Click the picture below for access to the website

The National Institute of Integrative Medicine (NIIM) has been a beacon of innovation in healthcare since its founding in 2005 by Professor Avni Sali AM, a pioneer of integrative medicine in Australia. Each year, NIIM’s Annual Symposium brings together healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines to explore the latest advancements in integrative medicine—a field that combines evidence-based conventional treatments with complementary therapies to address the whole person. As the 10th Annual NIIM Symposium approaches in 2025, practitioners across the healthcare spectrum have compelling reasons to attend this transformative event.

Drawing on NIIM’s legacy of fostering education, research, and collaboration, here are the key reasons why this symposium is a must for general practitioners, medical specialists, allied health professionals, nurses, psychologists, researchers, educators, and healthcare students.

The 10th Annual NIIM Symposium promises to be a landmark event for healthcare professionals. With its focus on evidence-based research, practical skills, and interdisciplinary collaboration, the symposium offers a unique opportunity to advance clinical practice, connect with peers, and contribute to the future of integrative medicine. Practitioners who attend will not only enhance their expertise but also join a movement to transform healthcare into a more holistic, patient-centred system.

Who Should Attend

GPs, Physicians & Medical Specialists

Allied & Complementary Health Practitioners

Dentists, Pharmacists & Assistants

Nurses & Psychologists

Health Policy Professionals

Scientists, Researchers & Educators

Healthcare Students

Key Themes

Addictive Disorders

ADHD

Environmental Contamination

Long COVID

SLEEP

Gut Health

Oncology/Cancer care

Mental Health

Exercise as Medicine

Thyroid Dysregulation

And more to be announced

Why Attend

Update your professional knowledge

Access the latest evidence-based research

Acquire new practical skills for direct application

Engage in important, informative discussion

Network with like-minded colleagues

Re-charge, re-focus and renew your energy

1. Access Cutting-Edge Research and Evidence-Based Practices

Integrative medicine is rapidly evolving, with new research bridging the gap between conventional and complementary approaches. The NIIM Symposium is renowned for presenting the latest evidence-based findings, as seen in past events featuring over 20 world-renowned thought-leaders, researchers, and professors. Topics at recent symposia have included phytonutrients, gut health, neurodiversity, mental health, autoimmune conditions, and sleep—areas critical to modern healthcare. Attendees can expect presentations on innovative discoveries, compelling case studies, and practical applications, ensuring they leave equipped with knowledge that directly enhances patient care. For practitioners, staying abreast of these advancements is essential to remain at the forefront of a healthcare landscape increasingly focused on holistic outcomes.

2. Learn from Global and Local Experts

The NIIM Symposium attracts a diverse lineup of international and Australian speakers who are leaders in their fields. Past events have featured experts like Professor Juergen Vormann, a biochemist with over 280 publications on pharmacologically active food ingredients, and Dr. Tim Ewer, an integrative medicine specialist with over 30 years of experience. These speakers offer insights into combining mainstream medicine with complementary therapies ethically and effectively, as highlighted in NIIM’s commitment to multi-disciplinary collaboration.

For practitioners, the opportunity to engage with such expertise through keynote lectures, interactive workshops, and Q&A sessions is invaluable for expanding their clinical toolkit and refining their approach to patient care.

3. Acquire Practical Skills for Immediate Application

The symposium emphasizes actionable knowledge. Workshops and panel discussions, a staple of past events, provide hands-on opportunities to learn cutting-edge treatments and therapies. For example, practitioners have gained skills in nutritional medicine, environmental medicine, and mind-body techniques, as demonstrated by presenters like Dr. Mark Donohoe, who specializes in chronic fatigue syndrome and environmental toxicology, and Kristin Gilmour, a naturopath focused on herbal medicine and immune health. These practical sessions enable attendees to translate research into clinical practice, whether it’s integrating nutritional interventions for chronic illnesses or adopting mindfulness techniques for mental health support. This focus on direct application ensures practitioners can enhance patient outcomes immediately upon returning to their practice.

