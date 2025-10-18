Click above for the commentary.

The Goddess of Health: An Ancient Archetype for a Modern Revolution

Across time and culture, humanity has yearned for health—not simply the absence of disease, but the fullness of life, balance, and vitality. In the ancient world, health was not conceived as a sterile medical category. It was sacred, social, and deeply integrated into the rhythms of nature.

The Greeks captured this understanding in a remarkable figure: Hygieia, the Goddess of Health. Daughter of Asclepius, the god of medicine, Hygieia represented the daily disciplines and practices that preserved health—cleanliness, moderation, nutrition, and prevention. Her name gives us our modern word hygiene.

Her Roman counterpart, Salus, broadened the vision even further. Salus did not stand only for individual well-being, but for the health of the res publica—the entire civic body. The Romans understood that when a community is healthy, the state is strong, and when health is neglected, collapse is inevitable.

Other cultures reflected this same archetype. In Egypt, Sekhmet was feared as a goddess of plagues but revered as a source of healing. In India, divine medicine was personified in Dhanvantari, while health goddesses were seen as embodiments of Shakti, the vital life energy. The message was universal: health is a sacred trust, not a commodity.

Hygieia Forgotten

In Western medicine, however, the balance between Asclepius and Hygieia has been lost. Asclepius—the god of crisis intervention, of remedies, of surgery and drugs—has dominated our imagination. His serpent-entwined rod remains the symbol of modern medicine.

But Hygieia has been all but forgotten. The Goddess of Health has no place in the sterile wards of our hospitals, in the boardrooms of pharmaceutical corporations, or in the annual budgets of our governments. Prevention, lifestyle, nutrition, and community well-being remain underfunded, undervalued, and too often dismissed as “alternative” rather than essential.

This neglect comes at a devastating cost. Chronic, non-communicable diseases—cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, dementia, autoimmune disorders—now account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths worldwide (World Health Organization, 2022). Yet as much as 80% of these conditions are preventable through nutrition, physical activity, environmental safety, and the reduction of toxic exposures (WHO; Lancet Commission on NCDs, 2019).

We have built towering temples to Asclepius, but abandoned Hygieia’s sanctuary.

The Economics of Misplaced Priorities

The global community spends staggering sums on health care—over US$9 trillion annually—but more than 80% of this expenditure is devoted to treating disease once it has already developed (World Bank, 2020). Prevention receives only a fraction.

The result is a paradox. Despite unprecedented spending, despite more drugs, hospitals, and medical technologies than at any other point in history, populations are becoming sicker. In many developed countries, life expectancy is stagnating or even declining, driven not by infectious disease but by preventable lifestyle conditions and rising mental health disorders (OECD, 2023).

We are, in essence, trying to mop up an endless flood without turning off the tap.

Health as a Birthright

The Goddess of Health invites us to remember something profound: health is not an industry, it is a birthright. It is not measured only by hospital admissions or pharmaceutical sales, but by the vibrancy of our communities, the resilience of our bodies, and the integrity of our environment.

An integrative vision inspired by Hygieia would mean:

Nutrition as foundational medicine. Vitamins, minerals, trace elements, essential fatty acids, and phytochemicals should not be optional extras but the very foundation of health. Research has shown, for example, that maintaining optimal vitamin D and magnesium levels reduces risks for infections, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders (Holick, 2007; Costello et al., 2016).

Environmental medicine. Clean air, clean water, safe soils, and toxin-free communities are essential. The rising burden of endocrine disruptors, microplastics, heavy metals, and pesticides is fueling an epidemic of cancers and metabolic diseases (Landrigan et al., Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, 2017).

Lifestyle empowerment. Regular movement, restorative sleep, stress reduction, and social connection are not luxuries. They are pillars of health. Harvard studies show that people who practice five low-risk lifestyle factors—healthy diet, exercise, moderate alcohol intake, no smoking, and adequate sleep—can extend life expectancy by more than a decade (Li et al., Circulation, 2018).

Community resilience. Public health should not be about vaccines and drugs. It is about fostering belonging, reducing inequality, and building environments where people can thrive. Loneliness itself has now been recognised as a public health crisis, increasing the risk of premature death by up to 30% (Holt-Lunstad, Perspectives on Psychological Science, 2015).

Medical freedom and informed consent. True wellness requires sovereignty of the individual. Citizens must be empowered, not coerced, to choose the interventions, supplements, and medical procedures they believe are right for them. Coercion, censorship, and one-size-fits-all mandates betray the very essence of medicine.

Why Now?

Why is the Goddess of Health more relevant today than at any time in the past two millennia? Because we are storming towards a precipice.

The closer we get to the precipice, the continuation of our current model is dire : ever-rising costs, ever-expanding pharmaceutical dependence, and populations trapped in cycles of chronic illness. This is the path of Asclepius alone—a system that waits until the body is broken and then intervenes, often heroically, but far too late.

The other path is one of renewal. It is the path of Hygieia: prevention, nutrition, integrative and environmental medicine, education, and empowerment; and all of this is equally applicable to the sick as to the healthy. This would not only save trillions in health expenditure, it would restore dignity, autonomy, and vitality to millions.

