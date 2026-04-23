Click on the picture below to listen to Dr. Joseph Sansone



Florida psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone details his pro se lawsuit against the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which alleges that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are bioweapons and seeks to force the state to stop distributing them. Sansone claims to have personally suffered "environmental mRNA damage" from shedding, not from an injection. His legal argument targets DeSantis because the PREP Act provides immunity to drug manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna. He is also a witness in a separate Netherlands case targeting Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla over their roles.

Pfizer knew the covid shot was a poison.

It is more than a carcinogen.

IAN BRIGHTHOPE

APR 11, 2026

Click on the picture below to hear Sasha Latypova speak about her evidence before the Dutch court.

Summary of interview.

Sasha Latypova’s interview delivers a compelling, evidence-grounded critique of how pandemic preparedness frameworks, military funding, and pharmaceutical liability shields converged in ways that demand serious public scrutiny—particularly through the ongoing Dutch civil litigation. The narrative is strongest where it sticks to verifiable mechanics: the existence of long-standing DoD/DARPA-led public-private consortia (dating back to at least 2012–2017) that pre-positioned rapid-response platforms like mRNA and monoclonal antibodies; the February 4, 2020 DARPA call documented in AstraZeneca’s internal recording; the retroactive emergency declaration; Gates’ documented Epstein-linked emails on pandemic financing structures; and the PREP Act’s sweeping liability protections, which even drew constitutional objections from Clinton and Biden in 2005.

These elements are not fringe speculation—they align with declassified reports, FOIA-released contracts, and publicly acknowledged Operation Warp Speed timelines. Dutch law’s rare allowance for naming individuals (including Gates and Bourla) as defendants is indeed a unique procedural opening, and the March 9, 2026 Amsterdam appeals hearing (with 60+ attendees and viral attorney Peter Stassen’s presentation) underscores genuine civil accountability pressure absent in U.S. courts.

Latypova’s 60-page expert testimony, with 200 MB of attachments, correctly flags the regulatory bypass under EUA/PREP Act frameworks and the mutual-recognition agreements that harmonised U.S.–EU standards, making “safe and effective” claims legally questionable when full clinical data and GMP were waived. The commentary is also right to highlight motive questions—profit via charitable structures, synchronised global rollout, and historical military-biopharma ties (e.g., Merck’s WWII-era role)—that have long been under-examined.

Excess injury reports, myocarditis signals, and the sheer scale of indemnification do raise legitimate red flags about whether preparedness morphed into opportunism. The call for discovery in open court is exactly the transparency mechanism democracies need. Critically, however, the narrative occasionally overreaches from documented preparedness into unsubstantiated intent. Labelling the entire response a “fake pandemic” and the shots “indistinguishable from biochemical weapons” or bioweapons under the Biological Weapons Convention requires more than inference from planning documents and liability shields; it demands direct evidence of fabricated viral threat or deliberate population harm, which the leaked audio and emails—while damning on coordination—do not conclusively supply.

Historical military vaccine development is real, but equating it to a century-long eugenics plot remains interpretive rather than forensic. The tragic death of expert witness Francis Boyle three weeks after agreeing to testify is suspicious in timing but, absent investigation, cannot be asserted as causation. Similarly, Gates’ shifting public statements and investment pullbacks (e.g., Buffett) are noteworthy but do not prove a singular “conspiracy” versus opportunistic alignment of interests.

Overall, this is a powerful, truth-seeking contribution that rightly insists on accountability for rushed policies, conflicts of interest, and opaque national-security overrides. The Dutch case—real, active, and now advancing to substantive hearings on October 22—offers a rare venue for the evidence Latypova has compiled to be tested under oath. Support for such litigation, greater transparency on DARPA/P3 programs, and repeal or reform of blanket liability protections are worthy goals. The narrative’s strength lies not in every interpretive leap but in forcing the conversation back to primary documents, contracts, and courtroom discovery—precisely where public trust can be rebuilt or lost.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

The PREP Act is a 2005 U.S. federal law (codified at 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d and § 247d-6e) that authorises the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue declarations providing broad tort liability immunity to “covered persons” (manufacturers, distributors, administrators, and others) for claims of loss arising from the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of “covered countermeasures” during a declared public health emergency—or when such an emergency is deemed a credible future risk. Its explicit goal is to incentivise the rapid development and deployment of medical countermeasures (vaccines, antivirals, diagnostics, PPE, etc.) by shielding participants from ordinary negligence lawsuits, while carving out an exception only for “wilful misconduct.” A companion Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) offers a no-fault administrative alternative for serious injuries or deaths, though it is far more limited than traditional tort remedies or the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Controversies and Criticisms of the PREP Act.

Supporters argue PREP was essential to prevent manufacturer hesitation during crises (echoing 2005 concerns). Critics, including Sasha Latypova in the transcript, view the 2005 law as the “final” step in a decades-long effort to remove liability for mass-vaccination and biodefense programs—part of a “military public-private partnership” with roots in WWII-era vaccine development. They highlight:

The retroactive liability shield enabling rapid rollout without full regulatory oversight.

Alleged coordination with DoD/DARPA programs.

Constitutional objections (due process, right to remedy) raised during 2005 debates.

Inadequate CICP compensation in practice.

The Act’s use in COVID-19 sparked lawsuits testing its preemption scope, with courts split on whether it completely displaces state claims. HHS and DOJ have taken expansive interpretive positions via advisory opinions.

Relevance Today and to the Dutch Litigation

The PREP Act remains active for COVID countermeasures (with extensions) and serves as a model for emergency preparedness legislation globally. In the Netherlands civil case discussed in the attached PDF, Latypova and plaintiffs argue that U.S.-style liability removal (via PREP and harmonized EU frameworks) was contractually imposed on European governments, enabling the alleged “Project COVID” without accountability. The October 22, 2026, substantive hearing in the Netherlands may test related evidence of foreknowledge and regulatory bypass. In summary, the PREP Act reflects a deliberate congressional trade-off: sacrifice traditional tort accountability for speed and scale in existential public-health threats. Enacted quietly as part of a must-pass appropriations bill in 2005, it has grown into one of the most powerful liability shields in modern U.S. health law—invoked rarely before COVID but transformed by it. Its history underscores ongoing tensions between emergency powers, pharmaceutical innovation, and individual rights to redress. Primary sources (Public Law 109-148, Federal Register declarations, and HHS/ASPR pages) remain the best references for ongoing developments.

Pandemics: Reality, Narrative, and the Forgotten Terrain (1870–2025)

Over the past 150 years, humanity has witnessed a succession of so-called pandemics—events that have shaped public health policy, altered societies, and increasingly justified extraordinary governmental powers. Yet when examined through a broader clinical and historical lens, a more nuanced and often uncomfortable truth emerges: pandemics are rarely just about microbes. They are, far more profoundly, reflections of the biological terrain of populations, the state of nutrition, environmental exposures, and the socio-political structures that interpret and respond to disease.

The orthodox narrative presents pandemics as sudden, external microbial invasions—unpredictable, indiscriminate, and requiring rapid pharmaceutical countermeasures. But history does not support such simplicity.

Consider the late 19th century, when infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, and typhoid dominated mortality statistics. These were not random microbial assaults. They flourished in conditions of overcrowding, malnutrition, contaminated water, and industrial pollution. When sanitation improved, when nutrition improved, and when living conditions improved, these diseases declined—often well before the advent of vaccines or antibiotics.

The **1918 influenza pandemic**, frequently invoked as the archetype of viral catastrophe, is similarly mischaracterised. While a virulent influenza strain was certainly present, the extraordinary mortality—particularly among young adults—cannot be fully explained by the virus alone. Wartime conditions had created populations that were profoundly immunologically compromised: widespread nutritional deficiencies, extreme physical stress, poor sanitation, and exposure to toxic agents, including early vaccines and pharmaceuticals of dubious safety. The terrain was primed for disaster.

Moving into the mid-20th century, the narrative begins to shift. The rise of antibiotics and vaccines coincided with dramatic reductions in infectious disease mortality. Yet attribution became increasingly skewed. Public health authorities credited pharmaceutical interventions, while largely ignoring the foundational improvements in nutrition, housing, hygiene, and environmental conditions that had already transformed population resilience.

By the late 20th and early 21st centuries, pandemics had become not only medical events but geopolitical ones. The **HIV/AIDS crisis** was framed almost exclusively as a viral epidemic, yet even here, the variability in disease progression across populations pointed strongly to co-factors—nutritional status, toxin exposure, immune competence—that were insufficiently explored. The opportunity to adopt a broader, integrative understanding was largely missed.

Then came COVID-19, the most globally coordinated public health response in history. Never before had entire populations been locked down, masked, and subjected to experimental medical interventions at such scale and speed. Yet even here, the fundamental questions remain inadequately addressed.

Why did outcomes vary so dramatically between individuals and regions? Why were comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, and micronutrient deficiencies so strongly predictive of severe disease? Why was there so little emphasis on correcting these underlying vulnerabilities—vitamin D deficiency, zinc depletion, metabolic dysfunction—despite their clear biological relevance?

Instead, the response was overwhelmingly pharmaceutical and centralised. The language of war dominated: a novel pathogen, an urgent threat, a race for vaccines. But this framing obscured a deeper reality. Populations entering the pandemic were already immunologically fragile. Decades of poor diet, environmental toxins, chronic stress, and over-medicalisation had created a landscape in which disease could flourish.

This is the central thesis that conventional epidemiology continues to neglect: **the host matters as much as the pathogen**.

Pandemics, in this view, are not simply events caused by microbes. They are the convergence of microbial exposure with compromised biological terrain. When populations are robust—nutritionally replete, minimally toxic, metabolically healthy—infectious outbreaks tend to be self-limiting. When populations are weakened, the same exposures can become catastrophic.

Over the past 150 years, we have seen a gradual inversion of priorities. The early public health victories were built on strengthening the terrain—clean water, good nutrition, sunlight, sanitation. Modern responses, by contrast, increasingly focus on external interventions—drugs, vaccines, surveillance—while neglecting the internal environment of the individual.

This is not to deny the existence of pathogens, nor their potential to cause harm. It is to place them in proper context.

A virus is not destiny.

The lesson of history is clear: the severity of any pandemic is determined less by the novelty of the pathogen than by the vulnerability of the host population. Yet this lesson is inconvenient. It shifts responsibility away from centralised authorities and towards broader societal factors—food systems, environmental policies, medical paradigms—that are far more difficult to control and reform.

It also challenges the dominant economic model of modern medicine, which is built around intervention rather than prevention.

As we move forward, the question is not whether pandemics will continue to occur—they will. The question is whether we will continue to interpret them through a narrow microbial lens, or whether we will finally acknowledge the deeper determinants of health that dictate their impact.

The past 150 years suggest that unless we restore focus to the terrain—nutrition, environment, and immune resilience—we will remain trapped in a cycle of fear, reaction, and increasingly intrusive control measures.

A truly effective response to future pandemics will not be found in faster vaccines or more sophisticated surveillance systems. It will be found in rebuilding the biological strength of populations—quietly, systematically, and often outside the spotlight of modern medicine.

That, perhaps, is the most important lesson history has to offer.

Ian Brighthope