Dr Peter Johnston
7h

Another great essay, Ian, showing how our health system has ignored the importance of preventive healthcare and nutrition. As a long-standing holistic GP like you, I am buoyed up by the way RFK Jr and MAHA are showing the world how to honour Hygeia, the goddess of physical health, and public health, by removing toxins from food and encouraging nutrition.

I'd like to add that Aescalepius had a second daughter called Panacea, the goddess for all afflictions, starting with mental health. Last month, Erika Kirk showed what Panacea meant. We'd all understand if she were to go into prolonged grief at losing Charlie, resentment towards his murderer, and reluctance to continue his work. Yet she showed no fear, resentment or signs of depression. After quoting the words of Jesus on the cross,"Forgive them father for they know not what they do," she forgave Charlie's killer. 75,000 people responded by standing and giving prolonged spontaneous applause. At a deep level, we all know that true forgiveness clears the slate of negative emotions. Not only is it spiritually uplifting, it opens the way to inner peace and integrity, qualities that truly prevent mental illness. Unlike our conventional health system that separates mind and body, the holistic approach understands the mind controls the body. Hence mental health leads to physical health. The ancient Greeks showed great wisdom in their pantheon of gods.

1 reply
Barbara Charis
14h

Asclepsion, I believe it was the name of Hippocrates Center in ancient Greece. He was the first doctor who did not attribute disease to punishment from one of the ancient gods. He was primarily into nutrition, lifestyle and change of venue. He said you could tell the health of the population by the quality of the air they breathed, the water they drank and their locations. He suggested change of venue for some of his patients. He was a very advanced thinker. In 1990, I visited Athens and five Greek Islands; Kos was one of them and i felt like I was walking in Hippocrates footsteps at his center. It overlooked the Agean Sea and Turkey could be seen in the distance.

