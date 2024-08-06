Hey Aussie, you are amongst the best educated and smartest people in the world, so stop behaving as if you are stupid and ignorant. Beware of The WHO propaganda.
The WHO is bad for your health. Lockdowns, masks, dangerous 'vaccines' and a waste of your money.
“I enrolled in the OpenWHO course The Role of Parliaments and Parliamentarians in Strengthening Health Security Preparedness: https://openwho.org/courses/parliaments-for-health-security.
All you need to sign up is a valid email address and you can learn from anywhere in the world, at any time.”
DON’T LET YOUR PARLIAMENTARIANS AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES KEEP US BOUND TO THIS CORRUPTED ORGANISATION.
This Substack is to be completed shortly.
Ian Brighthope