The Goddess of Health, long silenced, calls us to take this second path.

A Practical Revolution

Some dismiss this as utopian. But prevention is not a dream—it is practical, evidence-based, and urgently necessary. Countries that invest in preventive health reap measurable returns. The OECD estimates that every US$1 invested in prevention saves at least US$4 in treatment costs (OECD, 2021).

Integrative medicine is gaining traction worldwide—from functional medicine in the United States, to nutritional and environmental medicine in Australia, to traditional medicine systems now being recognised by the World Health Organization. The evidence is clear: when prevention and integration are prioritised, outcomes improve, and costs fall.

Australian public health: Poisoning Instead of Healing

In Australia today, the Goddess of Health would scarcely recognise the landscape of medicine. Our system, like so many others in the developed world, has been captured by a narrow obsession with pharmaceutical solutions—often unnecessary, often harmful. Medicines are overprescribed, vaccines are administered without full and voluntary informed consent, and the very principle of prevention has been eclipsed by a culture of intervention and profit.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed this with brutal clarity. Instead of fortifying the population through simple, safe, and evidence-based measures—vitamin D sufficiency, zinc, vitamin C, magnesium, and other foundations of immune resilience—we pursued a singular obsession with hurried genetic injections. These mRNA vaccines were rushed to market under emergency provisions, marketed as safe and effective, and then mandated with little regard for their experimental nature.

The result is a population now facing an unfolding catastrophe. Adverse reactions mount. Reports of myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, autoimmune flares, infertility, neurological syndromes, and turbo cancers continue to emerge. These are not minor inconveniences, but profound biological disruptions that suggest deep interference with our genetic integrity. The very blueprint of human life—our DNA and epigenetic resilience—is at risk from foolish, careless, and coercive policies.

The Decline of Population Health and the Civilisational Risk

Australia’s health outcomes are already deteriorating. Chronic disease rates rise every year. Mental health and violence-based disorders, once a whisper, are now a roar among young and old alike. Fertility is declining. Cancer diagnoses are increasing, and not merely in the elderly but alarmingly among the young.

This is not only a medical crisis—it is a civilisational one. A population weakened in body and spirit cannot sustain freedom, cannot defend sovereignty, and cannot thrive economically. A society riddled with preventable illness becomes a society of dependency, forever beholden to pharmaceutical corporations and bureaucratic decrees.

If health perishes, so too does liberty. And if liberty perishes, civilization itself falters.

The Ancient Call of Hygieia

It is here that Hygieia speaks most urgently across the millennia. She was worshipped before Christ, in temples where health was celebrated as a divine state of balance. The Greeks and Romans placed her statues not only in sanctuaries but in public places, as if to remind citizens daily that their individual well-being was inseparable from the health of the polis.

She represented a truth that transcends time: without health, there is no peace, no prosperity, no enduring civilisation. Hygieia was not an abstract goddess; she was a living symbol of prevention, hygiene, nutrition, and the daily rituals that sustain life. She was a reminder that to neglect health is to invite collapse.

A Personal Encounter with Hygieia

In 1989, I had the privilege of travelling to Cyprus to speak on the subjects of cancer and AIDS—two great scourges of the modern age. It was a profound and humbling experience, standing in a land steeped in history, where East meets West and ancient wisdom still lingers in stone and story.

At that gathering, I was presented with a bust of Hygieia. To hold in my hands a representation of this timeless goddess, given in acknowledgment of my work, was deeply meaningful. It was more than a gift—it was a reminder and a calling. That bust symbolised the continuity of the healer’s role across centuries: from the temples of ancient Greece to the halls of modern medicine, the duty is the same—to preserve life, to prevent suffering, to honour the sacred trust of health.

I keep that bust as a reminder that medicine is not about power, politics, or profit. It is about service to humanity. And it is about remembering the wisdom that came long before us.

Lifting the Cup of Hygieia

The serpent-entwined cup of Hygieia remains a symbol in pharmacy, though its meaning has been hollowed by centuries of reductionist thinking. To restore its power is to reclaim the truth that health is more than biochemistry, more than crisis management, more than an industry.

It is a birthright. It is a balance. It is a state of being that requires cultivation, protection, and reverence.

The Goddess of Health is not a myth. She is an archetype, a teacher, a warning, and a guide. She calls to us across the centuries:

“Prevention is nobler than cure. Health is greater than medicine. Wellness is the foundation of liberty.”

It is time—past time—to let her rise again.

Have We Forgotten?

The question, then, is stark: have we forgotten the importance of health and peace to our very existence?

Australia, like much of the world, has chosen the path of Asclepius alone—waiting until the body is broken, then intervening with force. We have abandoned Hygieia, who whispers to us still: prevention before cure, balance before chaos, peace before war.

If we do not restore her presence to our medical systems, our public policies, and our civic imagination, we risk losing not only the health of individuals but the health of nations.

The bust of Hygieia I received in Cyprus stands as a silent witness. She calls to us across the centuries. Her message is both ancient and urgent:

“Remember me. Remember health. Remember that without wellness, there is no future.”

