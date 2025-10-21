Share

Click below for the Video

Introduction

Humming (often including closed-mouth humming, “bee-buzz” style, or low-frequency sustained phonation) engages the auditory, respiratory, vascular and nervous systems. When combined with altered acoustical conditions (e.g., ears blocked or strongly internalised resonance), the practice may amplify internal vibrations, enhance bone-conduction pathways, modulate middle-ear and sinus airflow, and stimulate multiple physiological cascades.

In this review we explore:

Mechanisms of vibration, bone conduction, tympanic/Eustachian dynamics. Nitric oxide (NO) release in the paranasal sinuses and its systemic implications. Vagus nerve and autonomic modulation via humming. Effects on skull, cranial nerves and intracranial/cranial circulation. How these mechanisms plausibly relate to: (a) sleep-apnoea improvement; (b) brain-fog/cognition; (c) skin & peripheral circulation; (d) sinusitis clearance; (e) vision/ocular functioning, other to be determined. Limitations and need for further research.

Mechanistic Foundations

1. Skull and bone-conduction/vibration pathways

When we hum, especially with blocked ears (so that external air-conduction is reduced), a greater proportion of the vibratory energy is transmitted via skull bones, soft tissues and internal cavities (sinuses, mastoid, cranial base). Studies of bone-conduction (BC) sound transmission show that skull bone vibration is measurable, and that vibration propagates across cranial structures. For example, research found that skull surface vibrations during BC cover multiple frequency ranges and are correlated with cochlear/vibratory input. gupea.ub.gu.se+3ResearchGate+3Nature+3

Another relevant study: “Wave propagation across the skull under bone conduction” documented how stimuli at the mastoid location produce measurable accelerations at other skull midline points. pubs.aip.org

Thus, humming causes internal vibration of the skull, cranial bones and internal air-filled cavities. In the ears-blocked scenario, this may increase local pressure/vibration in the middle-ear, mastoid air cells and Eustachian tube region.

2. Tympanic membrane (ear drum) / middle-ear / Eustachian tube and occlusion dynamics

When ears are blocked (e.g., by occluding the external auditory canal), incoming external air conduction is reduced; however internal bone-conduction vibrations still reach the labyrinth/cochlea. The tympanic membrane (TM) may experience altered vibration patterns because the ear canal is occluded and middle-ear pressure and ossicular coupling may change. Moreover, the Eustachian tube (ET) connects the middle-ear to the nasopharynx/sinus region, and oscillatory pressure from humming and internal resonance can influence ET function and middle ear pressure equalisation. Enhanced ventilation of the mastoid air cells and middle ear may improve drainage, reduce middle-ear stagnation, and improve Eustachian tube patency.

3. Paranasal sinus ventilation & nitric oxide (NO) release

A key mechanism: the paranasal sinuses (frontal, maxillary, ethmoid, sphenoid) are major sites of endogenous nitric-oxide (NO) production. NO has multiple roles: vasodilation, antimicrobial function, modulation of airway tone. In one landmark study of 10 healthy subjects, nasal NO output measured during humming increased up to ~15-fold compared with quiet exhalation. Docteur Paul WULLEMAN+3atsjournals.org+3atsjournals.org+3

The mechanism: oscillating airflow (due to humming) accelerates gas‐exchange between the sinus cavities and nasal cavity, thereby releasing stored NO into the airway rapidly. nitricoxideeffects.com In patients with obstructed sinus ostia (sinusitis/polyposis) this increase is abolished. JAMA Network

This elevated NO then enters nasal/pulmonary circulation, potentially exerting local (airway) and systemic (vascular) effects.

