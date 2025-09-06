Increased cancer rates following mRNA injections.
The public health establishment should remember: silence is not neutrality. It is a choice. And in this case, it is the wrong one.
Cancer Signals in Vaccine Data Demand a Transparent Australian Response
A large new study from Italy should have prompted urgent investigation here in Australia. Instead, it has been met with silence.
Researchers tracked almost 300,000 residents of Pescara province between 2021 and 2023, examining links between COVID-19 vaccination, overall mortality, and hospitalisations for newly diagnosed cancers. Their findings were complex but important. Vaccinated individuals had slightly lower overall mortality, a result the authors themselves attributed partly to the “healthy-vaccinee” effect. But the same study also reported a significant increase in hospitalisations for certain cancers—notably breast, bladder, and colon—in vaccinated groups when a standard 180-day time window was used.
The researchers did not claim causation. They cautioned against premature conclusions, highlighted limitations in their data, and called for urgent replication. This is how science works: raising a signal, testing it rigorously, and refining conclusions as better evidence emerges.
The Silence in Canberra
Here in Australia, however, no health authority has acknowledged the Italian findings. Neither the federal Health Minister, Mark Butler, nor agencies such as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) have announced plans to test these signals against our own national datasets.
This omission is striking, because Australia is ideally placed to do so. We possess comprehensive immunisation records, Medicare data, cancer registries, and hospital databases. Linked together, these could provide a timely and detailed picture of vaccine safety. Instead, we are told nothing.
The Importance of Symmetry
The problem is not that this one study proves a link between vaccines and cancer—it does not. However, I like many physicians, now believe there is enough evidence to make the claim that the mRNA is a carcinogen. The problem is the double standard. When data point to benefits, authorities highlight them quickly. When data raise possible risks, those same authorities fall silent. That asymmetry erodes public trust.
Australians deserve a clear answer: what investigations are being undertaken, and when will the results be available? If the Italian findings are replicated here, the public should know. If they are not, that too should be reported.
A Call for Transparency
There is no public health benefit in ignoring uncomfortable signals. On the contrary, transparent debate and rigorous follow-up are the only way to restore trust in health governance after the polarisation of the pandemic years.
Canberra must act. That means commissioning independent replication studies using linked Australian data, publishing protocols in advance, and committing to report results publicly—whether they confirm or refute the Italian findings.
Ian Brighthope
Ask yourself why SARS-CoV-2 was deployed. (There is no other, reasonable, plausible explanation that fits all of the data.).
Ask:
Who had access (to SARS-CoV-2)?
Who developed it? (Hint: DARPA + NIH + UNC CHappel Hill; functionalisation of RBM @ WIV).
Who had something to gain?
Who was involved in the COVID pantomime (initial ID of `COVID'; VAXXCZAR)?
Where did those involved work previously?
What did they know and *when* did they know it?
Why did they help discredit simple therapeutics. (Hint: EUA for Vaxxen).
Why was EUA for HCQ rescinded in August 2021?
What was the purpose of the VAXXEN - were they truly safe and effective?
Prior to COVID, what was going on in the world? (Hint: FISA Treason)
Who was involved in FISA Treason (in US? Abroad?)
What has FISA treason got to do with COVID?
A reasonable person when fronted with a request to test an experimental people would take all due care to ensure that the material is safe. Such testing takes a decade - sometimes longer. When experimental animals were tested, the test would be run and the required results would be sought. Immediately after these were obtained, the animals were routinely killed. Why? What about F1 and F2 progeny? Anyone remember Diethyl Stilboestrol?
I did not get injected. I advised all I could interact with to avoid being injected. I did not get sick - nor did my immediate family. Extended family who got injected are experiencing cancer, aggravated AI diseases, formation of amyloid masses in major blood vessels, premature births, and a host of other issues.
Knowing the deadly ingredients in these so called, vaccines, ...will destroy the immune system...It is no surprise that cancer will flourish.