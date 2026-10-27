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A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
12h

Where are Australia's whistleblowers? How can this not be a scandal in plain sight?

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
11h

How long do we have to wait for change? Do you remember the Gulf War Syndrome , a cluster of chronic, medically unexplained symptoms affecting many veterans of the 1990–1991 Gulf War.?

About 1994 there were Yahoo discussion groups amongst those of us interested in Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Multiple Chemical Sensitivities.

There was significant concern then about the vaccines given to the soldiers of the Gulf War and a recognition that vaccines may have contributed to CF, MCS and Fibromyalgia.

At that time there was a research program at Newcastle University, but funding ceased. About the same time Dr Mark Donohoe was given an extremely hard time by medical authorities and Dr Ian Gawler was subjected to doubt and criticism. Dr Charlie Teo is still bucking the system. Then there was raid to take the child Chase in Newcastle and the jailing and subsequent acquittal of Dr Andrew Katelaris .

These came to public knowledge over 30 years ago, long before we witnessed the disgraceful raid on Dr Holden's practice at the beginning of the plandemic and medical practitioners and nurses were deregistered. . What can we do to bring change?.

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