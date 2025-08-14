“It’s a tragedy that these vaccines were even allowed to have happened”

OPINION

I totally condemn the mRNA vaccine leadership. I will always maintain the need to unmask the reckless betrayal of humanity by those hell bent on committing evil. The rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, heralded as a triumph of science, stands instead as a grotesque monument to hubris, greed, and systemic corruption across the echelons of power. Politicians, bureaucrats, medical leaders, scientists, media, and their complicit followers orchestrated a campaign that, at its worst, can be described as a most heinous crime against humanity, teetering on the edge of mass manslaughter, if not outright murder, through reckless disregard for human lives. I pull no punches in helping to expose the lies, demanding accountability, and calling for justice akin to a modern Nuremberg trial, while grappling with the need for forgiveness and urgent research into the devastating harms inflicted.

