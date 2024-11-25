Share this postIan Brighthope's SubstackHold them all to accountCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHold them all to accountWill it be Nuremberg Mark ll ?Ian BrighthopeNov 25, 202444Share this postIan Brighthope's SubstackHold them all to accountCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore224ShareProfessor Dalgleish, Orwellian Madness and Nuremberg Mark 2Ian Brighthope·Jun 5Click on the picture below for the videoRead full storyExposing the turbo-cancers cause by the covid vaccine mRNA injections. Ian Brighthope·Nov 2Exposing the Turbo-CancersRead full storySubscribeDr. David Martin ...."this is huge. The Left has overplayed its hand" Australia needs a Change in Government and a Royal Commission. Ian Brighthope·Jun 13Read full storyThanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share44Share this postIan Brighthope's SubstackHold them all to accountCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore224SharePrevious
In September 2021, I launched a legal challenge to the NT Chief Medical Officer, Hugh Heggie, quoting the Australian laws he was violating, Section 51 of the Constitution, and the Nuremberg Code; all of which breeches he chose to ignore. He was rewarded for his role in the forced mRNA jabs with the appointment as ‘NT Administrator’. Meanwhile, the preferred prosecutor of the Nuremberg Code Two action, was arrested in Mexico and has been in a German prison for more than a year; pretty much illegally. Clearly, the rule of law has been suspended world-wide. We either sack these criminals posing as governments or say goodbye to humanity.
Let's face it. All of us of sound mind and comprehension are very aware that the covid/vaxx criminals are still clinging to control and management of the 'system' and their own destinies....although now to a visibly shrinking degree. Meaning the ladder of conspiratorial partners from the highest rung of the international cabal who engineered the whole thing through to their national political, bureaucratic and mass media enablers right on down to their mindless order-taking minions throughout the judiciary and the police......are all covering for each other, while they still have the numbers and the sway. Trump's wonderful victory has now guaranteed that we righteous folks now only need a combination of determination and patience until those criminals topple from their perches on that evil ladder and get swept up in the net of justice. It's inevitable folks, so please just be patient.