Investigation into WHO Collaborating Centres in Australia and the Doherty Institute’s Role

Introduction

The World Health Organization (WHO) operates an extensive global network of WHO Collaborating Centres (WHO CCs), which are designated institutions that contribute to WHO’s mandated activities. These centres, which include universities, hospitals, research institutes, and governmental organizations, operate under binding agreements with the WHO and must adhere to an "authorised work plan" determined by the WHO.

Background: WHO Collaborating Centres and Their Obligations

Serious concerns exist regarding the governance and operational constraints placed upon WHO CCs.

WHO CCs are bound by legally enforceable agreements.

Intellectual property generated within these collaborations is owned by WHO.

Institutions must sign non-compete clauses and cannot withdraw from the agreement until the contract period expires.

All legal responsibility, including liability for injuries to human test subjects, falls on the collaborating institution rather than WHO.

This raises fundamental questions about the sovereignty of national health institutions and the level of external influence exerted by WHO.

The Doherty Institute and WHO Collaborating Centre Status

The Doherty Institute, a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and The Royal Melbourne Hospital, plays a significant role in infectious disease research in Australia.

Governance & WHO Collaborating Centre Designation: The Influenza Reference Laboratory, Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) held WHO CC designation AUS-91 from 01/03/2007 to 03/07/2024. The current WHO CC designation, AUS-164, is active from 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2028.



Given the binding obligations that come with WHO CC designation, it is crucial to determine whether Australian public health policies and research priorities are being directed by external WHO agendas rather than national interests. Transparency regarding these obligations and the associated intellectual property rights is paramount.

Clinical Trials and WHO CC Workplans

Two key clinical trials raise concerns about their alignment with WHO CC workplans and funding sources:

NCT04978454 (Completed: 19/08/2021 – 22/09/2022) A Phase 1 Influenza Challenge Study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to determine the optimal infection dose and safety of a recombinant H3N2 influenza strain.

NIAID operated a WHO CC for Emerging Infectious Disease Response Research and Preparedness (USA-447) from 06/02/2020 to 29/04/2024.

Was this trial part of the designated WHO CC workplan deliverables?

NCT06476275 (Ongoing – Sponsor: Duke University)

Duke University has numerous partnerships and global affiliations that present significant potential conflicts of interest (https://dukeghic.org/partners/). A new WHO CC designation (USA-491) for Emerging Infectious Disease Response Research and Preparedness will be active from 17/01/2025 to 17/01/2029. Is this trial part of a WHO CC deliverable?

Doherty Institute’s Missed Opportunity to Better Serve Public Health

The Doherty Institute would have far better served the Australian community if it had prioritised research into the powerful effects of vitamin D, intravenous vitamin C, zinc, and repurposed medicines such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine on the innate immune system. These treatments are affordable, widely available, and have demonstrated effectiveness in enhancing immune function, reducing infection rates, and preventing severe complications.

Rather than being confined to WHO-directed research agendas, funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NH&MRC) could have been directed towards refining and optimizing these known remedies. Research into these interventions would provide nuanced insights into dosage, efficacy, and combination therapies, further reducing the burden of infectious diseases. If the goal is truly to protect public health, then investing in accessible and well-established treatments should be a priority. The evidence suggests that such an approach would lead to fewer infections, fewer complications, and significantly reduced hospitalisations, easing the strain on healthcare systems and ensuring better outcomes for the Australian population.

Key Questions for Authorities

Given the evidence outlined above, several critical questions must be addressed:

What specific obligations does the Doherty Institute have under its WHO CC designation (AUS-164)? Are any ongoing or proposed research projects, including DIR-210, a designated WHO workplan deliverable? Who is funding these research initiatives, and what level of WHO influence is involved? Does Australia retain control over public health policies, or are they dictated by WHO agreements? Are Australian research institutions and universities surrendering intellectual property rights to WHO through these agreements? What legal recourse exists if a WHO CC workplan is found to compromise national sovereignty or public health interests?

Call for Immediate Action

In light of these concerns, the following actions are recommended:

Immediate refusal of the Doherty Institute application DIR-210 until full transparency is achieved regarding its WHO CC obligations.

A comprehensive investigation into all WHO Collaborating Centres in Australia , focusing on their workplans, funding sources, intellectual property agreements, and legal liabilities.

Mandatory disclosure of all WHO CC agreements and workplans to ensure public and governmental oversight.

Legislative measures to completely prevent WHO influence over Australia’s healthcare system.

The Australian public deserves full transparency regarding how global health organisations influence national research and policy. The implications of binding agreements with WHO require urgent scrutiny to safeguard medical sovereignty and ensure that public health decisions are made in the best interests of Australians rather than external stakeholders.

Conclusion

The WHO’s extensive network of Collaborating Centres raises fundamental concerns regarding governance, transparency, and national sovereignty. The binding agreements between WHO and institutions like the Doherty Institute warrant thorough investigation to determine the extent of external influence over Australia’s public health infrastructure. Given the potential conflicts of interest and the legal constraints imposed on WHO CCs, urgent action is required to ensure that Australia retains control over its healthcare policies, research priorities, and intellectual property.

Transparency and accountability must be the cornerstone of any public health partnership, and Australians must be fully informed of the obligations their institutions undertake under WHO directives until such time as Australia Exits the WHO.

The Doherty Institute missed the opportunity to better serve public health. It doesn’t seem to want to change. What should it’s future be?

Ian Brighthope

