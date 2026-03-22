Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
6h

Well said Ian!

There are many of us that will never trust Public Health or Government ever again. The multitude of issues that They Lied about will take decades to reverse the damage, if it's even possible.

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https://TheyLied.ca

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https://TheyLied.substack.com

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
4h

Murder, and I am sure many died from things like dehydration and fear.

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