Indoctrination From Birth.........a naive reality.
Six years primary school, six years secondary school, six years university and four to six years specialisation........most of the final 12 years highly stressful............that is your doctor.......
My medical friends are definite exceptions to this naivety. They are the doctors who have either had real life experiences before studying medicine, such as attaining another degree or working at a reasonably sophisticated level in society. They are the doctors who have been able to step out of the dogma of dangerous medicine into natural health care an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.