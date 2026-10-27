I condemn the institutional failures described in the testimony of Canadian military veteran Michael McNair and lawyer Katherine Christensen. Their accounts demand an independent investigation into the conduct of the Canadian Armed Forces, its medical services, senior command and the authorities responsible for veterans’ care.

A government that requires service and obedience assumes an immense responsibility for the people placed under its authority. When it requires a medical intervention, that responsibility includes honest information, proper assessment of adverse events, accurate records and continuing care for those who become ill.

No uniform, rank or ministerial office places anyone above those obligations.

Michael McNair’s testimony is deeply disturbing. Here was a man who had served for eleven years, performing demanding communications work and maintaining the fitness required of a deployable soldier. He described accepting vaccination because he feared losing his position and jeopardising his family’s financial security.

We should pause over that.

A medical decision made under the threat of losing one’s livelihood deserves searching scrutiny. Military discipline gives commanders extraordinary influence over the lives of their personnel. That influence carries a duty to take medical concerns seriously, particularly when a member reports illness after an earlier dose.

McNair described developing abdominal symptoms after his second Moderna injection, followed by severe pain, repeated vomiting and hospitalisation. According to his testimony, imaging revealed extensive thrombosis involving the superior mesenteric, splenic and portal veins. He was discharged on anticoagulants, and his condition ultimately contributed to his so-called medical release.

He said an adverse-event report was submitted only at his request, approximately three years later.

A suspected serious adverse event deserves prompt documentation and investigation. A soldier should never have to spend years fighting to have his experience entered into the system.

Recording an event does not settle its cause. It creates the evidence needed to investigate the cause. Any authority that demands certainty before recording a suspicion undermines the very process through which safety problems can be identified.

As a medical practitioner and educator over many decades, I regard listening to the patient, documenting the history and investigating possible treatment-related harm as fundamental professional duties. Institutional embarrassment must never interfere with them.

Katherine Christensen’s testimony raises wider concerns. Drawing on her work representing military personnel and veterans, she described clients with serious cardiac illness, clotting and other persistent conditions following vaccination. She alleged that some struggled to obtain recognition of a possible vaccine association and that medical-release classifications sometimes obscured the physical illnesses they had experienced.

These allegations require examination against the medical files, correspondence, reporting records and decisions involved. They are too serious to dismiss with a reassuring statement from the institution being questioned.

Christensen also described restrictions and disciplinary risks that, in her account, discourage serving personnel from speaking publicly. She stated she had witnessed thousands of such cases.

I condemn any use of military authority to intimidate a person into silence about suspected medical harm. Discipline must serve the welfare and legitimate functioning of the armed forces. It must never become a shield against scrutiny of decisions that may have injured those serving within them.

The Canadian Armed Forces reportedly possesses a centralised medical record system capable of supporting a substantial investigation. That creates an obligation to use those records responsibly: examine diagnoses, hospitalisations, changes in medical fitness and releases; assess timing and alternative explanations; and make the methods and results available for independent scrutiny while protecting personal privacy.

The authorities should welcome a rigorous examination of the evidence. Public confidence depends on their willingness to permit it.

Christensen’s allegations concerning bereaved families are particularly distressing. She described families struggling to obtain the complete medical records of deceased service members, including a widow seeking answers after her husband’s sudden cardiac death.

Families deserve compassionate treatment, clear explanations and timely decisions about access to records. Any refusal must have a specific, defensible basis and be open to independent review. Grieving relatives should never be worn down by bureaucratic obstruction.

There is also the question of continuing care. The hearing was told that McNair could no longer afford his anticoagulant medication. That account demands an urgent response from those responsible for his support.

A veteran with a serious diagnosed condition needs reliable access to necessary treatment while compensation and service-connection disputes are resolved. Administrative arguments can take years. A person’s medical needs cannot be suspended until the paperwork is finished.

I also take seriously the moral injury described in this testimony: the profound distress of believing that the institution to which one gave loyalty has withdrawn its own loyalty when illness strikes.

A military organisation depends upon trust. Commanders ask personnel to accept hardship, danger and separation from their families. That trust imposes a reciprocal duty of care. When a member becomes ill, the institution must respond with diligence and humanity.

My condemnation is directed at every official, commander, administrator or clinician who may have dismissed a serious complaint without proper assessment, discouraged accurate reporting, obstructed legitimate scrutiny or allowed an injured veteran to fall through gaps in care. Each person’s responsibility must be established through evidence and a fair process. Rank must confer no immunity from that examination.

The responsible ministers and departments must answer for the systems they oversee. Military medical leadership must explain how suspected adverse events were assessed and reported or not reported. Veterans’ authorities must explain the decisions that left these witnesses describing abandonment rather than support.

Christensen alleged deliberate concealment and prior knowledge among senior leaders. Those are grave accusations. They require independent investigators with access to the relevant records and the authority to question the people involved. A public hearing’s testimony should be the beginning of that work.

I want the records preserved. I want witnesses protected from retaliation. I want disputed cases reviewed independently. I want injured veterans to receive appropriate care, and families to receive the answers to which they are entitled.

Where wrongdoing is established, consequences must follow.

Canada’s military personnel offered their service to their country. Their country owes them honesty, competent medical care and accountability (and love).

Their suffering deserves a hearing. Their evidence deserves investigation. Their service deserves honour in the way they are treated today.

IN AUSTRALIA, OUR DEFENCE PERSONNEL DESERVE ANSWERS, CARE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

The disturbing testimony from Canada demands that we ask searching questions here in Australia about the health of our own service personnel following COVID-19 vaccination.

I want an independent, transparent examination of suspected vaccine injuries within the Australian Defence Force. Every serving member and veteran who reports harm deserves to be heard, properly investigated and treated with dignity.

Australia’s own health authorities acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines can cause myocarditis and pericarditis, with the risk of myocarditis highest in younger males. These are conditions of direct relevance to a military workforce that includes young, physically active men.

A service member with an injured heart is a person whose health, livelihood and future may be profoundly affected for life.

I will not invent an Australian military injury count or claim that the Canadian allegations establish what happened here. I demand that our authorities provide the evidence needed to establish an independent Australian experience.

Defence should publish a comprehensive, independently assessed account of suspected and confirmed serious adverse reactions: the diagnoses, vaccine products and doses involved, hospitalisations, recovery outcomes, changes in medical fitness and any resulting medical discharges. Reporting must distinguish events occurring after vaccination from injuries assessed as caused by vaccination.

That distinction requires competent investigation. It must never become an excuse to avoid investigation.

Australian Government guidance says that adverse events following immunisation must be managed and reported. Defence personnel deserve that same careful approach, with proper documentation from the outset.

As a doctor and medical educator over many decades, I regard the dismissal of a serious complaint without adequate assessment as a failure of medicine. If a previously fit service member develops chest pain, breathlessness, collapse or another significant illness, the response must be clinical diligence. A possible treatment-related cause belongs in the assessment alongside other explanations.

Protecting an institution’s reputation must never take precedence over protecting the person in its care.

Military hierarchy makes this responsibility especially demanding. Personnel depend on their commanders for postings, advancement and the practical conditions of their working lives. Any vaccination requirement must therefore be scrutinised for the quality of the information provided, the handling of medical concerns and the availability of an independent clinical assessment.

I condemn any pressure that discourages a member from reporting suspected harm. I condemn any attempt to substitute a convenient administrative label for a proper diagnosis. If either has occurred in Australia, it must be exposed through evidence and addressed.

The Minister for Defence, senior command, Defence health leadership and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs must be accountable for the systems they oversee. They should explain how suspected injuries have been identified, investigated, reported and followed over time, and how affected personnel have been supported.

DVA provides a process through which serving and former members can claim treatment, support and compensation for conditions that may be related to service. The existence of that process must be matched by fair, timely and medically informed decisions.

A member who becomes seriously ill should have help obtaining records and specialist opinions. A family should receive clear explanations. A person leaving the ADF with continuing medical needs should have a coordinated plan for care.

No veteran should have to become an expert in bureaucracy simply to have a medical history understood.

I also want any independent review to hear directly from affected personnel, their families and the clinicians who treated them. Witnesses must be able to give evidence without retaliation. Relevant records must be preserved, and investigators must examine alternative causes, including COVID-19 infection, so that their conclusions can withstand scrutiny.

Where failures are established, there must be consequences. Where service-related injury is established, there must be appropriate treatment, rehabilitation and compensation. Where evidence remains uncertain, there must be honest explanation and continued clinical care.

We ask our defence personnel to accept extraordinary responsibilities. That places extraordinary responsibilities on those who command them.

My demand is straightforward: investigate suspected injuries properly, publish the findings, support those affected and hold decision-makers accountable for any proven failures.

Australia honours its service personnel through the care it provides when their health fails. That obligation continues long after the parade has ended.

By Professor Ian Brighthope