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Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 13

It is a timely journey for the People to receive a real benefit in health, knowledge and understanding of what underpins their lives. Thank you.

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
Oct 13

Name of the area that a vegetable is grown in. Some soils are more abundant in what tehy contain.

GMO status to be on the description at the supermarket.

Rain is the only way that Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) can enter human beings oer food and cows chickens etc., - MSM is essential to human life- but it does NOT RAIN in polluted areas. (Retired Agronomist stated this to me in 1980. He was very concerned.

The Public needs far more education on what is in our natural foods and what they can do.

"LET food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food"

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