4. Network with Like-Minded Professionals

The NIIM Symposium fosters a vibrant community of healthcare professionals, including GPs, physicians, allied health practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, psychologists, and students. This diversity creates a unique networking environment where attendees can connect with peers who share a commitment to integrative medicine. Past symposia have included cocktail receptions and optional tours of NIIM facilities, providing informal settings for collaboration and idea exchange. For practitioners, these connections can lead to interdisciplinary partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and a stronger professional network, all of which enhance their ability to deliver holistic care.

5. Reinvigorate Professional Passion and Focus

Healthcare professionals often face burnout due to the demands of their work. The NIIM Symposium offers a chance to “re-charge, re-focus, and renew your energy,” as noted in promotional materials for previous events. The supportive and vibrant atmosphere, coupled with inspiring presentations from figures like Professor Vicki Kotsirilos AM, an holistic GP with over 30 years of experience, can reignite practitioners’ passion for their work. By engaging in discussions about innovative paradigms, such as those explored in past symposia on cancer, cardio-metabolic health, and ecological medicine, attendees leave motivated to apply integrative approaches that prioritise patient wellness and prevention.

6. Contribute to the Future of Integrative Medicine

The symposium isn’t just about learning—it’s about shaping the field. NIIM invites professionals to submit presentation proposals, with past calls focusing on topics like women’s health, men’s health, and cognition. By presenting research, case studies, or innovative discoveries, practitioners can contribute to the growing evidence base for integrative medicine. This opportunity is particularly valuable for researchers and educators who wish to influence clinical practice and policy. Even for those not presenting, engaging in Q&A sessions and panel discussions allows attendees to challenge ideas, share insights, and drive the field forward.

7. Earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Points

For many healthcare professionals, earning CPD or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) points is a critical aspect of maintaining licensure and staying current. The NIIM Symposium offers certificates of attendance and the potential for CPD/CPE points, subject to application with relevant professional bodies. This makes the event a practical choice for practitioners seeking to meet professional development requirements while deepening their expertise in integrative medicine.

8. Address Contemporary Health Challenges

The symposium’s agenda reflects pressing health issues, from chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes to mental health and neurodiversity. For instance, past speakers like Dr. Sandeep Gupta, who focuses on environmental medicine, and Professor Richard Silberstein, who researches brain functional connectivity in ADHD, have addressed complex conditions that require integrative approaches. By attending, practitioners gain insights into managing these challenges through a blend of conventional and complementary strategies, aligning with NIIM’s mission to empower individuals and transform healthcare.

9. Benefit from NIIM’s Legacy and Credibility

As Australia’s leading integrative medicine institution, NIIM has a proven track record of advancing education, research, and clinical practice. Founded by Professor Avni Sali AM, NIIM has conducted research in areas like cancer, heart health, and mind-body medicine, contributing to the global evidence base for integrative approaches. The symposium reflects this legacy, offering a platform where practitioners can trust the quality and rigour of the content. Despite past scrutiny over clinical trial oversight, NIIM’s commitment to cooperating with regulatory investigations underscores its dedication to ethical practice. Attending the symposium aligns practitioners with a respected institution driving healthcare innovation.

10. Support a Holistic, Patient-Centred Approach

At its core, integrative medicine is about treating the whole person—body, mind, and spirit. The NIIM Symposium embodies this philosophy, as seen in initiatives like NIIM’s Women’s Holistic Health Checks and its focus on lifestyle interventions for chronic illnesses. For practitioners, attending the symposium reinforces the importance of patient empowerment, prevention, and personalised care. By learning to integrate nutrition, exercise, and complementary therapies into their practice, attendees can offer patients more comprehensive and satisfying care, as evidenced by NIIM’s clinical model, which emphasises in-depth assessments and supportive patient-clinician relationships.

The 10th Annual NIIM Symposium promises to be a landmark event for healthcare professionals. With its focus on evidence-based research, practical skills, and interdisciplinary collaboration, the symposium offers a unique opportunity to advance clinical practice, connect with peers, and contribute to the future of integrative medicine. Practitioners who attend will not only enhance their expertise but also join a movement to transform healthcare into a more holistic, patient-centered system. To register or submit a presentation proposal, contact NIIM at

events@niim.com.au

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack