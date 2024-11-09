It's a Choice. You dont have to be sick! A revolutionary change must happen in food, nutrition, healthcare, medicine and education at every level. Better teachers, doctors, farmers, journalists and politicians. But first, we the people have to change our attitudes and rid ourselves of the marxist and extreme left wing ideologies that want to censor, lock us up and treat us as a collective. The entire establishment must change, only retaining those aspects that are essential for survival. The change will be for humanity to thrive in peace and prosperity.

Robert F. Kennedy Junior on Sustainable Clean Agriculture

Robert F. Kennedy Junior on President Trump and change for the best.

“He wants a revolution…..!”

FoodMatters DVD launched in 2008. It’s never too late but it must be NOW.

More From FoodMatters.

But First…………..

We have to expose the lies and bridge the gap in medicine and healthcare.

In the complex world of healthcare, there exists a significant divide between what is often termed ‘healthcare’ and ‘medical care’. This separation is not just a matter of semantics but reflects a deeper issue that impacts the quality and accessibility of care. The root cause of this division is money (power), which dictates priorities and often skews the system toward profit rather than patient well-being.



Healthcare is a broad concept that includes all activities, services, and strategies aimed at maintaining and improving overall health. It involves preventive measures, health promotion, wellness programs, access to clean water, nutritious food, and ensuring healthy environments. The aim of healthcare is to empower individuals and communities to maintain their health and prevent diseases. Preventive measures like quality nutrition, public health education, sanitation infrastructure, and affordable access to essential nutrients all fall under healthcare. Vaccination campaigns are now regarded as the antithesis of healthcare by many better informed medical professionals, scientists and parents of vaccine damaged children.



Medical care, in contrast, is more narrowly focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases. It typically includes services offered by healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, and specialists who work to treat patients after they have become ill or injured. Medical care is what happens once a person enters the healthcare system with an acute or chronic condition that needs medical attention, like surgery, medications, or other therapies.



The divide between healthcare and medical care is seen in the current prioritisation of treatment over prevention in many healthcare systems worldwide. For example, according to epidemiological and other studies, an estimated 60-80% of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes, and 40% of cancers, could be prevented with lifestyle changes and early health interventions . Yet, most countries allocate far more resources to medical care than to preventive healthcare initiatives. This focus on curing diseases once they occur, rather than preventing them from developing in the first place, underscores the systemic imbalance between healthcare and medical care.



The healthcare system is heavily influenced by financial incentives that often promote treatments and interventions over prevention and wellness. This results in a business model where success is measured by the number of patients treated, prescriptions written, or surgeries performed, rather than by long-term health outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies, for instance, benefit more from creating drugs that manage chronic conditions than from preventive measures that reduce the need for these drugs. Drug companies thrive on sick populations.



In the U.S., for example, healthcare spending reached over $4.1 trillion in 2020, largely driven by medical treatments and hospital care, but only a fraction of that amount was allocated to public health and prevention . This disproportionate spending reflects a system incentivised by profit, where managing chronic diseases generates ongoing revenue for healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals. Conversely, preventing diseases by addressing their root causes—through promoting healthier diets, reducing environmental pollutants, or encouraging physical activity—is less financially attractive in a system that thrives on treatment and intervention.



Similarly, Australia's healthcare funding model also highlights these disparities. Despite having a well-established universal healthcare system, a significant portion of funding is allocated to managing existing health problems rather than preventing them. According to the Grattan Institute, only 2% of the health budget is spent on prevention, while the majority is spent on treating conditions that could have been avoided through early interventions and lifestyle changes . This creates a vicious cycle where preventable diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes continue to rise, further straining the system.



Bridging the gap between healthcare and medical care requires a comprehensive overhaul of how resources are allocated and how success is measured in health systems. Moving toward integrated health systems would involve balancing medical treatment with robust preventive health initiatives. This shift is not only necessary for improving population health but is also cost-effective in the long term. Preventing diseases before they start reduces the burden on hospitals, lowers healthcare costs, and improves the quality of life for individuals.



For example, the Blue Zones Project, a health initiative based on studying regions with the highest concentrations of centenarians, shows how integrated health systems that prioritise lifestyle, environment, and community can significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve longevity . Communities in these regions have lower rates of chronic diseases due to their focus on plant-based diets, regular physical activity, strong social networks, and environmental policies that promote well-being. By investing in similar initiatives that focus on prevention rather than cure, healthcare systems can reduce the prevalence of preventable diseases and create healthier societies.



Innovative funding models like "value-based care" could help facilitate this transition. In a value-based system, providers are compensated for positive health outcomes rather than the volume of services provided. This model incentivises doctors and healthcare institutions to focus on preventive care, early intervention, and long-term health management. For instance, Kaiser Permanente, an integrated healthcare consortium in the U.S., has successfully implemented value-based care by offering comprehensive care to its members while maintaining lower hospitalisation rates and better health outcomes through preventive services .



Exposing the lies and revealing the truth about healthcare requires acknowledging the financial forces that drive current practices. The existing system, focused primarily on reactive, profit-driven medical care, fails to address the root causes of many preventable health issues. By shifting priorities and embracing integrated health systems that emphasise prevention, early intervention, and long-term wellness, we can bridge the divide between healthcare and medical care.



This approach calls for collaboration between policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to advocate for a reformed system where health is seen as an asset worth investing in, rather than a cost to be minimised. If this gap can be bridged, healthcare systems will not only save money but also provide higher-quality care, enhance patient outcomes, and improve overall societal well-being.

To achieve this wonderful turnaround, we must remove all of the leaders who have taken us down the wrong path.

