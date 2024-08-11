Click the picture below to access the “X” link.

Aaron Siri - ICAN uncovers a potential next level threat: "inhalable" self spreading vaccines that spread like a virus A new class of "encrypted RNA" vaccines are being developed where the RNA would piggyback onto an existing wild virus and spread from person to person without any person's knowledge and consent.

OPINION:

Their idea of precision medicine is farcical. Precision medicine is an approach that tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics, needs, and preferences of each patient. It takes into account factors such as a person's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle to guide decisions on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. In contrast, mass vaccination involves administering the same vaccine to large populations using a one-size-fits-all approach, with less consideration for individual differences. The goal of mass vaccination is to quickly induce immunity among large groups to curb the spread of infectious diseases. There are several key differences between precision medicine and mass vaccination: Individualizsed vs. Population-Based: Precision medicine focuses on tailoring interventions to specific individuals or subgroups, while mass vaccination aims to protect entire populations. Precision medicine accounts for variations in genes, environment, and lifestyle, whereas mass vaccination generally uses thsame vaccine formulation and dosage for everyone. Precision medicine uses targeted treatments based on a patient's specific characteristics, while mass vaccination employs a broad approach to induce Bad Science herd immunity. A major goal of precision medicine is to shift healthcare from treatment to prevention of diseases in at-risk individuals. Precision immunisation is a misnomer and a bastardisation of precision medicine. Precision medicine is personalised medicine and the best is nutritional medicine.

Dr.Ian Brighthope

