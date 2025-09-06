Ian Brighthope's Substack

Chris Small
12h

Ask yourself why SARS-CoV-2 was deployed. (There is no other, reasonable, plausible explanation that fits all of the data.).

Ask:

Who had access (to SARS-CoV-2)?

Who developed it? (Hint: DARPA + NIH + UNC CHappel Hill; functionalisation of RBM @ WIV).

Who had something to gain?

Who was involved in the COVID pantomime (initial ID of `COVID'; VAXXCZAR)?

Where did those involved work previously?

What did they know and *when* did they know it?

Why did they help discredit simple therapeutics. (Hint: EUA for Vaxxen).

Why was EUA for HCQ rescinded in August 2021?

What was the purpose of the VAXXEN - were they truly safe and effective?

Prior to COVID, what was going on in the world? (Hint: FISA Treason)

Who was involved in FISA Treason (in US? Abroad?)

What has FISA treason got to do with COVID?

A reasonable person when fronted with a request to test an experimental people would take all due care to ensure that the material is safe. Such testing takes a decade - sometimes longer. When experimental animals were tested, the test would be run and the required results would be sought. Immediately after these were obtained, the animals were routinely killed. Why? What about F1 and F2 progeny? Anyone remember Diethyl Stilboestrol?

I did not get injected. I advised all I could interact with to avoid being injected. I did not get sick - nor did my immediate family. Extended family who got injected are experiencing cancer, aggravated AI diseases, formation of amyloid masses in major blood vessels, premature births, and a host of other issues.

Barbara Charis
12h

Knowing the deadly ingredients in these so called, vaccines, ...will destroy the immune system...It is no surprise that cancer will flourish.

