Click on the picture below to see how researchers are teaming up with pioneering Western Australian farmers to examine how modern food production is impacting our health.

Intelligent Farming: Where Health Begins

Before I studied medicine, I studied agricultural science. That background gave me a perspective I have carried throughout my life: human health begins long before a person enters a consulting room.

It begins in the soil, in the water, in the growing plant, and in the decisions made by the people who produce our food.

My work in nutritional medicine, environmental medicine and herbal medicine has continually brought me back to that understanding. Agriculture and medicine belong in the same conversation. One helps establish the foundations of health; the other sees the consequences when those foundations are weakened. And underlying this is education.

When I look at the words “Intelligent Farming,” I see an opportunity to bring these fields together.

I see a farmer examining the soil beneath a crop and asking questions that matter beyond the farm gate. Is this soil alive? Is it retaining water? Are its nutrients available to the plants? What are we putting into this environment, and what will eventually reach the dinner table?

Those are agricultural questions. They are also questions of preventive, nutritional and environmental medicine.

Beneath our feet is a remarkable community of bacteria, fungi and thousands of other organisms: the soil microbiota. These organisms help decompose organic matter, cycle nutrients and maintain the processes on which productive agriculture depends. Certain fungi form partnerships with plant roots, helping plants obtain nutrients in exchange for products of photosynthesis. A field is a living over and underground biological system, and its productivity depends partly on relationships we cannot see with the naked eye.

My agricultural training taught me to respect those relationships. My medical career deepened that respect.

Within the human body, we also live in partnership with microorganisms. Our intestinal microbiota participate in the processing of food and interact with our metabolism and immune system. The comparison with soil is compelling, although the two communities are very different: both require us to think about the conditions that allow a living system to function.

The connection between soil and human health runs through plants, food, water and our wider environment. Researchers are investigating how microorganisms associated with soil and edible plants may influence the human gut microbiota. I find this an exciting field, while recognising that the extent of direct microbial transfer and its health effects remains under investigation. This my friends,is a reality that people like Bill Gates and his synthetic meat can never replicate, will never win.

For me, this reinforces the importance of asking where our food comes from and how it is grown.

Nutritional medicine has taught me to look beyond whether a person has eaten enough. I want to know what that food contributes: protein, essential fats, vitamins, minerals, fibre, trace elements and the extraordinary variety of compounds found in plants.

Agriculture should ask an equally searching question. Beyond the tonnes harvested, what quality of food have we produced? Yield matters enormously, but it deserves to be considered alongside nutritional composition, food safety and the long-term condition of the land.

Environmental medicine adds another responsibility. We must understand exposures across the whole chain - from agricultural workers and waterways to food and consumers. Intelligent farming uses evidence to choose inputs carefully, minimise avoidable contamination and protect the people doing the work.

Herbal medicine reminds me that plants possess an extraordinary chemistry. Their constituents vary with species, growing conditions, harvest and preparation. Respect for medicinal plants therefore includes accurate identification, careful cultivation and reliable quality control. Their usefulness deserves serious study, with the same attention to safety and evidence that we expect elsewhere in medicine.

Technology can help us meet these responsibilities. Soil testing, moisture sensors and precise irrigation can give farmers better information. But the intelligence must remain in the decisions: what to measure, how to interpret it, and when to act. Organic regenerative provide the answers.

I want farmers to have the knowledge, independence and financial security to care for their land. I want local growers to be valued, children to understand how food is produced, and medical education to recognise agriculture as part of the foundation of public health.

After a lifetime connecting agricultural science with medicine, I believe we must bring the farm and the consulting room closer together.

Intelligent farming means cultivating the conditions for health - from the connected living soil to the people it feeds.

By Professor Ian Brighthope

From Barry Green:

G’day Di, Matthew and Ian,

Di & Matthew, Professor Ian Brighthopes post below was inspired by your story on Ch 9 Perth, 8 years after your story was told to Community Radio listeners!

It just happens that last week on Hope FM Esperance, I repeated “Health Soils, Healthy Communities”https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/radio-wa/episodes/Healthy-Soils-Healthy-Communities-and-the-Playbook-of-Corporations-e3q6p73

Ian, this is my DBCR interview with Ian & Di’s son Matthew : https://rumble.com/v7br5xe-matt-haggarty-natural-intelligence-farming-24-june-2026.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

I followed up the next week with this editorial about the control of food and the playbook of the corporations : https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/radio-wa/episodes/Editorial---Corporate-playbook-and-Karl-Stefanovic-e3lgmd2

Unfortunately this got my DBCR program cancelled because the board don’t like me mentioning the “C” word, Covid.

On the upside, I now have a weekly conversation segment on Hope FM Esperance; https://www.youtube.com/@103.9HopeFM_Esperance/videos

Regenerative media in action.

Regards,

Barry Green.