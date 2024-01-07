If it's Murder?
What do you call the persistent push of a toxic injection that fails the safety and efficacy criteria for the quality use of medicines into the vast majority of individuals in a population?
If It’s murder, who are the murderers and who are the accomplices?
The mRNA vaccines have been grossly ineffective, dangerous and it is now claimed, with emerging evidence, that over 17 million people have died globally from its reckless use.