4. Vagus nerve / autonomic (parasympathetic) activation

The Vagus nerve (cranial nerve X) is the principal parasympathetic conduit linking the brainstem to heart, lungs, gut, etc. Activities that increase vagal tone (heart rate variability, deep slow breathing, vocalisation, humming) shift autonomic balance toward rest and digest. Articles and reviews highlight that humming produces vibrations especially around the throat, larynx, soft palate and inner ear region, which may stimulate vagal afferents and thereby reduce stress, heart rate and sympathetic dominance. Psychology Today+1

5. Impacts on skull/cranial nerves/brain physiology

Because humming produces vibration in the skull, it influences not only auditory structures (ear drum → ossicles → cochlea) but also adjacent cranial nerves (trigeminal V, facial VII, vestibulocochlear VIII), dural and meningeal structures, cranial base, mastoid, sinuses and vascular structures (venous sinuses, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) dynamics). While direct research on humming-induced brainwave changes is minimal, it is plausible that resonance and cranial vibration may influence intracranial pressure dynamics, cerebral blood flow, lymphatic/CSF clearance (glymphatic ‘sh.t for brains’ system), and thus brain tonic state.

Links to Physiological and Clinical Effects

Below we walk through how the above mechanisms could produce improvements in specific conditions.

Sleep Apnoea / Airway Resistance

Mechanistic rationale

By humming, the paranasal sinuses generate more NO, which acts as a nasal and pharyngeal airway dilator , reducing airway resistance.

Improved sinus/mucosal ventilation may reduce upper-airway inflammation and collapse tendency.

Vagus-mediated parasympathetic activation improves neuromuscular tone of upper airway musculature (soft palate, pharyngeal walls).

Skull and bone-vibration may produce micro-stimulation of pharyngeal tissues thus improving tone.

Blocking ears shifts emphasis to internal resonance, perhaps increasing the effect of the pharyngeal hum on tissue vibration.

Evidence and limitations

While there is no direct large-scale trial of humming for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), one article notes that nasal NO correlates with OSA severity (higher NO in severe OSA presumably due to airway inflammation) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy reduces nasal NO. SpringerLink Another popular article suggests early research (home-use) indicates humming may reduce apnoea/hypopnoea events by improving airway function. Buzzsprout

Hypothesised benefit

Regular humming (with ears blocked to enhance internal resonance) might reduce airway collapse, snoring, and thus improve sleep quality and oxygenation in mild–moderate OSA or upper-airway resistance syndrome.

Brain Fog / Cognitive Clarity

Mechanistic rationale

Vagal activation shifts autonomic drive from sympathetic (hyper-alert, stressed) to parasympathetic (calm, restorative), improving brain perfusion and reducing cortisol.

Increased NO improves microvascular circulation (including cerebral circulation) and may enhance oxygen and nutrient delivery to neural tissue.

Skull vibration may enhance CSF/lymphatic clearance of metabolic waste (via glymphatic pathways) thus reducing neuroinflammation and “fog.”

Humming engages sustained, slow exhalation and rhythmic breathing, which itself is associated with improved attention and neural synchrony.

Evidence and limitations

Direct RCTs linking humming to improved cognition are virtually absent. We live in a Pfizer type of World. One recent study found NO induced by humming did not improve short-term cognitive performance in healthy subjects. PLOS Nonetheless, vagal stimulation (including through non-invasive means) is known to support brain resilience and might reduce brain-fog symptoms. cedars-sinai.org

Hypothesised benefit

As a simple tool, humming may help reduce brain fog by improving vascular/neural tone, reducing inflammatory load, and enhancing cranial fluid dynamics.

Skin Health & Peripheral Circulation

Mechanistic rationale

NO is a potent vasodilator: increased NO from humming may enhance peripheral microcirculation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to skin, aiding repair and reducing inflammatory skin conditions. N1O1 Nitric Oxide - Boost Your Health+1

Vagus nerve activation has anti-inflammatory effects, reducing systemic inflammation, which is implicated in skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, acne.

Improved circulation also warms extremities, supports lymph flow and general tissue health.

Evidence and limitations

Although NO’s role in skin health is well supported, the specific contribution of humming to skin improvement has not been systematically studied.

Hypothesised benefit

Regular humming may improve skin tone, healing, reduce inflammation, correct mild poor peripheral circulation (cold hands/feet), and thus benefit skin appearance and resilience.

