It makes you weep.
Long Vaxx being called Long Covid; denial of Vaxx deaths by our leaders makes you weep.
I wish I could be proven to be wrong!
The letter below was written on behalf of the Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care to respected parliamentarian Mr. Russell Broadbent on the 19th. March, 2024.
It was in response to a series of letters of concern that I had and still have, regarding the lethality of the Covid injections, in particular to children. As you can see, the Minister is of the view that the Covid injections are safe. This despite the evidence that we have recently presented to the Senate hearings regarding the need for a Royal Commission into all aspects of Covid.
Ohh Ohh makes me weep AND makes me beyond-words furious. As a vax injured person diagnosed with “long covid” my journey through the medical system has woken me up to this atrocious disaster and now I see evidence of it everywhere… bless us all 🙏