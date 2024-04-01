Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

I wish I could be proven to be wrong!

The letter below was written on behalf of the Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care to respected parliamentarian Mr. Russell Broadbent on the 19th. March, 2024.

It was in response to a series of letters of concern that I had and still have, regarding the lethality of the Covid injections, in particular to children. As you can see, the Minister is of the view that the Covid injections are safe. This despite the evidence that we have recently presented to the Senate hearings regarding the need for a Royal Commission into all aspects of Covid.

As a physician, I was trained to recognise adverse reactions to drugs and medicines. Currently I am bombarded by good people who give me histories of serious vaccine reactions and deaths in young people soon after vaccination. I believe them.

Perhaps I should leave the grassroots pain, bewilderment and frustration and ascend to the levels of the politician where I may achieve greater enlightenment from another more academic perspective. I don’t know.

FROM TODAY’S HERALD-SUN

Long Vaxx, not Long Covid in my humble opinion.

We are facing a Tsunami of death and disease caused, in my opinion, not by a humble coronavirus but an injection of at least 4 different toxins, including a synthetic gene.

Russell Broadbent denied to table a true story below.

See my Substack on Wilful Blindness!!!

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack