental and foetal brain tissue have been associated with ASD and could represent a convergence point for genetic and non-genetic influences . The exact nature and timing of etiologically relevant gene-environment interactions in ASD remain to be elucidated. Studies incorporating prospective environmental exposure measurements, dense genetic and epigenetic profiling, and large sample sizes will be needed to clarify these complex relationships .

Neurobiological Pathways

Neuroimaging and postmortem brain studies are beginning to reveal the neurobiological pathways through which genetic and environmental factors may converge to alter brain development in ASD. Structural MRI has shown that children with ASD have early brain overgrowth followed by a slowing or plateauing of brain growth . Atypical development of gray and white matter, particularly in frontal and temporal regions, has been observed . Functional MRI studies have found reduced connectivity between brain regions involved in social cognition and communication .

At the cellular level, alterations in synaptic density, neuronal morphology, and glial cells have been reported in postmortem ASD brains . Molecular studies have implicated dysregulation of synaptic proteins, neurotransmitters, and immune signalling . These neurobiological changes likely reflect the end result of multiple genetic and environmental risk factors perturbing key developmental processes like neurogenesis, neuronal migration, synaptogenesis, and synaptic pruning [11,12]. Elucidating the mechanisms by which specific etiological factors influence these processes will require integrating findings across genetic, environmental, and multi-level neurobiological studies [11,12].

Debunking Myths

Despite the evidence for multifactorial causation, several misconceptions about the causes of autism persist. It's critical to dispel these myths to avoid stigma and misdirected research and policy efforts. One pervasive myth is that vaccines don’t cause autism. Watch the video below to discover how the childhood vaccination programs have resulted in generations of unhealthy children suffering from chronic diseases. The video also exposes the vaccinologists and the vaccine industry as having never done the proper safety studies on these drugs.Another misconception is that autism doesn’t respond to nutritional and other complementary medicine therapies. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

In summary, autism spectrum disorder has a complex etiology involving an interplay of genetic and environmental risk factors. Genetic studies have highlighted the contribution of rare and common variants in neurodevelopmental genes [1-3], while epidemiological research has identified several prenatal and perinatal exposures associated with increased ASD risk [4-10]. Gene-environment interactions, potentially mediated by epigenetic mechanisms, underlie individual differences in susceptibility, principally the toxic biochemical assault of the infant and child with poly-antigenic vaccines .

Neuroimaging and molecular studies are beginning to characterize the neurobiological pathways disrupted in ASD , but further research is needed to map the mechanisms linking specific etiological factors to brain alterations. Integrating genetic, environmental, and multi-level biological data will be critical for advancing our understanding of autism's causes and translating this knowledge into improved screening, prevention, and treatment approaches [11,12].

Importantly, the single most important factor/s necessary or sufficient to cause ASD are the childhood vaccines and their toxic ingredients. Very early screening and intervention with integrative nutritional medicine, is essential for supporting affected individuals and families.

I will outline the most effective nutri-genetic therapies that I found most useful in a forthcoming Substack.

Prof. Ian Brighthope