Sinusitis & Nasal Airway Health

Mechanistic rationale

Humming accelerates sinus ventilation via oscillatory airflow, clearing stagnated mucus, improving ostial patency, and releasing NO which has antibacterial/antiviral effects. JAMA Network+1

Improved Eustachian tube/middle-ear ventilation reduces ear-related congestion, which often co-exists with sinus problems.

Evidence and limitations

A study found patients with chronic sinus ostial obstruction did not show the normal NO increase during humming, suggesting humming may identify or perhaps moderate sinus obstruction. JAMA Network One older article suggested “strong humming for one hour daily” may terminate chronic rhinosinusitis – though this is anecdotal and not robustly controlled. ScienceDirect

Hypothesised benefit

Humming may serve as a non-invasive adjunctive therapy for chronic sinusitis or nasal congestion by enhancing ventilation, clearance and mucosal health.

Vision & Reduced Spectacle Dependence (Speculative)

Mechanistic rationale

While no direct clinical research links humming to improved refractive error or spectacle dependence, plausible pathways include:

Enhanced ocular circulation via systemic NO-mediated vasodilation may improve perfusion of the retina, choroid and optic nerve.

Improved autonomic balance (vagal tone) may reduce intra-ocular pressure fluctuations and ocular strain.

Skull vibration might subtly stimulate oculomotor and extra-ocular muscles (cranial nerves III, IV, VI) via adjacent vibratory fields, improving coordination or accommodation micro-tone.

Evidence and limitations

This area is speculative and lacking empirical data. It remains a theoretical possibility rather than clinically proven.

Hypothesised benefit

Regular humming may support ocular health and reduce strain—perhaps delaying the progression of certain vision-declines, although it is unlikely to correct structural refractive errors on its own. However, one author (IEB) discovered that he no longer required reading glasses which he had used for over 15 years.

Practical Considerations & Protocol Suggestions

Posture & environment : Sitting upright, relaxed shoulders, neck neutral, jaw relaxed.

Ear occlusion : Gently block external auditory canals (e.g., with fingers or ear-plugs) to emphasise internal resonance.

Humming mode : Take a full nasal inhalation, then hum a sustained note (~130 Hz or lower) on exhalation, or alternate humming-inhale/humming-exhale (as in the yogic practice Bhramari Pranayama).

Duration/frequency : 5–10 minutes daily as a minimum, potentially two or three times per day. Some proposals suggest ~1 hour/day for sinus cases (though evidence weak). Persistence over a period of weeks to months is paramount for serious issues.

Integration : Combine with nasal breathing, slow exhalation, comfortable volume.

Safety: Avoid over-forcing voice; if ear pain, dizziness, or discomfort in middle-ear occurs, discontinue and consult clinician.

Limitations and Research Gaps

Many of the clinical outcome links (sleep apnoea, skin health, vision) are hypothetical and not supported by controlled trials specifically using humming.

The exact dose-response (frequency, pitch, duration) of humming for effect is unknown.

The addition of ear-occlusion provides substantially greater benefits compared to “normal” humming.

Vision outcomes are highly speculative.

Humming is adjunctive , not a replacement for medically-supervised treatments (e.g., CPAP for OSA, refractive correction for vision, dermatological therapies for skin).

Individual variability (sinus anatomy, Eustachian tube function, middle-ear status) will influence response; e.g., in obstructed sinuses the NO‐rise is absent. JAMA Network+1

The popping of the ears may assist

Conclusion

Humming with ears blocked — by emphasising internal vibration, skull/bone-conduction pathways, sinus ventilation and vagal stimulation — represents a compelling biomodal practice with multiple potential physiological benefits. The strongest evidence is for increased nasal nitric oxide and improved sinus ventilation; secondary mechanisms (vagus stimulation, bone conduction, cranial vibration) support plausible outcomes in airway health, brain clarity, circulation and more. While claims about vision improvement or eliminating spectacles remain speculative, the overall hypothesis is coherent: a low-cost, low-risk intervention engaging multiple body systems via vibration, acoustics and autonomics.

Authors

Dr. John Marx Inventor

Professor Ian Brighthope

Share

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack