High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C the 'Miracle Cure'
It still works. They won't use it in the wards so patients end up in intensive care where the doctors still refuse to use it. A story of infamy that will not go away.
The Year 1986
In 1984 we started using HDIVC successfully in severe opportunistic infections and some cancers in HIV-AIDS patients.
Click on the book below to gain access to a free downloadable copy by joining The World Of Wellness International.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.