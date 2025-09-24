Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Intravenous Vitamin C and Cancer. A message to patients for their oncologists.

Intravenous vitamin C, hyperbaric oxygen and hyperthermia are essential 'natural' therapeutics that should be available for all cancer patients.
Ian Brighthope's avatar
Ian Brighthope
Sep 24, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

If you enjoyed the video above, you will definitely like the rest of the Annual Conference.

Click the picture below for the link to purchase the ACNEM Annual Conference.

ACNEM 2025 Annual Conference: Integrative Cancer Therapies 

ACNEM provides post-graduate education to medical and allied healthcare professionals on Integrative Medicine.

We have over 40 years’ experience and are the leaders in evidence-based integrative medicine education.

We have a variety of educational formats from our prestigious fellowship, to shorter courses, monthly webinars and our quarterly journal.

Fellowship

Upcoming Events

Learning Modules

Masterclasses

Webinars

No matter where you are in the World, ACNEM wants you as a Member, Fellow, Friend and Colleague.

Come and join the oldest college of its kind in the world.

Ian Brighthope

Founding President and Ambassador.

Share

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ian Brighthope's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture