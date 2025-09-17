Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
8h

Ian, when I first started to look into vaccines - around 1990 - I came across a lot of natural hygeinists who didn't believe that dis-ease was caused by 'pathogenic' viruses or bacteria. Instead, they talked about the idea that the state of the body itself determined the condition of the being. I thought they were mad.

I'm a bit of a slow learner, and it wasn't until COVID that the penny finally dropped.

I no longer see that virology, immunology, or the germ theory are valid.

I don't believe we will see an end to bureaucratic control of our bodies until we finally show beyond a shadow of a doubt, the lie we've all been living under for the past 250 or so years.

No vaccine has ever prevented an illness.

No vaccine has ever made a single person healthier.

If you are lucky - very lucky - it didn't cause you to become ill, die, or increase your susceptibility to chronic conditions.

I truly believe that if every mainstream doctor, pharmaceutical company and mainstream medical journalist and MSM writer were suddenly sucked off the planet to live the rest of their lives somewhere else in good conditions - peacefully :-) - we would instantly see a drop in deaths, chronic illness and dis-ease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
9h

The one thing we are not hearing is that prophylactic HCQ was available and known as an option long before the vaccines came out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture