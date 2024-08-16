Click the picture below.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Australia, has been marred by a series of controversial bad decisions, wrongful actions and dangerous mistakes that have raised significant concerns regarding public health, government transparency, and the handling of scientific evidence. These actions and mismanagement have had far-reaching implications, affecting public trust and raising questions about the role of various governmental and health bodies in managing the crisis.

One of the most significant criticisms is the failure to acknowledge that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated from a laboratory. This has been a topic of considerable debate, with some arguing that the possibility was dismissed too quickly, thereby limiting a full exploration of the virus's origins. Additionally, the implementation of widespread lockdowns, which many found to be harsh and lacking in scientific justification, further exacerbated public discontent. Melbourne , Australia was the most locked-down city in the world. The effectiveness of these lockdowns has been questioned, as there was little evidence at the time to support their necessity, leading to widespread suffering and economic disruption.

The introduction of experimental gene-based mRNA vaccines was another contentious issue. These vaccines were declared "safe and effective" by various health authorities, including the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). However, this assertion was made despite limited long-term data, and the claim of 95% efficacy has been found to be false. Reports have emerged stating that these vaccines have caused more harm than any other drug in history, leading to deaths and injuries. This situation was compounded by the TGA's failure to rigorously evaluate the quality, safety, and efficacy of these vaccines, which they initially claimed to have done thoroughly.

Vaccine mandates were enforced despite the absence of evidence that these injections could prevent the transmission of the virus. This was particularly problematic as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had clearly stated that these vaccines were not designed to stop transmission. Despite this, the public was led to believe that receiving the vaccine would protect them from contracting COVID-19, becoming seriously ill, or needing hospitalization. However, hospital statistics did not support this claim, further eroding public trust.

The issue of mask mandates also became a point of contention. It was widely claimed that masks could prevent the transmission of COVID-19, but the evidence supporting this was weak at best. Similarly, the narrative that the pandemic was a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" was heavily promoted, stigmatizing those who chose not to get vaccinated and further dividing society.

Public fear was ramped up through government and media efforts to encourage vaccination, sometimes at the expense of early treatment options that could have saved lives. These treatments were often dismissed or outright denied, despite their benefits. The Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, made predictions of mass deaths, further fuelling public anxiety. However, these predictions did not materialize as expected.

The Australian government's response also involved significant manipulation and censorship. Thousands of vaccine-related deaths reported in adverse drug event systems like DAEN were not adequately investigated, and the courts often failed to consider the scientific facts surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccines. Meanwhile, media outlets were accused of censoring scientists and doctors who criticized the government's narrative on vaccine safety and efficacy. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority (Ahpra) even went so far as to suspend the registration of health practitioners who disagreed with government policies, prescribed early treatment or tried to give patient s informed consent.

Informed consent was another area where the government fell short. All patients were not informed of the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines before receiving them. Particularly vulnerable groups such as babies, children, and pregnant women, for whom there was no credible data to support the vaccines' safety, were injected without full informed consent. Furthermore, COVID-19 case numbers and deaths were inflated using inappropriate tests like PCR to justify widespread vaccination.

Natural immunity was largely ignored in vaccine policy, and treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were dismissed without thorough investigation. Millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine were destroyed, and the prescription of ivermectin for COVID-19 was blocked, despite evidence suggesting their potential efficacy. Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics' mortality and excess death data were manipulated to minimize the impact of all-cause mortality following the vaccine rollout.

There were also plans for the World Health Organization (WHO) to take over future Australian government pandemic health policy, raising concerns about the influence of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats connected to the vaccine industry and organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF). The secrecy surrounding contracts with vaccine manufacturers and the spending of billions on questionable pandemic policies further deepened public mistrust.

The response to peaceful demonstrations against these policies was brutal, with the use of rubber bullets and physical force unprecedented in Australia. Despite the lack of long-term safety data, pharmaceutical plants were built to produce mRNA vaccines, which have been linked to the highest reported incidence of death and serious adverse events in vaccine history. Meanwhile, the cause of non-COVID-related excess deaths following the vaccine rollout remains unexplained, with estimates suggesting up to 30,000 unexpected deaths.

The risk/benefit assessment of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and COVID-19 vaccinations was not properly conducted, nor was there an inquiry into why other countries with smaller healthcare budgets had fewer cases and deaths. The TGA also failed to report ongoing cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the vaccines, which became a declared policy.

Modified COVID-19 vaccines continued to be used despite worldwide reports of serious adverse events and deaths, overwhelming vaccine manufacturers and drug regulators with adverse event reports. The vaccination status of COVID patients in ICU or those dying with COVID was not adequately reported, and child deaths post-vaccination were not sufficiently explained.

Concerns about vaccine quality control, including high death rates following certain batches and contamination issues, were not properly investigated. The public was also kept in the dark about the vested interests and funding sources of "health experts" and institutions providing public advice. The TGA falsely claimed that there was no evidence the vaccines might interfere with DNA or have intergenerational adverse effects, despite growing concerns.

The government was aware that the COVID-19 vaccines did not remain at the injection site but traveled throughout the body, with the mRNA producing Spike Protein, which has been linked to heart attacks, strokes, and neurological diseases. Despite this, millions of younger Australians were exposed to these gene-based mRNA injections, which may have long-term adverse effects.

The Australian government further divided society by promoting the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" concept, demonizing those who chose not to receive the injections. Despite the unprecedented numbers of vaccine injuries, compensation has been rare and minimal, with the government protecting vaccine manufacturers with full indemnity. Concerns about the impact of the vaccines on fertility and miscarriages have been widely reported worldwide, yet the TGA has not raised any alarm.

The government has also failed to admit its mistakes or investigate ways to improve future policies, refusing to conduct a Royal Commission into its handling of the pandemic. It was later revealed that judges, Parliamentarians, and their staff were exempt from vaccine mandates, further eroding public trust.

The TGA has not responded to reports that COVID-19 vaccine batches were not made in the same way as clinical trial batches, with commercial batches contaminated with toxic DNA material. There were also allegations of cheating in clinical trial data management, such as counting people who died shortly after vaccination as "unvaccinated."

Despite the lack of safety and efficacy data, remdesivir was approved for use, and the vaccination status of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals is no longer reported. The unexplained rise in deaths from all causes following the vaccine rollout remains uninvestigated, and compensation for the vaccine injured has been insufficient.

In some instances, governments inflated the number of "unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths" by including vaccinated individuals whose status was either unknown or later confirmed. Furthermore, it has been suggested that COVID-19 vaccines released commercially were made differently from the clinical trial versions, leading to contamination and potentially severe side effects.

Pfizer has been accused of delaying the reporting of deaths in the pivotal COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial before obtaining regulatory approval. Meanwhile, reports of strange long white rubbery "clots" found in the veins and arteries of the deceased and living following vaccination have not been investigated.

Despite claims that vaccines are among the most well-researched therapeutic agents, there are concerns about the reliability and bias of iconic medical journals regarding COVID-19 vaccines. The idea that vaccines designed to produce toxic Spike Protein for the immune response was a good idea is also being questioned.

Finally, the government's refusal to investigate more than 30,000 non-COVID unexplained deaths following the vaccine rollout, as well as the minimal compensation for those who have died due to vaccination, has led to significant public outrage. The Victorian State government and others have been accused of inflating the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths, while the recent calculation of excess deaths by the Actuaries Institute downplayed the impact of vaccines on these deaths.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Australia, has highlighted numerous failures in public health policy, government transparency, and scientific integrity. These failures have had lasting consequences, eroding public trust and raising serious concerns about the future handling of pandemics and public health crises.

Based on the historical data available and the supportive evidence prior to covid, the prevention of severe acute influenzal and coronavirus infections can be achieved with vitamin D. This was confirmed very early in the pandemic and hundreds of studies subsequently have validated that position. Government health officials who allow the population to enter an epidemic, pandemic or even an influenza season without ensuring their people have optimal levels of vitamin D in their system have to be regarded as criminally neglectful.

The public health officials in Australia who failed in this respect should be sacked and held accountable. The discredited research organisations should wound up. They are dangerous. We need a far better health system than one that makes people too powerful and many extremely rich. While the suffering continues.

Ian Brighthope

